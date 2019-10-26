Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Precious Metal Mining Portfolio

While most are already up 50% YTD, if you consider a 50% increase in precious metals, most would have a forward "P/E" around 3-5X.

I'd like to propose my 10 top gold and silver mining stocks that have low valuations, high growth potential, and low bankruptcy risk.

After a long bear market in precious metals, an "opportunity of a lifetime" investment into miners may be set up.

Earlier this week, I published "Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Opportunity Energy Portfolio" that attracted a nice amount of interest. There is one other area of the economy with very attractive value opportunities: precious metals mining.

Of course, like energy, miners have been falling knives until very recently. Before the recent precious metals rally, most miners were struggling with negative cash flow and were on the brink of insolvency. Today, with gold and silver back above break-even prices, the story is starting to change.

In "SILJ: Precious Metals Correction Looks Over, Time To Make A Leveraged Play," I explain how falling real interest rates have a decent chance of bringing gold above $1,800 and silver above $40 and how that would make precious metals miners extremely undervalued today, perhaps by 1-3X.

That said, investors who are willing to do the work are much better off picking individual mining stocks that make for high risk-reward opportunities. If you look into an ETF like SILJ, you'll find many companies that may become insolvent even with a rise in silver due to financial mismanagement. By avoiding such companies, much better returns are feasible.

I'd like to propose a portfolio that focuses exclusively on smaller undervalued precious metals producers that I expect to outperform the broader miner index on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Overall, both of these portfolios have an extremely low correlation to the broader equity market and are likely to benefit tremendously from commodity price appreciation.

Top Precious Metals Portfolio

Without further ado, here is my precious metals miner portfolio:

Ticker Name Main Product Portfolio Allocation (CMCL) Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Gold 10% (DRD) DRDGOLD Ltd. Gold 10% (KGC) Kinross Gold Corporation Gold 10% (AUY) Yamana Gold Inc. Gold 10% (RGLD) Royal Gold, Inc Gold 10% (SVM) Silvercorp Metals Inc Silver 10% (FSM) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Silver 10% (ASM) Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd Silver 10% (WPM) Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Silver 10% (EXK) Endeavour Silver Corp Silver 10%

By in large, these companies are smaller than most miners and most currently just break-even. While I'm not too concerned about positive cash flow, my main criteria in picking them are low debt and a high current ratio. This is to ensure that they can stay afloat with minimal equity value destruction if precious metals fail to break higher.

Essentially, my goal here is to pick stocks that act as an at-the-money call option on metal prices with a super, long-term expiration (i.e. low decay). If I only pick profitable companies, the implicit leverage to gold and silver is lower. On the other hand, if they have high debt, their implicit leverage is higher, but their equity value would also decay faster.

Here is a table of a few key statistics regarding these companies:

Ticker % 52 Week Range Earnings Yield Market Cap Annualized Volatility CMCL 94.38% 13.86% $79,550,001 41.92% DRD 87.64% 1.68% $333,371,315 63.40% KGC 76.38% -0.42% $5,974,424,976 50.69% AUY 79.60% -8.88% $3,421,450,709 53.02% RGLD 74.38% 1.18% $7,802,813,553 34.11% SVM 79.86% 5.62% $679,914,032 64.51% FSM 35.91% 13.21% $659,914,175 54.63% ASM 30.95% 5.77% $41,290,263 67.17% WPM 75.16% 3.56% $12,222,917,855 37.16% EXK 47.37% -4.17% $328,567,654 68.57% Average 68.16% 3.14% $3,154,421,453.30 53.52% Portfolio 74.08% 34.57%

Overall, these companies are cheap compared to most miners. They are also extremely volatile and, on their own, have average volatility of 53%. However, when combined into an equal-weighted portfolio that figure falls to 34%. That is the beauty of diversification.

In general, these companies are trading near their 52-week high, but are about 30% of the 52-week range lower than the peak. This is due to the recent small correction in precious metals that in my opinion makes for a great buying opportunity.

