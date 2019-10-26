S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Resilient Market Grinds Closer To A New 'Closing' High

The move to the fixed income market continues as investors run away from equities. Reversion to the mean will be painful for some.

Investors remain confused as they obsess over the short-term issues and wonder why the stock market moves higher.

"I look back on it now, it's obvious that studying history and philosophy was much better preparation for the stock market than, say, studying statistics." - Peter Lynch

It is apparent the calls for a recession in 2019 were wrong, and they join the litany of incorrect recession forecasts that started in 2012. Eight years of hearing the naysayers tell investors the economy and the stock market are in trouble. Pause, step back, and think about that for a few seconds. Eight years of wild assumptions based on little to no evidence.

That tells me it is only fitting to continue the discussion concerning THE issue that has so many investors mesmerized. A discussion that has been as one sided, as any commentary, on any topic, on the investment scene. Trade disputes have been highlighted as huge negatives during an ongoing saga that has taken place since President Trump took office. From steel tariffs to trade skirmishes with China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and the European Union. Each time an issue arose, it was deemed to be worse than the headline preceding it. The naysayers had a field day reporting on how this would drag the economy down and ruin any and all relationships with trading partners. In a word, WRONG.

As mentioned last week, the relationship with China has received way too much attention in the past couple of years. Even before the trade dispute started, U.S. exports to China were a smaller share of our GDP than exports to Japan were before the Japanese economy went into a long-term slump in the early 1990s. Newsflash: the U.S. prospered in the 1990s in spite of Japan's problems. This economy is very capable of absorbing softer demand for our products coming from China, which lags well behind Canada and Mexico as an export market.

Let me remind everyone that the same 1990s time period was part of the last secular bull market that saw the S&P rise from 370 to 1,550 in that decade.

One of the most positive issues that occurred on Friday October 11th wasn't the friendly tone of the press conference, but the announcement earlier that morning that China was pulling back its longstanding requirement that financial firms have a 50% Chinese partner. Perhaps we are now past the lowest point of the trade tensions, and the road becomes a bit smoother.

Meanwhile, the U.S. recently concluded a trade deal with Japan. That headline went unreported and unnoticed by many. The USMCA trade deal with the trading partners that we were supposed to have alienated (Canada and Mexico) is awaiting approval by Congress. None of this suggests we are fully out of the woods on trade issues.

Just about everyone realizes China will not stop its theft of intellectual property, and so we might expect a trade dispute with China to re-emerge in 2021 or later, no matter who wins the presidential election next year. In the meantime, tariffs and the threat of other economic sanctions on China were always more damaging to China than the U.S. That's why I never bought into the conventional wisdom that portrayed this as the dire economic situation that was going to befall the American consumer.

Similarly, all of the talk claiming the trade skirmish craters the Chinese economy might also be ill informed. It has had its share of ongoing issues with trying to transform the country from a manufacturing based economy to a services based one, and that alone brings about many challenges that no one is talking about. All of that was occurring well before any trade tariffs were imposed. The Chinese economy will be just fine; it has the wherewithal to maintain a robust stimulus program. When its outlook stabilizes, global growth expectations should follow.

Tired of all this trade talk? So am I. However, it is time to look at facts and ignore the fiction that has been put forth. It is also smart to put things in perspective, and the facts confirm my views. First Trust Economics reported even before the recent trade deals with Mexico, Canada, and Japan have been implemented, U.S. trade with the rest of the world has been rising. In the past 12 months, exports and imports of goods and services combined have been $5.65 trillion versus $5.63 trillion in calendar 2018, $5.26 trillion in 2017, and $4.93 trillion in 2016.

Even without deals, trade could be hitting a record high this year. The U.S. economy has been and will continue to be much more resilient than many think. This issue has created uncertainty in the minds of a majority that either has an ax to grind with the present administration, or they simply refuse to acknowledge facts, or both. As it stands today, this was never as big a threat as feared. The stock market has agreed.

The S&P started the week just 1.3% from a new high. Stocks came out of the gate strong on Monday, with the S&P gaining 20 points closing above 3,000 for the first time in over a month. That occurred with the Advance/Decline line posting another new high. Turnaround Tuesday brought more Brexit drama, impeachment rhetoric, and some disappointing earnings results, all keeping the enthusiasm in check.

If you were told that Texas Instruments (TXN) would be on pace for its worst earnings reaction day since 2008, Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) would both miss EPS forecasts by a mile and slash guidance, and Whirlpool (WHR) would also issue a weak report, you'd probably be wishing you had laid out a bunch of index shorts the day before. The major indices shrugged all of that news off and held steady, keeping the S&P above 3,000. The index finished at the highs of the week setting a new intra-day high in the process.

