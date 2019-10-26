Yes, Crude Oil Has Bottomed

The large macro traders are largely on the sidelines in crude oil, which means that there’s substantial upside risk when they enter the market once again.

Last week, I wrote an article, in which I argued that crude oil has bottomed and that price is likely to rise from here. This article caused quite a stir with one analyst on Seeking Alpha even going so far as to write a direct rebuttal to the piece. In this article, I will dig deeper into the fundamentals and financials of crude oil. If you're pressed for time, here's the conclusion: yes, crude oil has almost certainly bottomed, and there is substantial upside ahead.

The Balance

As someone who actively reads oil market news and analysis, one of my personal qualms with a news outlet is the use of simplistic thinking when examining a piece of fundamental data. For example, I have frequently seen a news article essentially say something to the extent of "crude oil production is slated to grow a whole bunch and therefore prices are likely going to fall."

My problem with this thinking and this train of thought is that it is incomplete. For example, if production grows "a whole bunch" and demand grows "a whole bunch" at the same time, the net impact on the overall crude markets is likely going to be negligible.

To avoid this analytical pitfall of attaching too much significance to a single part of the supply and demand equation, I try and rely on the overall level of inventories as a starting point. Crude inventories represent the conclusion of the battle between supply and demand over a given time period. As you can see in the following five-year range chart of crude inventories, 2019 has been a year in which stocks have gradually fallen versus benchmarks like the five-year average and the inventory figure from the prior year.

We will get into the different drivers of this near-constant decline versus the seasonal benchmarks in the next sections, but for now, the key takeaway here is that something is happening in crude markets which is drawing down inventories. Let's examine all the components of supply and demand to figure out exactly what is afoot in crude markets.

Demand

Let's start our analysis with an examination of demand. Almost every major financial publication which covers crude markets is singling in on demand as the most bearish factor in the balance. They have a point in that crude runs are currently pretty bad as seen in light of the five-year average.

However, a surface level examination of utilization doesn't tell the full story. Namely, as crude runs have slowed since the end of summer, product stocks have started to slide strongly versus their respective five-year averages with distillate inventories currently beneath the five-year range.

This situation of collapsing stocks has resulted in a strong rally in the 321 crack across all of major trading regions in the United States.

At present, the regional refining cracks are at some of the highest levels of the year. What this tangibly means is that the market is giving a clear signal that refining demand is almost certainly going to surge in the coming weeks to capture some of the best margins of the year. In other words, the very thing the market has called bearish (low refining runs) has in fact set up a very bullish situation for demand.

The other component of crude demand is crude exports. And crude exports are strong. Very strong.

What astounds me about the constant growth of crude exports is just that: it's constantly growing. Since crude exports were legalized in late 2015/early 2016, we have seen a progressive climb in the number of barrels leaving the United States for other countries.

The EIA recently did a piece highlighting the fact that at present, we are now exporting crude to more countries than we are importing from. There is some hair on this particular data point (namely there are only a few big exporting oil countries and many importing countries), but it is an interesting observation nonetheless in that it shows that the number of countries taking U.S. barrels continues to grow as more markets emerge.

The reason why I believe a constant growth in U.S. exports is shocking has to do with the fact that this growth has largely been agnostic to swings in the Brent/WTI spread.

The Brent/WTI spread gives a rough benchmark as per general export economics because it shows the general price differentials between the United States and Europe. When the Brent/WTI spread widens, arbitrage economics open up and exports can be more easily justified.

However, exports have remained even in the face of several strong contractions in the spread over the last few years, which tells me that oil exporters are able to justify shipments using sunk cost economics and therefore we are likely going to continue to see growth in exports. Crude exports are an undoubtedly bullish component of the balance and are likely to remain so for years to come.

To quickly recap demand:

Refining runs (Shifting to bullish) - The market says bearish, but it's ignoring the strongly bullish price signals given by the cracks and plummeting product inventories

- The market says bearish, but it's ignoring the strongly bullish price signals given by the cracks and plummeting product inventories Exports (Bullish) - Bullish due to unceasing growth despite volatile price signals.

Supply

Now that we've examined demand, let's hop into the supply side of the balance. This is where things get very interesting because there are quite a few moving pieces here.

Let's start with production. Oftentimes, a publication will show a chart like this and say that production continues to grow and therefore we should be bearish the price of crude oil.

While it is undeniable that production is growing, what this simplistic analysis tends to overlook is the rate of growth. Due to population growth and general increase in outright economic activity, demand grows almost every single year. This means that supply must grow as well or there will be crude shortages. In other words, a growing amount of production isn't in and of itself a bearish fundamental.

Proponents of the bearish crude thesis have a point: crude production is rising. But the issue becomes a little less clear when you actually look at the rate of growth in crude production.

Do you see the trend? The growth rate of crude production is slowing substantially. Specifically, over the last year, crude production growth has slowed by over a million barrels per day. That's right - one of the most popular bear arguments for crude (growing production) is actually in the midst of a massive swing towards the bullish side as growth slows.

For the final component of the crude balance, we have imports. Imports are an incredibly bullish factor in the balance due to ongoing supply cuts from OPEC. As you can see in the following chart, imports have come in below the five-year range in most weeks of this year.

