S-Oil: Q3 Beats Estimates, IMO 2020 Brings Opportunity

Investment highlights

S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) reported 3Q19 results, which beat the consensus and our expectations. We expect the earnings momentum to strengthen further in 4Q19 on wider refining margins from IMO 2020 and greater contributions from RUC. We believe 2020 operating profit will reach KRW2tn. Considering an EBITDA of KRW2.7tn, S-Oil will find itself in a comfortable position to pay stable dividends and reduce debt. Capex should be kept steady at around KRW700bn per year for the foreseeable future. We raise our target price to KRW140,000 and present S-Oil, our refining sector top pick, as our Conviction Call.

Major issues and earnings outlook

S-Oil reported higher-than-expected sales of KRW6.2tn (-0.4% QoQ, -13% YoY) for 3Q19. Earnings momentum should strengthen further in 4Q19, with sales slated to come in at KRW6.7tn (+6.8% QoQ, -2.9% YoY) and operating profit at KRW419.2bn (+82% QoQ, turn to profit YoY).

The complex refining margin improved from USD6.3/bbl in 3Q19 to USD8.3/bbl in October. Refining margins are expected to widen QoQ in 4Q19 on rising diesel demand ahead of IMO 2020 and favorable seasonality for middle distillates. Despite a weak HSFO margin (-USD0.6/bbl in 3Q19 and lower than -USD10/bbl currently), refining margins improved considerably thanks to recovering gasoline and naphtha margins. The naphtha margin in particular is expected to remain healthy for some time on the back of strong LPG seasonality, expanding NCC capacity in Asia, and growing demand for condensate splitters. These factors will help keep the gasoline margin stable even during the weak-demand season.

IMO 2020 will not only widen the diesel margin but also the gap between competent and incompetent refineries. We note the decoupling between complex refining margins and simple margins, which should lead to consolidations of the refining sector. In all, supply should remain tight in 2020. For 2020, we forecast KRW2tn in 2020 and KRW2.7tn in EBITDA. Capex should stabilize at around KRW700bn/year, offering room for dividends and debt repayments. With no plans for massive capex until 2023, we believe S-Oil will be able to lower its debt.

Share price outlook and valuation

We expect 2020 ROE to be nearly 20% and the double-digit ROE to sustain for the foreseeable future. Against this backdrop, we set our target P/B at 2.0x, the average P/B from 2016 to 1H18 when ROE continued moving upward. We believe a reevaluation is in order considering the improving ROE, dividends and sounder financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.