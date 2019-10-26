The Inverted Yield Curve

In recent months, the inversion of the interest rate yield curve has received considerable attention, as it is taken as a harbinger of a business cycle recession. Also, the yield curve inverted prior to the onset of the financial crisis, and at that time, it was not a focus of policy or of concern for forecasters. For starters, in the post World War II period and particularly in the post Vietnam era, the record of the inverted curves has been good, particularly since they do not occur often and therefore do not give off frequent false signals

A positively sloped yield curve is far more prevalent. Economic expansions are associated with a positively sloped curve, meaning short-term interest rate instruments have a lower coupon and yield than do longer-dated instruments, particularly those of 10-year maturities and longer. There are several reasons for the prevalence of a positively sloped curve. For starters, the Federal Reserve typically pushes down its interest rate target to stimulate economic activity. And as economic expansion takes hold, the demand for credit increases, and generally speaking, so too do inflationary expectations. These put upward pressure on yields of longer-dated instruments.

Once inflation and economic activity progress, the Fed typically leans against economic excesses by raising short-term interest rates until it eventually stifles credit demand. As this process unfolds, eventually inflation expectations recede; investors feel more comfortable holding longer-dated instruments. Because the Federal Reserve is typically slow to respond to such changing circumstances, the yield on longer-dated instruments would fall below yields on shorter-dated instruments with the result being an inverted curve. An inverted curve is said to be a good forecaster of conditions because financial intermediaries typically borrow short and lend long. Once short rates rise above long rates, the incentive to lend diminishes, and the flow of credit is disrupted, negatively affecting economic activity.

This is a nice, simple and straightforward explanation, but as we shall see, the lags between a curve inversion and a recession are long and variable, sometimes being so long and variable as to make one skeptical of its statistical significance. This was not always true. Prior to the 1980s, inverted yield curves were rare and more of a quirk than something of economic significance. The reason is until about 1982, regulation Q ceilings were in effect, as part of the oversight of the banking system. Regulation Q limited the interest rate that banks and savings institutions could pay on demand and time deposits and there were no non-bank intermediaries. So, for the Federal Reserve, simply raising risk-free interest rates above what financial institutions were allowed to pay on deposits caused disintermediation. Money would flow out of institutions, severely limiting the amount of loans, especially mortgage loans that institutions could offer. This slowed the economy very effectively, ultimately allowing the Federal Reserve to reduce its interest rate target to restart the business cycle.

Regulation Q ceilings gradually eroded as new financial instruments were introduced in the 1980s. Regulation Q prohibitions on interest-bearing demand deposit accounts were effectively repealed by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2018. Without Regulation Q limits, it generally became necessary for the Fed to raise short-term interest rates to higher and higher levels to influence economic activity. It became the function of fixed-income investors to judge how high was high enough to stifle economic activity and dampen inflation expectations, driving down long-term rates and causing a yield curve inversion.

The concept of the inverted curve gained prominence as a forecasting tool in the financial crisis. Both the 2-10 year and the Fed funds 10-year curves inverted before the financial crisis, and more importantly, at the time, Federal Reserve downplayed the significance of the inversion. Chart I attached and Table I attached show that the 2-10 spread inverted more than a year before the recession in 2007 and the Fed funds 10-year spread inverted about five months before the onset of the crisis.

The chart and table show the cyclical behavior of the two spreads during business cycles dating back to the mid-1960s. It is worth noting at this point that prior to 1976, issuance of 2-year Treasury notes was intermittent and sparse. Issuance of 1-year notes was a regular occurrence however. Yields on the two instruments are very close, so for our purposes, we spliced the two together to obtain a complete time series.

Some observations are worth noting from the accompanying chart and table. First, both curves tend to move similarly, tending toward inversion prior to recessions and then uninverting during the recession and in the ensuing economic expansion. There are some exceptions however. There was a curve inversion in 1966 and then an uninversion without any recession, although there was a measurable economic slowdown at the time. Also around the time of the 1990 recession, the curves inverted and then uninverted prior to the onset of recession.

Second, it is obvious from the data that the lags between the onset of inversion and recession are long and variable. Prior to recessions in 1969, 1980, 1990 and even 2007, the inversion occurred more than a year before the onset of recession. Prior to the 1973-75 recession, there was only a six-month lead by the curves. Note, as the charts show, that there was no inverted 10-year Fed funds curve until May 1966-Feb 1967. That was a false (or very early) signal and the spread increased to a positive 1.62 by Nov 1967 and no repossession occurred.