This low level of imports got a bit of attention in the press this week in that the most recent reading of imports was the lowest level reported since 1996. Yes, last week we saw the least amount of barrels shipped to the United States in 23 years.

Seen from a year-to-date total perspective, this year has seen the fewest barrels shipped in many decades.

And as I've shown before, the fact that this is OPEC's doing can be clearly seen when you break out imports by source. Other countries are trying to step into the gap which OPEC has left but are simply unable to substantially contribute to the bottom line.

Going forward, this situation of sapped imports is slated to continue through March of 2020. This is a really big deal and is strongly bullish crude oil.

To recap supply:

Production (Shifting to bullish) - Production is growing, but the growth rate is collapsing

- Production is growing, but the growth rate is collapsing Imports (Bullish) - OPEC cuts have sapped the U.S. markets of crude oil and are very bullish the balance

A Comprehensive Balance

So we've talked about the different factors of the supply and demand balance, and here is my assessment of each piece based on what is actually happening in the respective fundamentals.

Refining runs (Shifting to bullish) - Strong cracks incentivizing greater demand

- Strong cracks incentivizing greater demand Exports (Bullish) - Continuing to grow

- Continuing to grow Production (Shifting to Bullish) - Growth rate collapsing

- Growth rate collapsing Imports (Bullish) - OPEC cuts to continue

Do you notice a common theme? In each of the above data points, the underlying fundamental data is either bullish in that it is removing an unusual amount of barrels from the market or becoming bullish in that the bearish thesis is collapsing.

At present, the crude markets are extremely vulnerable to upside shocks due to an under-appreciation of these components in my opinion. The market bias is currently strongly bearish crude oil, but this is omitting objective data analysis of what is actually happening to crude inventories.

For example, on a year-over-year basis, crude inventories started this year on a strong footing, but have since seen a strong reversal.

If the trend which has been in force for most of the year remains, we will see crude inventories enter a year-over-year decline within one quarter. This is highly important for traders and investors in crude oil because there is a direct correlation between changes in this metric and changes in crude oil price.

As crude inventories fall on a year-over-year basis, the price per barrel of crude oil rises. To numerically get an idea as per the magnitude of moves which can be expected, here is the historical average percent change in crude price given a certain change in crude stocks on a year-over-year basis.

As you can see in the above chart, when inventories fall, crude prices can dramatically rise. For example, if the rate of declines seen in crude inventories since late spring of this year were to continue through the middle of next year, inventories will be down around 20% on a year-over year basis. Using all EIA data since 1994, a decline of this magnitude has historically resulted in a rally of around 51% during the time of the drop of inventories.

I would encourage you to go back and read that paragraph if it didn't fully click. According to pundits, the market is very bearish right now. But if you actually look at the data, the year-over-year surplus in crude stocks is declining. If this decline continues at the current rate (a conservative assumption given the strongly bullish fundamentals), then history would suggest that we could see a rally in the territory of 50% from here through next year. This is simply how crude markets work: as inventories fall, prices rise. Given that this study encompasses over 25 years of market data, I believe this data set is quite robust.

Financial Markets

I conclude this piece with one final data point which I believe shows that the financial community has capitulated and that crude prices are almost certainly going to rise from here. This data point comes from the commitment of traders report.

Namely, as you can see, at present the ratio of long to short managed money open interest in crude futures contracts is at the lowest level since the market bottomed in 2018.

This ratio of longs to shorts in WTI futures open interest provides an excellent barometer of market sentiment. At present, money managers (the people who are paid to time the market) have currently exited their bullish positions on mass.

Wait, what? Money managers, the people who are generally paid to time the market, are out of the market and this is a bullish signal? Yes, it is very bullish because it signals a technical exhaustion point. Carefully look back in history at moments where money managers were this bearish the market. What do you see?

Late 2018 - Similar ratio followed by an immediate rally in crude oil of 47%

- Similar ratio followed by an immediate rally in crude oil of 47% Mid 2017 - Similar ratio followed by an immediate rally in crude oil of 70%

- Similar ratio followed by an immediate rally in crude oil of 70% Mid 2016 - Similar ratio followed by a continued upwards rally in crude of 30%

So yes, even though the long to short ratio shows that money managers are out of the market, history would definitely say that moments like these represent exceptional opportunity towards the upside. This is the quintessential fade-the-crowd trade, and it has been shown to directly precede strong moves to the upside.

The reason why this trade works is that since the funds have exited, there literally are no open positions remaining to push the market to the downside for traders to exit. This means that the market is extremely vulnerable to upside risk because billions of dollars of risk capital are currently on the sidelines and a single shift in bullish sentiment necessitates the buying of fresh contracts to put on the trade. I truly believe that now is an exceptional time to trade ahead of the crowd and buy crude oil.

Conclusion

We have covered a lot of territory, but the bullish thesis really boils down to three key things:

Crude fundamentals are actually strongly bullish as witnessed by inventories which continue to decline against seasonal benchmarks.

Crude pricing is directly correlated to declining stocks, which means that we are likely to see higher prices in the immediate future.

The large macro traders are largely on the sidelines in crude oil, which means that there's substantial upside risk when they enter the market once again.

Crude truly has bottomed, and now is a great time to take the long trade.

