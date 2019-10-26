BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESIY) CEO Richard Blickman on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call October 24, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Richard Blickman

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. We will begin by making a few comments in connection with the press release we issued earlier today and then take your questions. I would like to remind you that some of the comments made during this call and some of the answers in response to your questions by management may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve uncertainties and risks as described in the earnings release and other reports filed with the AFM.

For today’s call, we’d like to review the key highlights for our third quarter and nine months ended September 30 this year, and also update you on the market, our strategy and the outlook. First, some overall thoughts on our results. Besi reported another solid quarter in this challenging market environment with third quarter revenue of €89.7 million and a net income of €19.2 million. The better than anticipated performance was due primarily to fast turnaround shipments of epoxy die bonding systems to Chinese subcontractors as they seek to upgrade capacity in light of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Orders of €82.2 million in the third quarter were roughly flat with orders in the second quarter in a quarter additionally weaker on a sequential basis due to seasonality. Similar to last quarter, order rates reflected continued softness in high end mobile and automotive applications, partially offset by more stable demand for logic applications and cloud computing end markets.

Profit levels this quarter also benefited from the continuation of 55% plus gross margins and a 9.7% reduction in sequential operating expenses. In fact, baseline operating expenses declined to €23.3 million, the lowest levels in four years as the benefits of our strategic initiatives and operational realignment are realized. As such, we reached the net margin in excess of 20% for the second consecutive quarter in the face of an extended market downturn.

For the nine months ended September 30, Besi’s revenue declined by €39 million versus the comparable period of the prior year. Decrease was broad based across Besi’s product portfolio and end markets and an ongoing industry downturn. Gross margins of 55.7% were achieved in the current nine months period as management was able to rapidly align production overhead and supply chain activities in response to weaker market conditions.

In addition, personnel levels were significantly reduced with total headcount declining by 280 people, or 14.6% between the end of the third quarter last year and the end of the third quarter this year. Besi generated net income of €47.6 million year-to-date, resulting in net margin of 18% and cash flow from operations of €83.8 million or 32% of revenue. This highlights the profit and cash flow generation of our business model even in a difficult year.

Besi’s liquidity also improved in the third quarter with net cash of €106.9 million, increasing by €20.8 million or 24.2% versus the second quarter this year despite share repurchases totaling €13.1 million during the quarter. Strong cash flow generation this quarter resulted primarily from the absence of seasonal ex payments, which we paid in the second quarter and to a lesser extent, reduced working capital requirements. Year-to-date, we’ve made €161.3 million of distributions to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, continuing our strong commitment to enhance shareholder value.

During the quarter, Besi repurchased 504,337 of its ordinary shares for a total of €13.3 million. Cumulatively, as of September 30 this year, the total of 2.9 million of shares have been purchased under the current €75 million share repurchase program, which started July 26, 2018 at an average price of €21.31 per share for a total of €61.3 million.

As of September 30, 2019, Besi held approximately 7.7 million shares in treasury at an average cost of €16.57 equivalent to 9.7% of its total shares outstanding. The company will extend its current program until October 26, 2020, but reduced its daily share repurchase activity over the next quarters in accordance with restrictions on its ability to purchase more than 10% of shares outstanding without ATM approval.

Next, I’d like to speak a little bit about the current market environment. VLSIresearch has recently adjusted its assembly equipment forecast now looking at 20% for 2019. VLSI see a gradual recovery in 2020 of 2.4%, which accelerates in the second half of the year, followed by a larger rebound of 17.9% in 2021. VLSI's climate change index presented on this next slide shows the beginnings of an upturn, which begin late this summer.

From our perspective, we see mix signals coming from the marketplace, positive indications of renewed customer interest in advanced packaging applications and capacity purchases by Chinese subcontractors and balanced by continued over capacity at many customers, shifting supply chain dynamics and global trade pensions. Although, we realized better than anticipated third quarter revenue and order activity to-date in the fourth quarter, we maintain a cautious outlook.