Also, the earnings yields of these companies are not updated to the recent quarter and will be higher. Even before the recent quarterly earnings, the fund has a weighted average "P/E" of 31X. Remember, a small rise in precious metals prices will increase earnings by multiples.

For example, the typical company here has a price-to-sales of 1.5X and roughly total expenses equal to revenue. If silver and gold double, then expenses are unlikely to increase dramatically while total revenue will double (given no output change). If expenses were unchanged while revenue doubled, these companies would have a median "forward P/E" of 1.5X today. While gold and silver may not double, you can see how high the potential returns are to these companies if they do.

Portfolio Risk and Exposure

I think it is fair to say that the potential returns of these miners are extremely high. If a 2000s' style bull market occurs in precious metals (a big if), many of these stocks could become 10-baggers. However, such rewards are not without risks.

To begin, the annualized volatility of the portfolio is 34%, which means that huge 40% swings are relatively commonplace. Just take a look at the backtested portfolio performance over the past three years compared to gold (GLD):

(Data Source - Google Finance)

As you can see, a very small change in the price of gold has a huge impact on the portfolio. For example, from January to August 2016, GLD rose 30% from $100 to $130, while the portfolio rose 170%. Again, from June this year to today, GLD has risen 17%, while the portfolio 60%. Certainly, these equities are not for the faint of heart.

In my opinion, volatility is a poor metric for risk because, when combined, highly volatile uncorrelated assets make a low-risk/volatility portfolio. Thus, correlation to other asset classes is perhaps the most important risk metric.

Here is the asset class correlation of the portfolio (using daily returns):

Asset Class ETF Used to Estimate Daily Return Correlation U.S Equities (SPY) -0.03 Short-Term Treasuries (SHY) 0.32 Long-Term Treasuries (TLT) 0.30 Silver (SLV) 0.73 Gold (GLD) 0.76 U.S Dollar (UUP) -0.43

(Data Source - Google Finance)

As you can see, these equities have no exposure to the broader equity market. If you're invested primarily in equities, this is a very nice attribute. Of course, the portfolio's main exposure is silver and gold with a correlation of around 0.75 to each. Because silver and gold are negatively correlated to the U.S. dollar, the portfolio also has a negative correlation to the dollar.

As explained in this article, precious metals are essentially a function of real interest rates (interest rate minus expected inflation). If real interest rates are negative (inflation above interest rates), then precious metals deliver a positive real yield since they're unaffected by inflation. This partly explains why the portfolio has a positive correlation to the Treasury market.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the portfolio is a good levered proxy to gold and silver prices. The companies in the fund have managed to avoid decaying their equity value despite low precious metals prices and are poised to rise tremendously in a bull market.

In general, a 1% move in gold is expected to move the portfolio by about 2.3% and a 1% move in silver roughly 2%. Of course, the miners make barely positive earnings today, so as precious metals prices pass above the break-even line, they are likely to become more highly levered to commodity prices (like a call option).

Of the 10 companies in my portfolio, there are two that stand out the most: Caledonia Mining and Silvercorp Metals. Mining investors seem to have a home bias and have caused these two foreign mining companies to be extremely cheap.

They are both small. Caledonia's market cap is only $70M and Silvercorp $670M. Caledonia currently has a "P/E" ratio of 2X and a surprisingly healthy balance sheet. Of course, it is more opaque and less liquid, so it deserves a higher equity premium, but it has been a cash machine in the face of very low gold prices. This is also true with Silvercorp, which is more expensive than CMCL, but still cheaper than its silver mining peers. SVM does operate primarily in China, which may partly explain why investors give it a lower valuation than is typical.

Overall, I'm excited to see how all of these companies perform over the coming two to three years. Precious metals look primed for another leg higher, so I think the timing is strong today. Volatility will likely continue to be high, so they do not make up a large portion of my total portfolio, but I do expect very strong returns. Feel free to give my account a follow if you'd like to stay in the loop regarding future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL, DRD, KGC, AUY, RGLD, SVM, FSM, ASM, WPM, EXK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.