Usiminas SA ADR (USNMY) CEO Sergio Leite on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sergio Leite - Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Ono - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Miguel Homes - Commercial Director Vice President

Daniel Sasson - Itau BBA

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Caio Ribeiro - Credit Suisse

Carlos de Alba - Morgan Stanley

Gabriela Cortez - Banco do Brazil

Marcio Farid - JPMorgan

Antonio Heluany - Bank of America

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements that may be made during this call regarding the company's business prospects as well as projections, operating and financial targets related to its growth potential are based on management's expectations about the future of Usiminas. These expectations are highly dependant on the performance of the steel industry, the country's economic environment and the situation of international markets and therefore are subject to change.

Today, we have the Executive Board of Usiminas, Mr. Sergio Leite, CEO, Mr. Alberto Ono, Finance and Investor Relations Vice President, Mr. Tulio Chipoletti, Industrial Vice President, Mr. Takahiro Mori, Corporate Planning Vice President, Mr. Kohei Kimura, Technology and Quality Vice President, Mr. Miguel Homes, Commercial Vice President Officer, Mr. Carlos Rezzonico, Executive Director and Managing Director of Mineracao Usiminas, Mr. Ascanio Merrighi, Managing Director of Solucões Usiminas, Mr. Heitor Takaki, Managing Director of Usiminas Mecânica, Mr. Bruno Paulino, Head of the Legal Department, Mr. Julio Arroyo, Controller and Mr. Leonardo Karam, General Manager of Investor Relations

First, Mr. Sergio Leite will make some initial comments, followed by Mr. Alberto Ono who will present the earnings of the third quarter of 2019. Afterwards, the top managers or executives will be available for a question-and-answer session.

We will now turn over to Mr. Leite.

Sergio Leite

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for attending our earnings conference call. At Usiminas, this is the moment to announce the earnings, as you know, a bit of a ritual in this company.

It starts on the previous day, usually on a Thursday, with the approval on the earnings by our Board of Directors. Then on Friday, at 8 a.m., it's communicated to the market with CVM. Then we hold a meeting with our employees. So we connect about 1,500 employees of our five companies on 14 sites through a web conference and we present our earnings to our employees. This meeting finished about 15, 20 minutes ago. In the afternoon, we talk to the press. This is the ritual we usually follow.

So in the meeting we just finished with our employees, our focus was a profound reflection on our results and our commitment with all our employees to work hard from now on to improve our earnings and results. So as we present these results to you today, our employees and the top executives have thought about these earnings and we committed to improving them on a daily basis.

In the third quarter, I have some highlights. And the major highlight is about the management of our debt. As you have followed us, in September 2016, we negotiated our debt. At the time, it was BRL6.9 billion for a 10-year period between indicators. In our grace period, in December 2017 or a year and three months after the agreement was signed, we started working on the debt. And then December 2017, January 2018, March 2018 and March 2019, we started settling that, repaying that debt. And in these four moments of repayment, we reduced our debt about 20%, BRL1,500 million. In our grace period and within this grace period, in June we had a very successful operation raising $700 million in international foreign market and then soon afterwards, we changed our debentures.

Our book building was finished last year August 16 and the financial cost was released yesterday and communicated that to the market. So we raised another BRL2 billion. We also had on October 3, we had a court deposit in which we got installments of the Eletrobras credits of two lawsuits that are being processed in our judiciary. So we got BRL751 million that came to our cash on October 14. And this was used also to repay our debt.

So our balance today and everything we did, our financial department did under the helm of our Vice President, Alberto Ono, who will speak soon afterwards, we achieved and our grace period, it finished this September, so just a few days later, we managed to pay off 100% of our debt. And we now have a new debt with new debentures with a maturity date on 2024 and 2025 and in 2026 will be for another four years without paying off or without repaying our debt.

And we reduced a debt that in September 2016 was BRL6.9 billion and now currently today it is about BRL5 million, depending on the exchange rate, the valuation of the real. And it may even be lower than BRL5 billion. And this means that with regard to our debt three years ago, we had a reduction of 25%,, roughly speaking. We have also reduced the cost of this debt significantly. So when this operation that was completed in the third quarter, it was highly successful.

Another point I would like to highlight is about our sales record. Usiminas reached the level of 2.5 million tons in Q3. It's a very important number for us. And this would lead to 10 million a year, that would be the pace and this was a major result for us.