This year, we’ve seen an increased focus on the assembly interconnect function as part of the front end design process as producers move to below 14 nanometer geometries with ever increasing functionality, density and complexity. At present, Besi is actively involved with leading customers to develop new assembly solutions for the next investment round. Areas include, 5G Antennas, Micro LED screens, hybrid bonding interconnects for below 10 nanometer smartphone devices, high volume TCB systems for advanced memory and logic applications and high speed flip chip systems for the assembly of below 5 micron accuracy microprocessors. As such, R&D activity has been increasing in recent quarters with technical headcount added in Europe to support customer focus efforts.

And now few words about our outlook. For the fourth quarter, Besi estimates that revenue will be equal to the third quarter plus or minus 5%. The sequential revenue trend is of note and that the typical Q3, Q4 progression is usually down in average of 10%. Further, we anticipate that gross margins will be in the range of 54% to 56%, due to our anticipated product and customer mix. Finally, operating expenses are forecasted to increase by between 5% and 10% sequentially versus the third quarter, mainly due to higher R&D spending, seasonal influences.

In summary, we are very excited about our prospects for the next industry upturn given Besi’s performance in the current downturn, leading-edge advancement in technology, engagement with customers and highly scalable production model. That ends my prepared remarks. I would like to open the call now for some questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler. Your line is open, please go ahead sir.

Peter Olofsen

I have a couple of questions, so maybe best to do with one-by-one. The first question I have is on the demand from the Chinese subcontractors, which seems to have been a bit stronger, both in Q2 and Q3 than what you initially expected. And in press release you referred to trade tensions, so I assume it's related to the relocation of offset and supply chains. The question I have is how much flexibility do you have on this demand relative to maybe some other parts of your business? And how sustainable do you think the demand is also in light of China's ambitions to grow its domestic semiconductor industry?

Richard Blickman

First of all, in the current environment, everyone is clearly cautious. So any strategic capacity expansions are, let's say land in the last moment. So we have witnessed in Q2 and Q3 favorable orders from Chinese subcontractors and apparently this trend is to continue. And what we read is that the dependency on imports from outside of China has to be reduced. So our product offering is the number one choice and at the same time, producing this equipment in China has put us in a very good position to benefit from these strategic investments in China. How long that will last is a very difficult question to answer.

Peter Olofsen

But it's not driven by one particular end market or application. It's across a number of markets?

Richard Blickman

It's across a number of markets. But of course the high end smartphone market is a big driver.

Peter Olofsen

Which brings me to...

Richard Blickman

So preparation for the next infrastructure in the world but also automotive, although, automotive is a bit slower at this moment but your question is a very good one, it's across the board.

Peter Olofsen

Which brings me to my next question, which is around 5G. We originally heard from TSMC that they have become more positive on 5G related demand compared with six months ago, and that was also one of the main drivers for them to increase their CapEx budget for this year. Based on the discussions that you have with your customers, do you also sense that prospects have improved and that maybe your customers have become bit more optimistic down on the 5G demand also for next year?

Richard Blickman

Yes, but you have to be a bit more precise. There will be several technology ramps in 5G. The first round and it's primarily related to bandwidth is a first, let's say, enabler and that needs certain devices, but also antennas to be able to be compatible for that first bandwidth generation. And followed in a year or two, we should see a higher bandwidth, which need significantly more technology into the high end smartphones and also instead of one antenna, they need three antennas, which the basic message is we're only at the beginning, but it is coming. But don't expect everything to come at once, but that's also very sign.

Peter Olofsen

But to understand correctly then the chip content or the antenna content per device will increase overtime?

Richard Blickman

Yes.

Peter Olofsen

And maybe it's a little bit early, but your customers, do they give you already some -- give you some any indication of how many 5G smartphone shipments they expect for next year?

Richard Blickman

No, they like with every generation so far, that is because there are many participants in that market, which we all know. And they’re struggling for their share of that demand. And they will only tell us at the very last moment. So we’re qualified with all of them. So that gives us unique opportunities.

Peter Olofsen

And then maybe question on R&D where you mentioned in your outlook that R&D spending will be higher in Q4. Is that something you had already been planning for, or have you recently decided to step up your R&D efforts in certain areas?