Third, the current period seems to be following a completely different script. The Fed funds 10*year spread officially inverted in June of this year, but the 2-10 year spread has yet to officially invert. This could reflect the fact that currently the Federal Reserve is attempting to act preemptively whereas in prior periods Federal Reserve policy had been reactionary. Only time will tell if the current curve behavior is offering important information.

To be sure, the current period is unique for other reasons. For one thing, the actual level of interest rates is starting from a much lower level than in prior recessions. This could be dangerous or it could suggest that fewer rate cuts are necessary to preserve economic growth. So far economic activity has slowed in 2019, but it is not yet near recession. Additionally, the current shape of the curves could be being influenced by the fact that North America offers yields that are significantly higher than everywhere else in the world. Capital tends to seek out its best risk-adjusted return and capital is being directed to this country, which is pushing down yields at the long end of the fixed income market. Of course, the purist would argue that there are unique circumstances surrounding every business cycle, and it is only the shape of the curve that matters. Inversion is inversion and it starts the clock for the onset of a turn in the business cycle.

We do not necessarily agree with this, and it is our view that the absolute low level of interest rates is biasing potential outcomes. To adjust for actual yield levels, we measured curve inversions in a logarithmic form, which is shown on the accompanying Chart II. This approach does not change the fact that curve inversions occurred in prior post was recessions. However, it does show that in the current period, the curves shifted back into a positive sloped form upon the initiation of Federal Reserve easing.

While not definitive, it is suggestive and so too is the fact that historical correlations between the business cycle and the yield curve do not reveal any statistical significance. The suggestion is that while curve inversions occur before the onset of recession, the lags can be so long that it may be merely coincidence rather than informational.

In our view too, the current environment may be such that a flat to inverted curve is less threatening than an actual steepening, particularly if the steepening occurs with stable to lower short-term rates and a rise in long-term rates. Our reasoning revolves around the curious behavior of housing in the current expansion. Housing's recovery has continually disappointed forecasters since the start of economic recovery in 2010 for various reasons. But this year, housing activity has finally begun to show signs of real recovery, thanks to historically low mortgage rates and improved affordability. But housing has also shown extreme sensitivity to every wiggle in the interest rate environment and just in the past several weeks as mortgage rates have edged up, mortgage purchase applications have eased.

Housing has been supporting the economy in 2019 as export demand has ebbed in the face of slowing global growth and as capital spending has come under pressure from trade tensions and general policy uncertainty. Additionally other sectors like energy and agriculture are in virtual recessions as a result of a strong dollar exchange rate and low commodity prices. In short, whereas housing has traditionally been a leading economic indicator, it may be a lagging indicator in the current cycle. And without a cushion from other sectors, the economy could actually turn down if housing rolls over as a result of a rise in long-term interest rates.

What if this scenario unfolds? Will the purist be able to convincingly argue that the curve inversion which began in June 2019 accurately foretold the economic downturn? Or will it be shown that the shift to a positively sloped curve caused the downturn? We think the latter is more likely, but in any event, our view has and continues to be that the shape of the yield curve must be examined for the information it provides regarding the market's perceptions of Federal Reserve policy. And in this sense, the Fed should be cognizant of the shape of the curve as it has been thus far in 2019. Hopefully, its preemptive policy will bring about an economic soft landing, but for a clue, we think it is more worthwhile to watch the behavior of long-term interest rates than it is to merely observe the shape of the interest rate yield curve.

Table I Start of Inversion

Peak Trough 10-year - 2-year 10-year - Fed Funds Months to Peak

Aug 1957 (III) Apr 1958 (II) Dec 1956 (IV)* none 8 na Apr 1960 (II) Feb 1961 (I) Sept 1959 (III)* none 7 na Dec 1969 (IV) Nov 1970 (IV) Apr 1968 (II)* Apr 1968 (II) 20 20 Nov 1973 (IV) Mar 1975 (I) May 1973 (II)* Mar 1973 (I) 6 8 Jan 1980 (I) July 1980 (III) Sept 1978 (III) Sept 1978 (III) 16 16 July 1981 (III) Nov 1982 (IV) Sept 1980 (III) Oct 1980 (IV) 14 13 July 1990 (III) Mar 1991 (II) Jan 1989 (I) Jan 1989 (I) 18 18 Mar 2001 (I) Nov 2001 (IV) Feb 2000 (I) Apr 2000 (II) 13 11 Dec 2007 (IV) June 2009 (II) Feb 2006 (I) July 2006 (III) 22 17 June 2019 (II) *10-year - 1-year

Chart I