As the market hones in on the record closing high, the S&P is on track for its best year since 2013. The index is up 20+% for the year, the NASDAQ posts a gain of 24%, and many wonder why. In January we were told a recession was to take place in 2019, and the S&P was supposed to enter into a bear market.

Economy

October Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index rose from -9 in September to 8 in October, as all three components, shipments, new orders, and employment, increased. Manufacturing firms also reported an increase in backlog of orders and improved local business conditions. Respondents were optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the next six months.

The IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index reached 51.2 in October, up from 51.0 during September, to signal the sharpest increase in business activity since July. Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 51.0 (50.9 in September), three-month high. Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 51.5 (51.1 in September), six-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Despite business activity lifting from recent lows, the survey data point to annualized GDP growth of just under 1.5% at the start of the fourth quarter, and a near-stalling of new order growth to the lowest for a decade suggests that risks are tilted toward growth remaining below trend in coming months." "An increased rate of job culling adds to the gloomy picture, with jobs being lost among surveyed companies at a rate not seen since 2009. At current levels, the survey's employment gauge indicates non-farm payroll growth slipping below 100,000. The overall subdued picture reflects a spreading of economic weakness from manufacturing to services, but encouragingly we are now seeing some signs of manufacturing pulling out of its downturn, in part driven by a return to growth for exports and improved sentiment about the year ahead, linked to hopes that trade war tensions are starting to ease." "If manufacturing can continue to gain momentum this should hopefully feed through to stronger jobs growth and an improved service sector performance, leading to better GDP growth, but it remains too early to determine whether the economy has truly turned a corner."

Existing home sales dropped 2.2% to 5.38 million in September, worse than expected, after gains of 1.5% to 5.5 million in August, and 2.5% to 5.42 million in July. The August pace was the fastest since March 2018. Weakness was in the single-family sales index, which slid -2.6%, while the condo/coop component rose 1.7%

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Despite historically low mortgage rates, sales have not commensurately increased, in part due to a low level of new housing options. We must continue to beat the drum for more inventory. Home prices are rising too rapidly because of the housing shortage, and this lack of inventory is preventing home sales growth potential."

The median existing-home price for all housing types in September was $272,100, up 5.9% from September 2018 ($256,900), as prices rose in all regions. September's price increase marks 91 straight months of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of September sat at 1.83 million, approximately equal to the amount of existing homes available for sale in August, but a 2.7% decrease from 1.88 million one year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 4.1-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 4.0 months in August and down from the 4.4-month figure recorded in September 2018.

Properties typically remained on the market for 32 days in September, up from 31 days in August and even with September 2018. Forty-nine percent of homes sold in September 2019 were on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers were responsible for 33% of sales in September, up from 31% in August and 32% recorded in September 2018. NAR's 2018 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, released in late 2018, revealed that the annual share of first-time buyers was 33%.

As the share of first-time buyers rose, individual investors or second-home buyers, who account for many cash sales, purchased 14% of homes in September 2019, unchanged from August but down from 16% recorded last September. All-cash sales accounted for 17% of transactions in September, down from 19% in August and 21% in September 2018.

September new home sales fell 0.7% to 701k following the 6.2% bounce to 706k in August, after July's 8.8% drop to 665k. These compare to the recent high of 729k in June and a low of 557k last October. Sales were at a 607k clip last September.

Global Economy

At just 50.2 in October, the "flash" IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose only marginally from 50.1 in September to signal the second smallest expansion of output across manufacturing and services since the current upturn began in July 2013.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy started the fourth quarter mired close to stagnation, with the flash PMI pointing to a quarterly GDP growth rate of just under 0.1%. The manufacturing downturn remains the fiercest since 2012, and continues to infect the service sector, where October saw the smallest increase in new work for almost five years." "The labor market is meanwhile being hit as firms retrench amid signs of excess capacity and uncertainty about the year ahead intensifies. Optimism about future prospects deteriorated further in October to the lowest for over six years, commonly linked to global trade tensions, Brexit related worries and increasingly gloomy economic forecasts." "A further deterioration in jobs growth adds to the risk that the trade-led weakening is spreading further to the household sector, which could dampen growth further as we head towards the end of the year."

It is now crystal clear. Political mayhem, and total ineptness isn't confined to the U.S. Congress.

