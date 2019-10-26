Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, And Royal Dutch Shell Have Their Numbers Wrong: The Threats Are Short Term

Several recent articles on Seeking Alpha address Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) prospects based on a detailed analysis of the three strands of its business, plus a consideration of where we are in the business cycle. Fun Trading's article, "Exxon Mobil: The Struggle Is On," is a good example of this kind of investment analysis. I've engaged in the discussion to suggest that the need to dramatically reduce global emissions is a black swan moment that investors need to pay attention to. Fun Trading's respectful response has been to suggest that while my points are interesting, there is no need to consider them because they offer no concrete insights into investment in XOM in the short- and mid-term. Here I provide some numbers to indicate why I think there is a significant near-term threat to XOM (and other oil and gas majors, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)).

20 companies targeted as being primarily responsible for emissions

A recent report states that 20 fossil fuel companies are directly linked to more than one third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the modern era. Eight of the 20 are investor-owned companies. Just four oil and gas companies, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell, are associated with 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions since 1965. The other four investor companies in the top 20 list are Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Total SA (NYSE:TOT) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP).

To varying degrees, the eight companies mentioned above acknowledge that there is a crisis. Peabody Energy is the most in denial, as it barely mentions that there is a climate problem.

The others make noises about the need to address the climate issues, but all are intent on massive expansion of their fossil fuel production. The figures in Table 1, which address emissions by Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, and Shell are confronting. These companies plan to increase emissions by between 20% and 37.6% between 2018 and 2030. Exxon Mobil and Shell are the worst offenders with plans of 35% and 37.6% increases respectively.

Table 1. Oil and gas production, global emissions 1965-2017 and planned increases 2018-2030 by CVX, BP, XOM and RDS.A/B

Company Prodn/day (million BOE*) Glob Emiss 1965-2017 (billion tons) % global total Incr Prod 2018-2030 (%) Emissions 2018-2030 Billion tons CVX 2.93 43.35 3.2 20 7.29 BP 2.35 34.02 2.5 20.1 7.63 XOM 3.7 41.90 3.1 35 10.45 RDS.A/B 3.6 31.95 2.4 37.6 9.40

*BOE = Barrels of oil equivalent

Data source: Climate Accountability Institute

To give some context to what the growth in emissions that the big four oil and gas majors are planning mean, a recent special expert report on what is needed to have a chance (and not a very good chance) of restricting global warming to 1.5C concluded that global human carbon dioxide emissions need to be reduced by 45% from 2010 levels and this must be reached by 2030 (10 years away). Furthermore carbon dioxide emissions must be "net zero" by 2050. Even restricting warming to 1.5C (it is already 1C higher than pre-industrial times) will mean a tougher climate than we experience now.

Frankly, the increased production planned by the big four oil and gas producers is nothing short of madness, and I don't believe that they will be allowed to do this. The time frame for action to prevent disaster is very short.

An example of the big oil and gas position

The above numbers suggest that the worst offender in terms of future emissions will be Royal Dutch Shell, with emissions resulting from its business meaning an increase of 37.5% between 2018 and 2030. So what does Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, say about this? Here is what he is quoted as saying in a recent interview with Reuters: "Despite what a lot of activists say, it is entirely legitimate to invest in oil and gas because the world demands it. We have no choice but to invest in long-life projects". I find it hard to equate these statements with Shell's apparent support for the Paris climate goals of limiting warming to 1.5C. This is a case of saying black is white.

We do have a choice, but perhaps Shell is saying that choice doesn't align with its business planning. The CEOs of the other oil and gas majors have similar positions to Ben van Beurden.

Why the position of Shell and other oil and gas majors is not sustainable

The position articulated by Ben van Beurden is what most writers on Seeking Alpha argue. They don't want to face that there is a near-term emergency that needs to be addressed now. Instead they push the need for a decision to the long term and not necessary for investors to think about now. Is this a realistic position given the current environment?

Several factors suggest that this position is no longer sustainable and investors need to begin to consider the climate issue as a near-term issue for fossil fuel investment.

Activism

There is no doubt that the climate emergency exists and the costs of doing nothing are both prohibitive and dangerous. Until very recently, it seemed that the "do little" or "make it worse" approach looked like it will prevail. I think there are many signs now that this is changing.