A third point I would like to highlight is that we also closed Q3 with regard to our consolidated cash and that was the highest level in the last five quarters. From now on, in addition to what I have already mentioned of our commitment as employees of this company to work hard to improve our results, we will also work hard on having an increasingly more solid and higher cash.

So these were the points I would like to highlight. Now I would like to turn it over to our Financial Vice President, Mr. Ono. Thank you for your attention so far.

Alberto Ono

Good morning everyone. Let's start our presentation, our conference. Let's go to slide one. So we have our steel sales, steel unit sales, which are stable with regard to the previous quarter. The domestic market is very low variation. Exports slight decreased. That was caused by late loading at the turn of the quarter, which was planned but did not take place. We are also expecting a quarter loading that was expected to be higher than that. As Sergio said, we had a significant increase in volumes with regard to the quarter two, especially for exports where we doubled our volume. We exceeded 1,300,000 tons of volumes, exported tons. And that was another record for Usiminas.

As for the adjusted EBITDA, we had a drop, 23%, BRL441 million with a huge impact, as we said before, in the previous quarter. It was greater than the expected number with regard to the increase of the cost of products that were sold, which I will comment later on, as a result of increase in Iron ore and the exchange rate fluctuations during the quarter. And this leads to the exchange rate variation and our debt which was dollar-denominated, which increased in quarter three and we issued bonds. So in this quarter, we had a net loss of BRL139 million. The effect of this exchange rate fluctuation on our debt and our earnings in net terms was BRL286 million.

Moving on to the next slide. We now have our EBITDA in the previous quarters. As we said, there was a drop with regard to quarter three 2019, the margin about 11%.

Next slide. We now hold our steel production volumes, both domestically and abroad. So domestically, we are stable with regard to quarter two but generally speaking, when you consider domestic and foreign sales, we are still on a level of one million tons per quarter.

Next slide. It shows clearly the effect of our margin compression as a result of the increase of the cost of the product sold affecting our steel production with an EBITDA of BRL213 million that was then BRL404 million in the previous quarter. And the margin fell from 12% to 7%.

Next slide. We now have, as we have already mentioned, there was a significant volume in Mineracao Usiminas with a total increase of 38% against quarter two and an increase of over 100% in our exports.

Next slide. Although we had a significant increase in our exports in a Mineracao Usiminas, the result was basically aligned with quarter two with lower margins caused by lower cost during this quarter, which was a consequence of lower premiums in this quarter, quality premium.

Next slide. We now show Solucões Usiminas earnings where the EBITDA was slightly lower than quarter two 2019 with a reasonable margin of 3%.

Finally, our Usiminas Mecânica. That's our capital goods unit. Unfortunately, we have a negative EBITDA and this was a result of a lack of investment demand which is still occurring in our domestic market.

Next slide. About other indicators. First working capital, consolidated working capital. So we have an isolated increase in quarter three of 16% in total caused by the credits from Eletrobras. So rather than long term assets, we have now short term assets, also as a result of the expectation of receiving these credits which did occur after the end of the quarter in October. Without this item, we would have a reduction of our working capital of about BRL200 million.

Next slide. Steel inventories. So we have a 15% increase. And this was caused, as we mentioned before, by the delays in our exports loading and shipping at the turn of the quarter and also with our steel late inventory. And seasonally, we had a peak of steel inventory but that will be absorbed in quarter four. We are expecting that by the end of quarter four we will have normal levels.

Next slide. We should remember that our third quarter provision as previous to what happened in our debt, as Sergio mentioned. So this increase, as we can see, of BRL400 million, more than BRL50 million was slightly more than that, relative to our gross debt and this was a result of the exchange rate fluctuation. So we have now a higher debt in dollars. When you look at our net debt, it was reduced and about BRL200 million because in spite of this increase because we had more cash, BRL1.8 billion.

The next slide. This is our CapEx. So our CapEx increased relative to the previous quarter. That's an over 40%, following this increasing trend, as we mentioned, meeting our guidance of BRL800 million.

Next slide. This is our debt profile at the close of quarter three. So when we compare this to quarter two, when you take our bond issues that took place in June, well this leads to a change in our debt profile. Although we seem to have a reduction in our duration of debt in our domestic market, now the deadline in dollars increased significantly.