This week the UK Parliament gave preliminary approval for the package of domestic legislation enabling the Withdrawal Agreement. While that may seem like good news for the outlook of full approval, the expedited timetable of committee and amendment activity did not pass. Once again, the UK's parliament has gone as far as it can without actually making a final decision that it can't push out further into the future.

EU ambassadors have agreed to delay Brexit, but will not make a decision on a new deadline date until next week.

Canada's voters delivered a minority Liberal government, keeping Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q3 2019:

With 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results, 80% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 64% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive revenue surprise.

Earnings Growth: For Q3 2019, the blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -3.7%. If -3.7% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year earnings declines since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.0. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.6) and above the 10-year average (14.9).

The Political Scene

The events of the past several weeks have made it all but certain that the House will proceed with passing articles of impeachment by the end of the year.

Federated Research reports:

"If the inquiry leads to impeachment coming out of the House, stocks will have to price the outcome of a trial in the Senate. In 1998, equities priced the Clinton trial pretty quickly, but this was also the period during which the Long Term Capital Management crisis occurred, which caused the Fed to ease monetary policy. Stocks then began a strong run into 2000. Amid all the headlines, Trump continues to draw large crowds at rallies and, in the last quarter, raised more money than any previous presidential candidate."

The Fed

The Fed is once again participating in a form of QE again, but now on two different fronts: REPO and Treasury Bills/Mortgage-backed securities.

This is covered in the decision by the Fed on October 4 where it will:

Conduct overnight repurchase agreement operations at least through January of next year (2020) by a per-counter party limit of $30 billion per day to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation. Purchase Treasury bills up to $20 billion per month at least into the second quarter of next year to maintain over time ample reserve balances at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019.

If it wasn't obvious before, it should be very clear now, we have an accommodative Fed. It is essentially doing a QE4 without really publicly announcing it (or calling it QE), and which will thereby undo almost its entire balance sheet reduction (~15%) that started late 2017.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one day change, that curve remained inverted until last week. The recession mob had to wait for quite some time, but the 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. The 2-year/10-year yield curve is the steepest it has been in over two months, and the shorter end of the curve (3m/10y) is no longer inverted.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

Unlike the shouting that was done when the 3-month/10-year inverted, when it uninverted, we heard crickets. The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 17 basis points today.

Sentiment

Investors aren't walking away from stocks, they are running away.

Following that crowd hasn't been a good idea.

Investors remain pessimistic in the short term as well.

After recording that high in "put" volume in 2011, the S&P bottomed two months later and then went on to post a 65+% gain that ended in 2015.

There is more evidence which bolsters the view that investors have taken their money and parked it in the fixed income market.

History tells us when this type of sentiment and positioning prevails, stocks have done very well, while bonds have underperformed. There should be no surprise it is reversion to the mean simply rectifying an extreme. When that eventually occurs, it will provide enough fuel for the secular bull market to continue.

In the short run, investors remain confused. Bullish and bearish sentiment rose and fell, respectively, over 15 percentage points in the past two weeks. It was the first time both have simultaneously done so since 2017. Hard to believe that only two weeks ago, AAII's reading on market optimism fell to its lowest reading since May of 2016. Since that bottom, bullish sentiment has rebounded to 35.6%. While still below the historical average of 38.08%, the percentage of bullish investors is now at its highest level since the first week of August when it was 38.4%.

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report showed inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.1 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Domestic production is still coming in at a record pace as it was unchanged at a 12.6 million barrels/day for the third week in a row.

As refinery throughput is down substantially due to seasonal patterns, non-gasoline product stockpiles continue to experience large drawdowns.

The price action in WTI took on a more bullish tone this past week. WTI closed the week at $56.63, up $2.92.

The Technical Picture

The topic of market breadth is something I like to cover extensively. One indicator to pay close attention to is the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line. When the market rallies, you want to see breadth confirm the move and vice versa for declines. It's when the market zigs and breadth zags that a change in the market trend may be afoot. Ever since the start of 2018, when volatility started to return to the market, one of the more encouraging trends for market bulls has been that whenever we have seen a pullback, breadth has been quick to recover and in each case has led prices to new highs.

The reason I bring this up today is that as of Monday morning, the S&P 500 and the NYSE cumulative A/D line made another new high. While this doesn't guarantee new highs for the market, it should make investors a lot more comfortable than if breadth was deteriorating and making lower highs.

The DAILY chart of the S&P 500 shows the index struggling at resistance around the old high of 3,025.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

A coiled spring that could break out to the upside or back into the trading range. No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

While all eyes were on the S&P, many lost sight of the fact that the Nasdaq composite set both a new intraday and closing high at 8,243. It wouldn't appear the "tech" trade is dead.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

A tale of two semiconductors. Texas instruments reports an earnings miss, and the media highlights weakness due to the current U.S./Chinese trade skirmish.