Richard Blickman

Well, we’ve shared all along that, let's say over the past decade, you see R&D spending grow from mid 20s, 20 million per year, 25 million to 35 million, 36 million and it will move gradually to 40 million and beyond that in the next two years to 45 million. Simply because number one further miniaturization requires more complex interconnect technologies and at the same time, our market position with the leaders in this industry that market position has improved, increased and that requires more development. So gradually, you will see that increase and hopefully, to lead to more revenue with higher margins.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. And then…..

Richard Blickman

It’s not a sudden change.

Peter Olofsen

No, I mean as you pointed out, we have seen it increasing overtime. But you did specifically mention it in the outlook. So I was just curious whether there was maybe some pulling, or acceleration, or something but it's basically continuation of the trend that you had in mind to…

Richard Blickman

Yes. If you compare to the year ago, the scope has definitely increased. And we’ve added more headcount. In R&D this year, we will add -- but we mentioned that in the previous call as well, now close to 40 people. And if you simply do a quick math, we'll enhance in a year costs per year and you multiply that by 40, you also know how much the spending increase.

Peter Olofsen

And then lastly on 3D sensing in mobile. 2017 was a very strong year for you, also helped by the introduction of front facing 3D sensing by one of your major customers. This customer is expected to also introduce 3D sensing on the back of the phone in next year. Could this be an opportunity of roughly similar size of what we saw in 2017, or is it really different?

Richard Blickman

Well, it’s fair to say that the -- and also there, we mentioned this in several calls. In '17, an enormous capacity was installed. You could say overcapacity, which is gradually absorbed. And part of that is used for further developments of this face recognition technology. And it's expected in next year that certain limitations will need expansion to be added on to those capacities.

How much is hard to tell. But it will not be, in my view, the similar size because it's not a brand new feature. All these features at the beginning when they're brand new, they offer a spike. And when they're further development -- when they're further developed over time, it's more capacity be added but not from scratch, that's the message. You have to wait like 5G. Those 5G antennas are brand new. So that's a wonderful new feature, you could call it that. And there are many others to be expected.

Peter Olofsen

But if you look at the 3D sensing technology, it seems that the technology will be slightly different, i. e., time-of-flight instead of structure of flight. Does it really matter for you? Can they basically use the same type of equipment that they have been using since 2017? Or will it also require maybe some new type of assembly technology?

Richard Blickman

Yes, they would also need some new type and new features on equipment, different equipment. But again, the volumes are hard to predict.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Marc Hesselink, ING. Your line is open, please go ahead sir.

Marc Hesselink

First question is on -- so this new R&D that you spend on the new applications, we have to wait until this -- if this becomes successful as these are being used. When do -- can we see that, is that going to be in the first quarter of next year?

Richard Blickman

No, it's program-by-program. And don't forget, we are just a little linked in the total supply chain. So we, all of us in that supply chain, are dependent upon the success of the development of each individual step, plus markup, introduction, timing, decision. So to give precise, of course these customers have roadmaps but those roadmaps change, because of the reasons just mentioned. But you will see in the course of next year and also longer out years, because many developments take more than a year, some developments even three, four years ahead, they will kick in at certain points.

And usually what happens when they kick in, it's a first ramp but then it takes sometime before you have a second round. It's very unique that that it all of a sudden ramps in big volumes. So my answer to your question is that the timing is hard to forecast based on technology solutions, and not just from our part of the game but also from many others in the supply chain.

Marc Hesselink

And then the second question is on your positioning in the Android supply chain. You've incredibly been moving deeper in that one end. What are you seeing there now, is that gradual movement into that supply chain is still continuing, or is it accelerating or…

Richard Blickman

No, continuing. As a matter of fact, the 5G antennas, the first qualifications we’re in the android world, which is not surprising if you follow the news. So in any case, android is very important for us.

Marc Hesselink

And then the final question is on the micro LED that you mentioned. It seems that that can be quite a big one for you. So could you tell a bit more about it, how your positioning would be in index and when it would come and how it would come overtime?

Richard Blickman

Well, that’s longer. If you follow the general applications about moving from OLED to micro LED, that’s a big broadly oversized development in this world, because it offers many advantages. But there are also many versions to be expected. If you look at timing, that’s typically timing two, three years out. But many developments are currently ongoing with multiple companies in this world. So yes, it offers a unique new world term, but still a lot has to happen. So that also won’t materialize in the first quarter next year, but potentially it has an enormous impact on our sector.

