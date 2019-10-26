Caterpillar: Reacceleration In Mining Orders Rolling In 2020

The U.S. imports more machinery equipment than it exports. Growth in 2017 and 2018 was largely attributable to growth in truck imports and exports. The split of exports is almost equal across the three groups (based on dollar values) - agricultural equipment, trucks, and construction equipment.

For imports, half of the dollar value imported across these groups is attributed to trucks, while the remaining is split evenly in agricultural equipment and construction equipment. All in all, the import market is two times the size of the export market on a dollar basis.

The US construction sector is at the high end of the 10-year trend line, but there are no signs of overheating. Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) remains upbeat concerning end-market demand despite investor concerns that it is not sustainable. On the mining business, larger customers still haven't bought and are looking to replace equipment starting in 2020 and extending through 2025.

China's construction is the only market for which demand is too strong. European construction continues to see steady single-digit growth and is still considered below its prior peak. CAT is starting to see growth in the Middle East and Latin America, but still off depressed levels.

Stock Returns vs. Business Cyclicality

According to an analyst of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), there is compelling risk-reward in CAT. The stock is discounting an earnings downturn that is not reflected in the capital markets broadly. Its end markets are concentrated at levels below the 2009 trough.

High yield as compared to the CAT's treasury credit spreads is near cyclical lows, discounting a low level of corporate default risk, which is a significant indicator of economic cycle expectations.

CAT is entering just the second year of recovery where 40% of its markets have sales that are still below the last trough in an industry where upcycles typically extend through seven years. Yet CAT is trading at the same multiple versus the S&P 500 as it did at the 2012 peak.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Over the past two cycles, CAT outperformed the S&P 500 until the company's returns on capital flattened out. GS added that it expects to see improved returns on capital through 2020. Relative to organic growth, the stock also continued to outperform through periods of slowing organic growth in prior cycles, though many of CAT's markets are not even back to prior mid-cycle levels today.

I further noted that CAT outperformed the S&P 500 until organic growth turned negative in two of the past three cycles. Organic growth peaked at 24% year-on-year in 1994. But then, the stock generated returns of 68% over the succeeding four years.

The company organically increased revenues higher than a 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). The same growth trend occurred in the mid-2000s when organic revenue growth peaked at 35% year-on-year in 2004.

However, it went on to improve at a 14% CAGR through 2008. As a result, stock returns hovered at 63% over that period. Organic revenue is up 44%, which exited a four-year downturn versus the 100% organic revenue recoveries over each of the prior three cycles.

I'm a Buy on CAT shares with a price target of $146/share on EPS of $12.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current cycle will mimic 1990s' and 2000s' cycles. This is because the current cycle follows a four-year capital stock reduction cycle. As such, fleets have been aged and new equipment investment delayed to a much larger extent than the one experienced in the 2012 cycle. It followed only a one-year downturn.

Higher Cash Flows: In All Points of Cycle

In essence, I found out that CAT renders higher cash generation at all points of the business cycle. Allow me to give a backdrop of its historical margins and cash flow growth, and why I came to this conclusion.

CAT's earnings before the income tax (EBIT) margin dropped to a cyclical low of 3.8% in 2009. It was followed by a robust recovery in demand that helped lift the margin to a then-peak level of 14.9% on $63 billion in sales during 2012.

Source: Company data, FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

In 2018, EBIT margins hovered at 16% below the company's projected peak and 3% up from what the company earned in 2014. Free cash flow is $1 billion to $2.0 billion higher with total sales between $40 billion and $60 billion. Total cash flow ranged between $4.0 billion to $6.0 billion, up from $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion in 2017.

Roughly 54% of CAT's revenues come from overseas sales. In 2017, the company had the second-highest gross margin of its main competitors, reporting at 28%. Just ahead is Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) at 28.65%. Energy and transportation were responsible for 35.2% of revenues. CAT produced a 12.54% operating cash flow/sales ratio, placing it near the top of its industry peers and above the peer average of 11.6%. Again, Komatsu leads the industry at around 14.21%.

Source: Company data. Barclays Research.

EBIT margin reached a record high of 16.2% on $53 billion sales generated from machinery, energy and transportation (ME&T) for the 12 months through June 2019. It represents a notable recovery in the margin from the trough of the 2013 to 2016 downturn when EBIT margin plummeted to 5.4%.

However, CAT has committed to a more shareholder-friendly financial policy as earnings performance has begun to improve. And this included:

Yearly return increases in the high-single-digit percentages,

higher consistency in share repurchases, and

a one-time 20% dividend increase.

At the midpoint of the cycle, the company's margin target is $13.0 in mid-cycle earnings per share (EPS). It is also targeting $6.0 billion in cash flow in the mid-cycle. Full-cycle margins are targeted in the 10% to 21% range while cash flow in the $4 billion to $8 billion range.

Pending Mining Recovery in 2020

The current run-rate of mining orders implies a positive inflection in the succeeding quarters, attributed to favorable comps versus normal seasonality. However, investors might take a cautious stance on CAT's production that could exceed orders in the succeeding quarters, as its production increased by 40%.