Intel (INTC) beats estimates and there is nary a whisper of any trade issues. In fact, Intel raised its forward guidance in what appears to be a stable corporate spending environment.

There is plenty of "talk" regarding capital spending that rages on because of the "uncertain" mindset that plagues people these days. It is clear not every company is "suffering" the woes of what is supposed to be a horrific trade situation that will crumble the economy. I'll add Microsoft (MSFT) isn't complaining about the China "issue" either, as it continues its positive growth story.

The Semiconductor sector as measured by the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (SMH) posted a new high this week. A clear message that the global economy is not in dire shape.

Analysts, pundits, and market participants have simply "talked" themselves into something that isn't there.

They have also "talked" themselves into something that has an extremely LOW probability of EVER taking place. The Healthcare sector is the second worst performing sector year to date and currently lags the broader market by about 14%. The reason for the drastic underperformance is the potential negative earnings growth consequences as a result of "Medicare for All" (MFA) and other regulatory propositions such as drug price disclosures in advertisements.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, currently the Democratic front runner, is one of the main advocates of MFA. However, in the last debate, it was clear that MFA is not widely accepted among the other Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden balked at the program's $30+ trillion cost, and Senator Amy Klobuchar referred to the system as a pipe dream. I would agree and give this entire issue a very LOW probability of ever being enacted.

Due to the division, it is doubtful that MFA would be passed by Congress, and in my view, the political risk associated with the Healthcare sector is wildly overblown.

Healthcare is one of only two sectors with earnings expectations revised higher over the last three months, and a few major sector constituents increased their forward guidance on their earnings calls this week. Attractive valuations, combined with solid earnings growth, tell a different fundamental story. A story that in time will prevail over the emotionally charged rhetoric that makes little to no sense.

I recently heard this commentary describing the present day stock market backdrop:

"In the next six weeks there could literally be a Trump impeachment, hard Brexit, and war in the Middle East."

That line of thinking has been with investors for a while now. Highlight the negatives, place them first, assume they will all occur, then look around to see what else is going on. It is why many are sitting in the fixed income market these days and have a lot less exposure to equities.

With four trading sessions left, the month of October hasn't been the disaster that many warned about. Many of those warnings were simply moved forward from September when the stock market was supposed to roll over during the, you guessed it, "trade" issues. The media is doing their best to talk us into a recession, perhaps they feel a need to do so. Some of them have envisioned this "bleak future" ahead. Most felt the same way three years ago. They have been WRONG, but sadly refuse to acknowledge facts.

Earnings season hasn't been a debacle, none of the other "issues" have blown up, and the S&P sits 3 points from a new closing high. Now it's time for the "Sell At Market Highs" army and the "perennial hedgers" to come out of their hedgehog holes and advise investors they, and they alone, have the answers for us. This same pattern and associated narrative have been going on for the better part of six years. Six long years.

This group of people who were sure they had it all figured out every time one of the 219 S&P highs were made during this Bull market run believe that is the way to proceed. New highs scare them. They were wrong two hundred nineteen times, but somehow want to tell investors THIS next new high is the one to make major portfolio changes.

The whole situation seems backwards to me. That crowd shouldn't be telling the folks that have made the lion's share of the gains in this Secular Bull Market anything about an investment strategy. The latter group has often been called foolish for staying with the primary market trend when things looked bleak, or ironically when new highs were made.

No one is about to say the gains this year have been easy. Gut-wrenching decisions had to be made in January after a huge decline in the latter part of 2018. All year long, sector rotation has made things even more difficult. However, here is the point that needs to be kept in mind. If an investor loses sight of what really matters, and attempts to outplay the primary trend, they are lost and have nothing. Nothing to fall back on when the situation gets "emotional", and losses are staring them in the face. The market trap is sprung and the hedgehog becomes a casualty.

I do wonder if we will witness mistake number 220 take place in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Many analysts simply can't grasp what is really happening in the equity market, and that represents a BIG problem for investors. A break to the upside or a failed assault that takes the markets back to the lows. The Savvy Investor Marketplace offers clear, concise information, using a strategy that called the last 2 bear markets saving investors huge losses. We had investors maintaining their equity exposure in 2015/2016, adding another 65% to their portfolios. We didn't sell at the lows in 2018. Please consider joining one of the most successful new ventures to find out what is in store for YOUR portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PLAYBOOKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.