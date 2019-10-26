Earthstone Energy: Cost Reductions Improve Results

Earthstone's cash margins should also be helped by production growth as its per BOE cash G&A costs go down.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) has made considerable progress in reducing its D&C costs so far in 2019, achieving a 14% reduction per lateral foot compared to 2018. While it hasn't quite reached its targeted level yet, it appears that a further 5% reduction would allow it to deliver mid-50s IRRs at current strip prices.

Earthstone also continues to appear to be in solid shape financially, with leverage expected to remain relatively modest (at 1.3x) by the end of 2020.

Decrease In D&C Costs

Earthstone notes that its IRRs are expected to improve significantly with decreased D&C costs. At $50 oil and $2.50 natural gas, Earthstone indicated that it could achieve 40% IRRs from its Reagan County wells and 74% IRRs from its Midland/Upton County wells. This was based on $960 per lateral foot in D&C costs. A reduction to $825 per lateral foot would increase the IRRs to 54% for its Reagan County wells and 104% for its Midland/Upton County wells.

Source: Earthstone Energy

For comparison, Earthstone's D&C costs averaged $1,008 per lateral foot in 2018 and have averaged $865 per lateral foot so far in 2019. Earthstone's target is $825 per lateral foot.

Source: Earthstone Energy

So far, Earthstone's Reagan County results have averaged a bit above its type curve. The two Midland/Upton County wells from 2019 continue to significantly underperform its type curve, but also still are slightly better than the Reagan County type curve in terms of IRR.

Source: Earthstone Energy

Most of Earthstone's acreage is in Reagan County, so to be a bit conservative, one could assume that Earthstone's corporate average IRR would be around Reagan County levels. This would involve 54% IRRs at $50 oil and $2.50 natural gas if it can get its D&C costs down to its target.

Natural gas prices are below that level (along with continuing wide Permian natural gas differentials), but oil futures being a couple dollars above $50 should offset the low natural gas prices. Earthstone's Reagan County wells are 59% oil and 19% natural gas, so oil prices have significantly more influence than gas prices.

Notes On Valuation

If Earthstone can keep its D&C costs to around $825 per lateral foot, that would enhance its ability to minimize cash burn in 2020. The concern about cash burn is probably what is keeping Earthstone's share price relatively depressed. The valuation looks quite cheap otherwise, with enterprise value at around 3.2x projected 2020 EBITDAX with its shares at $4, and its leverage still expected to be quite reasonable even if it does have a bit of cash burn in 2020.

A valuation of around 4.0x its projected 2020 EBITDAX would put Earthstone at around $5.70 per share instead.

Good Margins

Earthstone benefits from having relatively good margins. It noted that its cash margin was $29.07 per BOE in 1H 2019. This includes the effect of hedges and subtracts interest expense, production taxes, lease operating expense, and cash G&A expense.

Source: Earthstone Energy

Hedges boosted Earthstone's margins by $4.59 per BOE in 1H 2019, so its normal margins would be somewhat lower. It does have high value hedges in place until the end of 2020 though.

The company's margins should be helped a bit by its expected higher production levels in 2020. Its cash G&A would go down from around $4.75 per BOE in 2019 to $3.85 per BOE in 2020 if production increases to around 14,500 BOEPD in 2020. As well, Earthstone's interest costs are expected to remain relatively modest due to its credit facility (with lower interest than bonds) and leverage that is expected to stay at around 1.3x (based on unhedged EBITDAX) by the end of 2020.

Conclusion

Earthstone has made significant progress in reducing its D&C costs per lateral foot, with a 14% reduction in YTD 2019 costs compared to 2018. If it can reduce costs by a further 5% to reach its $825 per lateral foot target, then it will end up achieving pretty solid IRRs (54%) at low-$50s oil and weak Permian natural gas prices.

Earthstone's leverage continues to appear quite reasonable, and it has favorable margins (although helped by hedges at the moment) with a decent oil percentage and low interest costs.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.