Marc Hesselink

And from your perspective, you're now better positioned for that product than your competition?

Richard Blickman

Well, that’s also hard to tell. We are very well positioned, because we have unique technology in the most accurate placements, which is required for these applications but at the same time, accuracy and speed. So our systems are very well positioned to benefit from this development. But are we better positioned than competitors? Who am I to say that?

Operator

The next question is from Wim Gille, ABN AMRO. Your line is open, please go ahead sir.

Wim Gille

My first question would be on the headcounts that you mentioned in relation to the R&D, so the headcount in the Europe. Your overall headcount in Europe has not moved up yet. Yet, you are kind of adding headcount to the R&D base. So how should I look at it? Is it more a shift from -- it’s a general functions towards R&D, i. e. that the headcount in Europe overall stays flat, or do you also expect that overall headcount in Europe to go up in the quarters to come? My second question would be on the government subsidies. Can you give us a bit of an indication on what a normal level quarterly run rates would be for the subsidies, and what it was in the third quarter of this year?

Richard Blickman

Your first question is a very good one and the second one also. But let's spend some time on the first one. The move on west to east and so from Europe to Asia and especially to Singapore of two things, admin and also the admin of spare parts as service, has help to reduce the headcount in the Europe in the past two years and also especially last year. And on the other hand, we’ve added R&D stock, because the key development capabilities are Europe for packaging and plating in the Netherlands, for die attach in Switzerland and Austria.

So in the next, you’re right, you don’t see that so much. But as I mentioned before, we’ve added some 40 people in R&D. And then in a similar way, we have reduced headcount in the areas as mentioned, which has gone very, very smoothly. If we look at subsidies, subsidies are not, let's say, on a constant flow. They depend on programs. They depend on also government priorities. So you can’t simply model that.

They have increased them for the simple reason and they may will increase going forward, simply because our position of those products in the end markets have a greater importance in the requirements for whether you qualify for certain subsidies or not. A lot is customer-supported as well, so you have to a combination of customer and product development. But this all falls into the decision of political entities and that is hard to forecast.

Wim Gille

And then my last question will be on the Chinese fast turnaround orders, which you benefited from in the past in the two quarters. Can you remind us on kind of how that works, and what is kind of the lead time for you to receive an order and to ship the machine, or at least be able to recognize the revenue? And in the last two quarters what is, roughly speaking, the order of magnitude of these last minute orders in overall sales?

Richard Blickman

The fastest turnaround of -- it's not just one type of machine, there are various, but let’s focus on the fastest. We can do that in four weeks that’s also because of the unique set up of our supply chain. And that quick turnaround also helps us in capturing a big share of the demand. There are other systems, which take a bit longer, eight weeks to 10 weeks. So quick turnaround quality superior is what are determining factors apart from competitive pricing.

Wim Gille

And then in terms of revenue recognition, remind me how it was, do you recognize the revenue when you ship the product, or when you receive the order?

Richard Blickman

Certainly not when you receive the order. Revenue recognition depends on several factors, which are very critical. But Cor, please explain the status.

Cor te Hennepe

Basically, we recognize revenue when we ship a system. And under IFRS, you're only allowed to do that if once the system is shipped. You can demonstrate the history that you know for sure that the system will perform its tasks as specified by the customer and the work you have to do afterwards, so basically inflation is let's say insignificant. So in I think 98% of our shipments, we can recognize revenue. At the moment, we ship a system to the customer only when it's new technology then if you have not demonstrated yet that the technology is working, we wait until we have the final acceptance from the customer on the site.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Nigel Van Putten, Kempen and Co. Your line is open, please go ahead, sir.

Nigel Van Putten

I'd like to ask just one question on -- I'm just hearing your thoughts about the outlook in 2020, maybe without getting too specific in terms of applications. I count a couple of potential drivers. On the one hand, there's technology at the higher end the market, but there's also substitution at the lower end from wire bond to flip chip. There's completely new features in analog like 5G antennas and there's also the potential for cyclical recovery in a couple of end markets, I guess automotive would be a good example. So my question would be, just maybe without handicapping a couple of those. Would you argue that we are maybe indeed, in terms of at the start of an up cycle, even though the eventual timing of a lot of these drivers will be unclear?