Finally, on the next slide, we now show you are unaudited pro forma relative to our debt after the developments that took place after the close of the quarter, as Sergio mentioned. So both the issuing of debentures of BRL2 billion as well as use of funds of Eletrobras credit that was used for paying off our debt. So there was this reduction in our debt of our total debt with a new debt profile. So in the next four years, our expectation projected paying off is really low. So only in 2022 that it will continue with a lower cost associated with it.

So this is the end of my presentation. We are open to your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Daniel Sasson, Itau BBA.

Daniel Sasson

Good morning everyone. Thank you for the Q&A session. Thank you for your presentation. My first question about your price prospects of steel price in domestic market in quarter four. Can you discuss parity and the average the steel price as being below historic prices of imported steel prices? So how can you compare distribution prices to the prices for the automotive industry may have difficulty negotiating with the automotive sector at the end of the year? And my second question is about import duties. So we have seen recent stories in a lot of American newspaper a proposal to reduce import duties of steel from 12% to 4%. They have been massively reduced. They need to, of course, be approved by all Mercosur members. But it seems to be a risk. In a very short run, it doesn't seem to be a risk but it may have an impact on our domestic steel prices. Can talk about your expectations about this development? Thank you.

Sergio Leite

Good morning. As for your first question, let's answer them. So our price expectations and parity, the current price situation in the local market, we have positive parity. About 3% to 5% as a result of our goals of having parity between 5% and 10%. So we have an increased price window and this will take place throughout quarter four. As for seasonality and the impact in the increase of our debentures and sales at the end of the year, the impact on average price will be much lower than parity. It's likely more than 5%. So we are implementing this increase of 5%. And this will take place from now to the end of the year. This about your first question.

Now as for the car the automotive industry, we have annual contracts. So unlike mostly prices in other industries that are defined in every moment. So for annual contracts, there will be renegotiations in the next few weeks. So there is usually a fixed price for the entire year and it should be, in our view, at least it should reflect an evolution of costs throughout the year. So we had significant increase in the price of iron ore and coal and the expectation of international price is increased margins of ADR for the whole world. When we look at the situation worldwide and then we see what has been going on, we have just seen in the third quarter a significant change. So the situation, when you could look at the situation worldwide, we saw increases in different steel companies. And there was action taken that led to international price to increase significantly in 2017 and 2018. So prices for annual contracts, they have to reflect the evolution of our prices with reasonable margin for the domestic market.

Thank you. Miguel?

Miguel Homes

With regards to your second question about import duties, the common external duty. Since the transition of the end of the year, after the second round of elections to Bolsonaro administration with Aco Brasil, we have been talking to the Brazilian government with the economic team as well as the Chief of Staff team and even President Bolsonaro himself about this topic. So economic liberalism and the trade liberalism in Brazil and in steel, we are in favor of economic liberalism. However, for us to practice economic liberalism in Brazil in its essence, when you consider import duties not only for the steel industry but many other economic segments, there should be equal trade relations, even the PEC is a result of this imbalance in trade relations. So our commitment is to evolve over time to a reduced duty as a result of economic liberalism. But then we also need correction or adjustment to ensure that we remain competitive, not only the steel industry but the whole transformation industry in Brazil. And that also affects the tax reform. Our taxes today, it affects our competitiveness not only domestically, but also when we export. So we are working hard with the economic team. We have a coalition of many segments of the industry. We have been talking to Minister Paulo Guedes and this is on the government's agenda and also on our agenda. This will take place in the long run but we want a lot of measures being adopted to correct this asymmetrical trade relations.

Daniel Sasson

Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Thiago Lofiego, Bradesco BBI.

Thiago Lofiego

Good morning. I have two questions. Can you give us an upgrade about the [indiscernible] potential investment and then liability management? What are you expecting after all these movements? Can also gives us analyzed figures? Is there anything else that's relevant that you are expecting to take place on this front? Thank you.

Sergio Leite

Good morning Thiago. As for the investment, in the short run, we will keep investing strongly, considering improving our processes and as we said in many different opportunities. We will also be working on our dry stacking, which is also important. Now about the long run however, we haven't defined how we will proceed. We have been working on this, considering alternatives to solve or make sure that the operation remains, that they will continue from 2024, 2025 onwards considering industrial treatment. So far, we can only discuss the short run investments. There is a lot of internal investment to recover these areas and the creation of investment in our dry stacking project.

