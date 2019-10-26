SK Hynix: NAND Losses Narrowing

3Q19 sales and operating profit beat our estimates by 9.1% and 30% respectively at KRW6.8tn and KRW473bn on the back of higher-than-expected DRAM shipments and NAND ASP.

Investment highlights

We maintain our BUY and six-month forward target price of KRW98,000 (1.5x 2019F BPS) on SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). Hynix's 3Q19 sales and operating profit beat our estimates by 9.1% and 30% respectively at KRW6.8tn and KRW473bn on the back of higher-than-expected DRAM shipments and NAND ASP. DRAM bit growth was 23%, thanks to rising server DRAM demand from Chinese telcos and US public cloud service providers. NAND QoQ ASP growth of 4% was attributable to product mix improvements driven by solutions products. For 4Q19, we forecast 5.3% in DRAM bit growth and 10% in NAND bit growth. Despite growing memory semiconductor shipments, we expect the 4Q sales figure to be similar to 3Q's at KRW6.83tn due to a further decline of DRAM ASP and a stronger KRW. As for operating profit, a further increase in NAND ASP should propel it 49% higher QoQ to KRW702.6bn. Meanwhile, Hynix started mass-producing 1Y PC DRAM, and we expect 1Y PC DRAM's share of production to expand to the low-10% level in 4Q19. As for NAND, with 96-layer NAND's share of production increasing, the mass-production of 128-layer products will likely begin soon. In 2020, the broader use of LPDDR5 in AP for 5G optimization should help to boost mobile DRAM's ASP too. Meanwhile, we expect to see fresh demand for DDR5 server DRAM from 2021 as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) launches its new CPU.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For DRAM, we see demand picking up for all major products. PC demand saw a 1.1% YoY increase in 3Q19 as Intel, threatened by the growth of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), cut its CPU prices and mainstream support for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows 7 ended. We expect 5G services to help buoy smartphone demand into positive territory from 2020 and server demand to gain steam as telcos launch mobile edge computing (MEC). TSMC's (TSM) soaring sales of smartphones, HPC and IoT products in 3Q19 reflect such a shift in demand.

Share price outlook and valuation

We believe the buy-and-hold strategy is a valid one given the likelihood of DRAM contract price hikes when supply starts to tighten in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.