Richard Blickman

Yes, but you could add to your consideration. And we've seen that in many cycles. For me, it's a bit more than many of others. And it was 35 years. The longer downturn last the more uncertainty about the recovery. And then when that recovery happens, it happens very fast. And of course, the key drivers, and you mentioned them, although, the magnitude of the upturn depends again very much on GDP. So concluding, it's very hard to tell.

2020 looks like a turning, could be a year like 2016 when we had a downturn in '15, which didn't last that long. But then you had an gradual upturn developing in '16 and a large expansion in '17. Whether that's the same model for 2021, nobody knows. But you have to be prepared for that. You have to be able to ramp 60% quarter-on-quarter and that means you need to have your supply chain prepared, you need to have your organization prepared to begin with, and that's what's key apart from the developments in those next drivers.

Nigel Van Putten

And maybe as a follow up question, it was asked before. You've said as always you'll hear at the very last moment in terms of potential new orders from, especially, I guess, smartphone supplier. Would that, in terms of seasonality, we still stick that number around or that date around maybe the end of January maybe February around Chinese New Year. Would that be key moment for you to know more about the potential of one of those potentially quick ramps into next year?

Richard Blickman

Yes, that's usually. But in December and simply follow the daily stream of information from this whole sector and especially our customers the key ones, pick the winners, and everyone is focused on that. So when it comes to us and typically it comes in January, February, but that's about the pattern. Any more questions?

Operator

Mr. Sanders, your line is open.

Rob Sanders

I just had another follow up on micro LED. It does seem like that technology is moving to the sort of manufacturing feasibility stage, which is where you guys would potentially come in. So what does your research tell you about how many times faster does this sort of pick and place technology need to get to before we reach cost effectiveness? And related to that, I mean were you to get this business, I'm assuming you would have to develop an entirely new machine, which would consume a lot of R&D. So would you consider taking pre funding to mitigate the risk of developing this tool, and then the technology not working as a whole? And I have one follow-up. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

As I mentioned in the earlier question about micro LED, this is still longer, takes a longer development time to become major volume in the world. And you can read that in many publications. But you're very right. To participate in that world, you need unique technology development, which addresses that and then the equipment, which makes it happen. But those developments are our daily bread and it's our reason of existence.

RobSanders

So you don't see as a particularly onerous development effort in terms of dollar millions for you guys given your history and expertise basically?

Richard Blickman

No. This fits into the overall R&D spend of what I mentioned today in high 30s, next year growing towards 40, into the mid 40s. That’s what it takes.

RobSanders

I just was on a call of another companies in Europe, and they talked about some -- having some issues with export licenses into Taiwan, Korea and China. I just wondered if you had any issues related to getting into markets, or getting products approved, or anything like that. Just to check. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Not with us. We have this check in before the summer. None of our products are blacklisted. So we have no issues. We check that of course.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler. Your line is open.

Peter Olofsen

I had a follow up on share buybacks where you commented in the press release that you’re extending the program, and then reducing the daily purchase volume. But just to be clear, once you reach the 10% authorization, there is no plan to cancel shares. So basically, at that moment, the possibility to do buybacks would end. Is that correct?

Richard Blickman

Well, you’re very right. If you the authority to buy up to 10%, you buy more, you have a big issue. So we won’t do that. But then at the shareholder meeting end of April, we have to ask permission to buy more. And you can also cancel some shares but it is something, because the 10% if that’s the limit, that’s the limit.

Peter Olofsen

But do you have the plan to cancel shares then, or is that still to be discussed?

Richard Blickman

Yes, it's either or both, but we will do something. I mean if we continue to generate returns, which help to create shareholder value then that’s what we’re going to do. And we’ve done this for years. We started to buy back shares in 2001, 18 years ago.

Peter Olofsen

So in the run up to the AGM, you will probably come up with a proposal then to…?

Richard Blickman

Yes, certainly.

Peter Olofsen

We’ll wait for that. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this moment.

Richard Blickman

Well then, thank you all for taking the time and asking questions. If you have further questions, don’t hesitate to contact us. Thank you. Bye, bye.