On the hindsight, I noted that the company maintains lead times that are too high and decreasing, with build slots now building for 2020.

The news flow in mining recovery is real and that last year was the first year that capital expenditures were up since its peak.

What happened then? Around 80% of the aftermarket recovery occurred in 2017. The remaining 20% recovery has been achieved during the first half of 2018. The impact on a restructured asset base for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as CAT has been significant where negative margins were transformed to solidly positive. This is because the recovery of OEM sales has been more rapid than expected with truck shipments 7.5% off of 2008 levels, a year considered to be a normal one.

The large mining customers just want to make sure that they will have production slots available for 2020 and beyond. In terms of mining truck units produced, CAT peaked at 1,700 trucks in 2012 and troughed at 70 trucks in 2016.

In 2017, CAT produced only 200 mining trucks, and the 2018 guidance implies the company will produce roughly 300 mining trucks. Mining revenues troughed at $6 billion to $7 billion compared to the prior peak of $22 billion and $8 billion in 2017.

CAT's order growth in resource industries diminished in 2018, but it is now positioned to inflect. Resource orders rose more than 11% year-on-year, a significant improvement of negative 16% in 2018, which represents the bottom of the mining order cycle.

By commodity, coal drives 30% of CAT's mining equipment demand whereas copper and iron ore are 20% each. The rest is driven by gold, oil sands and nickel. Of the 30% of coal, only 10% is in North America.

The company expects to achieve 2 to 6 basis points of margin improvement in the Resource segment, assuming sales target of $10 billion to $12 billion in 2020. This is relative to the 10% profit margin assumption on a similar level of sales.

This segment was also driven by improving commodity prices. Iron ore prices rallied 24% since the first quarter after several supply-reducing events.

Inventory Buildup: Highest Since The 2014 Cycle

Between 2013 and 2016, the company saw its organic sales decline of 11% per year. Note that we are now entering the second year of a double-digit organic recovery off trough.

CAT's power generation, mining, locomotive, upstream oil and gas and Latin America construction equipment markets are at levels below the 2009 trough. I can expect a wider path for machinery share of capital expenditures to normalize, even as mining and oil/gas companies are starting to increase capex budgets.

Inventories increased by $1 billion in the first half of 2018. Around 80% of the increase is from construction industries. The backlog has trended to be stable. The mining segment should extend the backlog further for 2019 to 2020 deliveries, but it requires quarters away from being recognized.

The buildup of dealer inventories totaled $500 million in the second quarter of 2019. This figure is above the $150 million destock and historical seasonality of $250 million destock. Hence, dealer inventories rose to their highest level since the second quarter of 2014, climbing to an estimated $5.8 billion in the second quarter this year.

I noted that the seasonality suggests $300 million of dealer inventory destock over the balance of 2019. However, given the $800 million inventory buildup in the third quarter last year, the current quarter faces a difficult situation where half of the inventories were concentrated in North America construction industries.

A Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst implied that the vast majority of the current inventory buildup is buoyed by the construction industries in North America. The industry is having difficulty digesting current production in the middle of the construction season. Besides, construction equipment manufacturers need to cut production given signs of oversupply, but it takes time to slow the production timing after investing in ramping production.

My Takeaway

To recap, the visibility of a mining demand recovery expected in 2020 is gradually developing in 2019. Major miners' capex projections are being revised higher where previously the machinery sub-sector's share of miners' capex remains below normalized levels. Mining truck capacity utilization is at historical highs. Reinvestment rates by major miners remain near trough levels as well.

CAT remains the market leader in mining equipment. It is also a favorably positioned end-market from a cyclical standpoint. Mining demand has been positive for five quarters, of which the first three quarters were driven by rebuild activity and parts. Only the last two quarters reflected the demand for new equipment.

The larger opportunity over the next several years is in mining OEM. I expect more than a five-year tail on mining equipment. Following the booking of several large mining projects in mid-2018, fewer large projects were imminent during the succeeding year. However, mining backlogs rose through 2019.

I also expect CAT would continue to see satisfactory growth in the US construction market driven by growth in residential, non-residential and infrastructure. The infrastructure market is presently rallying at its 10-year trend line, although CAT sees no signs of overheating. Furthermore, tax reform, bonus depreciation and energy infrastructure could lengthen the cycle.

However, I consider North American construction as the most feared by investors. It is getting close to the peak. Fleets have caught up to its replacement needs. Public infrastructure spending is just beginning to ramp and should drive another wave of growth by contractors supporting them. Elsewhere, I noted Europe achieved equilibrium in 2018. China has been extremely unpredictable. Though total exposure in China is fairly limited.

On stock recommendation, I noted that its shares traded to a great extent in line with the Oil Field Services sector multiples. However, it disconnected in the last four months. This implied that a reversion could drive its valuation multiples and shares higher. So I recommend a buy on CAT shares. The stock may be undervalued, but remains to be a good pick for value investors.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.