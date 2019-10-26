The Bottom Fishing Club: Permian Basin Royalty Trust

If you are searching for a long-term dividend play with leverage to higher oil & gas pricing, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is getting more interesting by the day. If you can stomach some volatility the next year or two in the trust price, a turnaround in energy prices from today's historically low, inflation-adjusted area could help investors reap 10% or greater yearly dividend yields past 2020. Today's 8% payout yield at October's $0.027 monthly rate on the current $4 trust ownership quote is already worth researching. Plus, the compounded total return gains going forward could be terrific if and when oil/gas recover.

Permian is a small NYSE-listed trust that collects royalty payments from a number of producing oil/gas wells in Texas. It pays out about 90% of revenues historically as monthly dividends. Oil exploration and development companies like ConocoPhillips (COP) send royalties to Permian for the right to drill on its acreage. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties located in Crane County, Texas, and holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties. In total, as of December 31, 2018, Permian was deriving revenue from roughly 1,100 operating wells in 34 counties in Texas.

The trust has suffered the double whammy of declining average production rates and a big drop in petroleum selling prices this year. As a consequence, it's royalty stream and dividend payout have been slashed. Below is a table taken from the June period 10-Q, summarizing the depressed operating activity in the second quarter of 2019 vs. 2018.

Source: June Quarter 10-Q

The two biggest risks for long-term ownership are low crude oil and natural gas prices lasting a significant number of years, and the depletion of profitable oil reserves on its royalty properties. Given the trust has been around since 1980, and the fact newer and cheaper technologies like fracking have been developed to reach even harder-to-access reserves, I would rank the fluctuating oil/gas price quote as the greatest single factor to watch when valuing the trust's investment quote.

Permian's High Correlation to Crude Oil

The trust's worth has historically been a function of oil/gas prices and investor sentiment about their future direction. Below you can review the highly correlated changes in Permian vs. the WTI crude oil price in America over the last five years. Also note the exaggerated sell-off in Permian during the past six months under the green box drawn. Investors seem to be giving up on Permian's future in late 2019 and the related chance of an oil/gas rebound during early 2020.

I will also point out Permian Basin Royalty Trust is revalued daily by Wall Street as a dividend vehicle. On the 10-year graph below, notice the stock quote and dividend payout rate move almost lockstep. Traditionally, depending on investor confidence in the crude oil and natural gas price, Permian has been discounted at a net royalty income yield between 5% and 10% annualized.

Overall, it looks like the technical momentum trend and volume selling during 2019 are way past overdone. On the two-year chart below, I am drawing some of the oversold indicators in October catching my attention.

I like the fact Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a simple business design and super clean balance sheet with no leverage or real debt. Below are highlights of the business operation's basic financial accounting directly from the trust website.

Buying Plan

So here's the investment rationale. If you believe, like I do, crude oil and natural gas prices are depressed for a shorter-term period, Permian should be on your radar. When oil/gas rebound to much higher levels in 2020-21, purchasing the Permian Trust now could prove a great idea. Think about it. Investors can capture a 5-8% yield currently, and dream of the honest possibility of getting $0.60 or $0.80 as a yearly payout when energy prices recover, 15-20% on today's investment returned to your bank account annually.

What's not to like about a low liability, low balance sheet risk investment generating steady revenues and paying consistent royalties? Odds favor even better days, when the energy market recovers. Current buyers at $4 could easily witness both a higher dividend yield over time and a steady appreciation in capital gains on the purchase price.

At the very least, Permian Basin Royalty Trust can give your diversified portfolio exposure to a highly correlated play on crude oil prices. It should perform like an option or warrant with upside leverage to energy prices that does not expire anytime soon.

Why not bottom fish this asset out of the lake, before the crowd shows up and bids the trust price dramatically higher?