Alberto Ono

And now Thiago, with regard to our interest savings, with regard to the EBITDA, we will also use our guidance in the next year. As for general costs, generally speaking, we are expecting a reduction of 80 to 100 basis points relative to the cost so far.

Thiago Lofiego

Perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Caio Ribeiro, Credit Suisse.

Caio Ribeiro

Good morning everyone. My first question is about galvanization, your galvanization conditions, about which you have been discussing. Are you still considering conducting these projects? Do you want to continue moving on? And how about steel demand? Can you talk about your expectations in terms of steel demand in the next year and what is the expected growth rate? Thank you.

Sergio Leite

Well, Caio, with regards to galvanized steel, we keep studying the situation to define the type of equipment to be used as well as market interpretation. The projections for this year in terms of growth, well, the automotive industry, these expectations were not met. You look at ANFAVEA figures, for instance. So the market growth number should be reviewed and as a consequence, the need for investment should also be reviewed. Our investment timing needs in the next 12 months we are expected to reach a decision with our Board of Directors, okay.

And Caio, with regard to steel demand expectations, we should also discuss this until September. According to the latest report, we have seen a drop in the use of steel, about 2%. So it was below our expectations at the beginning of the year. But we have positive indicators with regard to the previous year. And this was explained by our inventory adjustment, both in terms of redistribution and also because many of the industries that use apparent steel in Brazil. Next year, we are expecting a growth rate of about 2% as a result of this our GDP growth and the recomposition of our inventory throughout the entire steel chain, we can expect a growth of apparent use of slightly above 4%. But that will depend on economic development of this country, the economic environment, the performance of different industrial sectors and the possibility of Brazil having other export destinations that might affect steel production and exports.

Caio Ribeiro

Thank you. Very clear. Thank you.

Our next question will be asked in English, Carlos de Alba, Morgan Stanley.

Carlos de Alba

Yes. Hello. Thank you very much. So my first question has to do with investments. The run rate, even though it accelerated in CapEx in the third quarter, it's still way below the BRL800 million that you guided for the year. How do you expect the fourth quarter CapEx number? And then you have an early guidance or indication for 2020, that will be very useful. And then maybe complementing the prior answer on the galvanized line. One of your competitors in Brazil is also planning on potentially installing a new galvanized line. Do you think that there is room for two lines in the country? Or just one? And obviously one make decision sooner than the other company, then the window will be closed for the latter? And then finally, just a clarification on the Eletrobras credit. So is it right to understand that you already collected this almost BRL800 million in October and that was applied to repay debt? And do you expect anymore moving parts on this Eletrobras situation? Or that was it and it concluded the ongoing litigation that you had? Thank you.

Alberto Ono

Thank you, Carlos, for your questions. So the first question about our CapEx base for quarter four. We are still keeping the guidance of BRL800 million for the year cumulatively. So we are expecting to have BRL450 million, BRL500 million. And there will be concentration, large concentration, in the quarter four. This is already underway. So in our view, as we had in quarter four last year, we will have a spitting of our pace. So we will be aligned with the guidance of BRL400 million for the year. As for 2020 investment, we are still working on the scenario for that year. But as we said before, there is a recovery of our investment level. So this year our guidance will be BRL800 million, but we can't provide you with the guidance for next year, not yet, but in the projection that we released in the second quarter, we said about BRL1 billion for the next two years, BRL1 billion each year for the next two years. So this is all I can give you a right now, okay.

Carlos de Alba

Thank you.

Sergio Leite

As for the new galvanization line, you were asking if there was room for another new line in the Brazilian market. Well, I think it depend on how this line will be designed. In our case, for instance, it will be designed to meet the automotive market preferably. But it's also flexible enough to meet the needs of other markets. So increased volumes of galvanized steel, although there is of course a high demand of the automotive market, it's not exclusive to those markets. Other markets also need galvanized steel, including civil construction or building construction, which is also increasing its need for galvanized steel. And when considering product that are exported in Brazil, a large part of them are of galvanized products. So there may be room for more lines, an additional line, because there is this potential of export substitution.

