Buckle: Operating Margins Become The Focus

Buckle (BKE) recently reported a second consecutive month of decently positive comparable store sales results and the fifth such outcome in the last seven periods after a six-month swoon towards the end of last year into the beginning of the current year. The result builds on generally improving sales performance on a trailing average basis and again pushes the six-month trailing average for comparable store sales results above the 12-month trailing average which we considered a positive development.

Buckle remains an attractive opportunity, although the current valuation offers more modest forward return potential than was the case when the shares traded as low as $15.00 earlier this year - a significant discount to our valuation of the company. Indeed, much of the potential forward return is associated with the company's regular and special dividends which should push overall yield close to or even above 8%. Clearly, the adverse scenarios which were the coin of the sell-side analyst realm just 18 months ago, with prognostications of consistently declining comparable store sales and revenues placing the company's dividends at risk, have proven excessively pessimistic.

Buckle should continue to offer a robust dividend yield albeit with limited appreciation potential. However, until the company can demonstrate consistent improvement in operating metrics (operating margin, for example) in addition to comparable store sales results and/or provide a clearer vision of the company's future growth, we believe the shares will be largely rangebound with periodic opportunities to acquire shares at a decent discount to fair value depending on broader sentiment about the retail sector and overall economy.

Persistent Uptrend in Trailing Comparable Store Sales Performance

The most recent monthly comparable sales results have continued to support the recovery in the company's six-month trailing average comparable store sales performance. The 12-month trailing average is similarly positive, on the whole, although much flatter than during the company's significant rebound beginning in early 2017. Indeed, the primary driver of our confidence in the company's turnaround in the first half of 2017, when sell-side analyst pessimism reached its zenith, was the strong and persistent reversal in trailing average trends despite ongoing negative comparable store sales results.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In this context, the weakness experienced around the holiday season and into the first quarter appears as though it may have been more an aberration associated with merchandising issues than the rule across the business. Granted, it would be premature to attribute too much to the lengthening positive trend in the six-month trailing average comparable store sales metric beyond a recognition that the company has definitively returned to incremental improvements in comparable store sales despite the periodic volatility. The flattening to rising trend in the 12-month trailing average trend is somewhat more encouraging in the sense that the company remains on positive trajectory despite the earlier swoon. Indeed, the most recent period pushed the 12-month trailing average into positive territory for the first time in more than four years.

A measure of caution is nonetheless warranted when considering the meaning of the trailing average trends. In the depths of the company's revenue spiral, the sharp and persistent reversal of the trailing average trends provided a definitive indication that the apparently persistent negative comparable store sales trends had reversed and that despite the dire forecasts of sell side analysts, the risks to the company were not nearly as significant as portended by the rock-bottom share price.

The recent trends reflect a slower growth pattern and rate of change from prior periods and are thus more subject to periodic changes in comparable store sales. It's a riskier proposition to interpret these results as an indication of ongoing future improvement as they are inherently backward looking metrics.

Ongoing Improvement in Trailing 12-Month Average Revenues

On the other hand, in addition to the sustained upward trajectory in trailing average comparable store sales results, our analysis of operating trends also notes a sustained increase in the company's trailing 12-month average monthly revenues. The trend has been essentially unbroken since February of the current year and marks a stark reversal of the company's downward trajectory and, even as comparable store sales results begin to improve in 2018, the uneven and still generally negative trajectory of last year.

Indeed, the experience over the last seven months markets the first indication of real stability (and potential for incremental growth) in the company's operations, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The recent uptrend, through still quite modest, is a welcome reversal of years of decline. The average uptrend is, in fact, the most consistent uptrend in half a decade with brief bounces in the trailing average during 2018 given the quick reversals in subsequent periods.

In comparison to the trailing average comparable store sales results, we view this increasing consistency as a more positive forward-looking indication that the company has finally stabilized the underlying business. Clearly, this trend could quickly reverse on a merchandising miscue. However, relative to the stark shift in denim trends and price points which was a key factor impacting revenues over the last several years, these challenges appear to be abating quickly.

Challenges Remain

However, we also acknowledge that other challenges remain particularly with respect to the company's gross and operating margins which remain under pressure even as comparable store sales results show improvement. In addition, it's interesting to note the change in the company's periodic gross margin performance over the last two years compared to earlier periods where first-quarter performance has generally weakened while second-quarter performance has improved as reflected by the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The above chart, we should note, includes our own gross margin projections for the year ahead used in developing our internal financial models and projecting forward results. We continue to expect marginal erosion in gross margin consistent with recent period performance. The gross margin expectations are largely unchanged from our earlier projections, so our estimates of current year earnings are also substantially similar to those in our earlier articles.

Similarly, the company's operating margins have eroded over the last few years and into the current year. This is a concern despite the improvements in comparable store sales results since Buckle's valuation has historically been very closely tied to earnings per share, and the impact of erosion in operating margins outweighs the impact of positive comparable store sales.

Conclusion

On the whole, our view on the company hasn't changed significantly despite the clear indications of continued improvement and stability in the business. The ongoing improvement in trailing comparable store sales trends and the consistent improvement in average trailing monthly revenues add to the allure versus earlier this year when the company appeared to be struggling to maintain the upward trajectory in both metrics. Nonetheless, margins continue to be pressured, and we still see no definitive intent by the company to proactively expand operations - a key consideration in differentiating the company from acting as an annuity-like existing business with little growth and an attractive long-term growth opportunity.

The retail landscape will inevitably remain challenging and subject to the vicissitudes of fashion trends, but there is nonetheless opportunity for disciplined retailers. In the past, we've commented positively on management's historical tendency to take a measured approach to expansion and growth, a factor we believe served the company well once fashion trends turned against its core denim assortment. However, we've also commented on how that conservatism can be detrimental when a clearly defined path forward is necessary in challenging times. We consider this conservatism somewhat more detrimental to the company at this stage than prudent and selective expansion, especially given the potential opportunities to expand geographic reach of the brand.

We continue to expect earnings per share for the year in the range of $1.80 to $1.90, dividends of approximately $1.75 (including a $0.75 special dividend at the end of the year), and an intermediate-term valuation range between $22.00 and $27.00 depending on the persistence of positive comparable store sales results and, more importantly, the company's operating margins. A sustained positive shift in operating margins would more quickly impact our valuation projections for the company than positive comparable store sales.

We'd still prefer the company expressed a clearer vision for incremental future expansion despite the broadly challenging retail environment especially given the unusual geographic footprint of it as compared to other style retailers.

Shares remain attractive from a dividend standpoint given the company's strong free cash flow and ability to support both the regular and historically consistent special dividend, which should continue to provide an overall dividend yield in the range of 8% per year. The company's consistence in operations and dividend distributions leads one to view it as something of an annuity, in which case we'd expect, broadly speaking, some price sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

However, we continue to watch the company's incremental progress and acknowledge that persistence in current trends would suggest modest undervaluation based on historical valuation multiples. We would also find the shares an unquestionable value - all else being equal - should they decline back towards the periodic lows over the last couple years in the $12.00-16.00 per share range on overall market weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.