A little over a year ago, a solitary 16-year old schoolgirl was photographed outside the Swedish Parliament, starting the "school strike for climate" movement. This was picked up by students from all over the world, which culminated in 7 million students from 170 countries attending 6,631 student protests to put pressure during and after the UN Climate Action summit on 25 September. The strikes have continued, and many students (mostly girls) emulating Greta are now active leaders all over the world.

Anyone who thinks that Greta Thunberg (and other young people) can be dismissed as misguided children should think again. Greta is absolutely on point that today's leaders (and that includes the fossil fuel industry) have made the world dangerous for her upcoming generation and she is having nothing of the soothing words from the oil and gas industry (or anyone else in a leadership position). She calls it as it is and cuts through in a way that virtually none of the experts have been able to do. Her UN speech on 23 September was powerful and was absorbed by millions. A month later her speech continues to make news with a heavy metal remix which was recently released on Spotify and Apple Music by Swedish label Despotz Records. It quickly went viral with 5 million views. Wikipedia lists 13 high profile speeches by Greta Thunberg since October 2018.

Mohammed Barkindo, the Secretary General of OPEC, is not wrong to warn that climate activism and Greta Thunberg is a (he says the) major threat to the fossil fuel industry, because she is telling the truth and not being silenced. She is not going away. And Mohammed Barkindo notes that there is growing mobilisation of world opinion against oil (and gas), which is starting to affect policies and corporate decisions, including investment in the industry.

Renewable investment is winning

Not only is it now cheaper to build a solar or wind (plus storage) facility than a fossil fuel or nuclear power facility, but it is rapidly becoming cheaper to build a renewable energy facility than to operate an existing fossil fuel plant. So coal and gas are facing major threats from renewables for power generation. In addition, the electrification of transport is beginning to bite. Given that a huge slice of oil use is for transport, this is a massive risk to the oil industry.

194 major corporations have formed RE100, committing to go 100% renewable. These include big banks, investment banks, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, tech companies, car companies, food & beverage companies, clothing and sports companies, IT companies, entertainment companies, renewable energy companies, phone companies. They use a lot of power, and they are purchasing renewable power to exit fossil fuels.

Follow the money

A few weeks ago, Peabody Energy failed in restructuring its debt, and this led to a further substantial fall in its share price. Daniel Thurecht provided a useful commentary about what this means. He focused on the futility of the share buyback program, which is part of the issue. More generally coal is no longer seen as investible.

By contrast, there are massive renewable energy projects being planned. For example Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKD) is planning to invest via the Green Investment Group in new projects amounting to 20GW of new power.

That is a lot of fossil fuel based power that won't be needed.

Above I've given core reasons (climate emergency and substitution by renewables) why the position of XOM, CVX, BP and RDS.A/RDS.B (and many others) is untenable and the threats are near term. In fact these broad reasons cover four categories: i) Citizen-based, ii) government-based, iii) financial industry-based; and iv) technology-based. Perhaps most Seeking Alpha readers might consider the technology substitution argument (although many are poorly informed about the current status of renewable energy). I think that all four areas are coming together to form a potent basis for action within the next three years.

If I am correct, then the massive investments by XOM and Shell in particular are at great risk to becoming stranded assets. Shell simply can't greenlight 35 new oil and gas projects by 2025. Nor can XOM spend more than $30 billion annually on new projects in a similar time frame. The numbers just don't work.

Having said that, it isn't clear to me that any of these companies have plans which would allow them to survive at their present level even if they go 100% renewable. BP's partnership on electric car charging in India with Reliance Industries Ltd. is a case in point. Is this big enough to move the needle?

It seems to me that the oil and gas majors will be dramatically changed if they survive at all. If you want to see what this looks like, have a close look at what is happening to the major coal companies (e.g. Peabody Energy) now.

Conclusion

Seeking Alpha loves to follow the numbers. Here I've indicated that if we are to continue to have a stable environment, the costs of immediate action are a fraction of the cost of delays that the big four oil and gas majors are assuming. I think the risks of assuming that emissions won't be addressed are too high to justify investment in XOM, CVX, BP or RDS.A/RDS.B at this time. In particular, the massive investment programs of Exxon Mobil and Shell invite stranded assets in the near term. Likewise investments by Shell and BP in renewable energy are a token compared with their fossil fuel investments. There are more productive investments in energy and transport available.

I am not a financial advisor, but I track the massive changes happening in the energy and transport spaces as the world begins to decarbonise these areas. If my commentary provides another perspective for you and your financial advisor, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.