As for your question about Eletrobras' credits, there are two lawsuits underway and the money that we were paid for our Ipatinga and the Cubatao plants. So what we were paid were with the Ipatinga lawsuit. But this is just one part of this lawsuit, which is in controversy. Now there is another installment, another part that is being discussed in court in the judiciary. As for the Cubatao plant, the situation is still the same. So the money that we received of BRL751 million and this took place in the fourth quarter of last year, that's when the money was recognized and there was monetary adjustment of the amount. But this refers just one part of one of the lawsuits that's being processed in courts. Everything is being discussed in court. So the remainder of the merits of the Ipatinga lawsuit and the entire merits of the Cubatao lawsuit, we are still waiting for them. So we have expectations or we have lawsuits that are in the courts. So we are expecting to get more funds from these additional credits.

Carlos de Alba

Thank you.

Our next question is from Gabriela Cortez of Banco do Brazil.

Gabriela Cortez

Good morning everyone. How are you? My first question is about mining work with Usiminas Mineracao. Although you have had record levels in iron ore, the result was a little effaced by freight costs and so on and so forth. What are your expectations for the next quarters? How can you improve these results considering all these costs? And my second question is about the blast furnace at Ipatinga. So how have been investing amounts? And what are your expectations in terms of downtime as this year? Some players also shut down their blast furnaces and the return on these operations took longer than expected. So these are my two questions. Thank you.

Alberto Ono

Good morning Gabriela. When we consider EBITDA margin, this is a result of some events including the ramp-up of one of the plant. So in the ramp-up process, the quality is lower. At the same time, we also used some space in this plant that were idle to make some products using inventory materials, low quality materials and this led to a sales mix with lower prices as regards the previous quarter. To this, we should add our increase in prices and the premiums that dropped as a result of a surplus of high quality product on the marketplace that were. And this situation in this quarter our margin fell.

Now for the future, we have high quality products that will be sold in the next few months. So we have a standard product. So this rate is expected to improve and the margins will depend on prices and premiums and freight. Our expectation for last quarter is to improve these figures.

Sergio Leite

Gabriela, as for your question about our Ipatinga blast furnace revamping, well, the amount is being released BRL1,234 million. Our expectation of downtime is about 110, 120 days. As for the other revamping or restructuring we have been doing, well, I couldn't give all the figures but our reform is rather extensive in terms of what will be done to the equipment, all the changes. So we are expecting 110, 120 days downtime.

Gabriela Cortez

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Marcio Farid, JPMorgan.

Marcio Farid

Good morning. Thank you for your questions. I have two brief questions, first, in terms of cost. This are some aggressive moves in raw materials this year. What can we expect for quarter four and then for next year with regard to steel making costs? There were also some higher contingencies for labor this quarter. Can you maybe explain if you have recurrent patterns? Or was this a one-off situation? What was the origin of these contingencies?

Sergio Leite

Well, Marcio, as for costs, our expectation is, next year is still hard to say. I can discuss quarter four. We are expecting stability both in terms of production costs and sold products. This is what we are expecting. There were strong moves in the second quarter that had consequences for the third quarter. Now in quarter three and the beginning of quarter, there is more stability in cost. So for quarter four, both in terms of production costs and CPV, we expect to have stability.

As for contingencies, you mentioned labor contingencies. There were also civil law contingencies. And they go hand-in-hand. And they were a consequence of an extensive review of many lawsuits that are underway, older lawsuits, some more recent lawsuits, others were older. So we needed to review them all. They are not recurrent. Again, they are one-off. They are kind of isolated events. So no, they are not recurrent.

Marcio Farid

Thank you so much.

Our next question is from Antonio Heluany, Bank of America.

Antonio Heluany

Good morning everyone. My first question is a follow-up of the local market question, so the market in terms of competitiveness. And I didn't understand what you said about expected prices in quarter four. Maybe you could explain that again. My second question is about steel. How do you see the exports scenario? What's the margin level with the current exchange rate and prices? What do you expect for 2020? Thank you.

Sergio Leite

Good morning Anton. As for quarter four prices, we believe this increase of 5% and this is a result of the exchange rate and international prices. We are expecting this to happen from the present of the end of the year. And as a result of the seasonality of quarter four, the impact of average price could be really low.

As for the exports market, as you said, when you consider situation in exports market, it's a little complicated. Some markets, they have a similar situations in terms of the world's steel production margins. We are not looking at sales opportunities. So considering these margins and the cost of purchases of steel plate, we can generate value and add value in our negotiations. So we are putting exports levels between 2000 tons like in the last quarters.

Antonio Heluany

Thank you.

Sergio Leite

Excuse me, if there is no further questions, we close this conference call.