REITs Retreat Ahead Of Wild Week Of Data, Earnings And Fed

In September, New Home Sales surged 15.5% from last year to a SAAR rate of 701k following 706k in August, the first consecutive 700k prints in more than 12 years.

While quite not a repeat of the "Perfect Month" that we saw in September, housing data in October has continued to show robust acceleration into the end of the year.

REITs ended the week mildly lower despite a solid start to earnings season. For the yield-sensitive equity sectors, all eyes will be on the Fed's commentary at next week's meeting.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

If you thought this was a busy week, buckle up for the week ahead. US equity markets gained for the third straight week ahead of perhaps the busiest remaining week of 2019 in the financial markets. The stars align this coming week for a "data dump" that includes the monthly job report, the first look at third-quarter GDP, more than 140 S&P 500 earnings reports, and the critical Federal Reserve rate decision. While a 25 basis point cut is a near-certainty according to market-implied probabilities, investors - particularly those in yield-sensitive equity sectors - will be listening carefully to Fed commentary on the path of monetary policy heading into 2020.

Lifted by generally better-than-expected earnings results and positive comments on the status of China/US trade negotiations from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) climbed to within 0.5% of record highs, gaining 1.2% on the week while the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) gained 2.0% on the week. The broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) ended the week mildly lower, declining 0.5% after mixed earnings from the roughly 25% of REITs that have reported so far this earnings season. The office, timber, and student housing REIT sectors led to the upside while the storage, healthcare, and storage REIT sectors lagged on the week.

The Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US Housing Industry, climbed to a new weekly closing high following solid home sales data and strong earnings reports from Mohawk (MHK), Weyerhaeuser (WY), and PulteGroup (PHM). Top-performing housing industry sectors this past week included the real estate technology and brokerage and homebuilding products and materials while the residential REITs (REZ) and homebuilders (ITB) lagged on the week. Real estate data provider CoreLogic (CLGX) and senior housing REIT Ventas (VTR) lagged on the week following disappointing earnings results.

Flying into the headwinds of the trade war and signs of slowing global growth, the US Housing Sector has seemingly carried the US economy on its back over the last six months. In many ways, the slowdown in the manufacturing sector and the subsequent easing of inflation expectations and interest rates have been just what the doctor ordered to breathe some life back into the sputtering housing sector following the worst year for homebuilders and REITs in 2018 since the financial crisis. Our commentary on the state of the US housing industry appeared this week in CNN Business and the Wall Street Journal.

REIT earnings season kicked into high gear this week with nearly 20 REITs reporting, while more than 60 report next week. Highlights of this week included strong reports from office REITs Cousins (CUZ) and Kilroy (KRC), mixed results from the manufactured housing REITs Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI), and lousy results from storage REIT CubeSmart (CUBE) and senior housing REIT Ventas. Last week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview where we discussed what we're looking for out of each of the major real estate sectors.

Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We'll have real-time coverage of earnings on the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace and we'll roll out updates to all 15 of our real estate sector reports with a full earnings analysis in the weeks ahead, beginning with the manufactured housing report next week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Another Strong Month of Home Sales

While quite not a repeat of the "Perfect Month" that we saw in September, housing data in October has continued to show robust acceleration into the end of the year. In September, New Home Sales surged 15.5% from last year to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 701k following 706k in August, the first consecutive 700k prints in more than 12 years. Earlier in the week, the Existing Home Sales indicated that sales were higher by 3.9% on a year-over-year basis, the strongest rate of growth since early 2017.

Last week, after surging to the highest monthly rate in 12 years in August, housing starts and building permits data continued to indicate strength into year-end. Earlier in the month, homebuilder sentiment climbed to the highest level since February 2018. All three sub-components showed notable acceleration since last month, headlined by the 54 print in buyer traffic, which was the first read over break-even 50 since last October. All four regional indexes ticked higher on a three-month average, led by continued strength in the West and South regions.

Despite the strong data this summer, the rate of new home sales remains far below historical averages, underscoring a continuing theme of the post-recession period: the lingering underinvestment in new home construction. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate of 1.39 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 270k. While existing home sales - which account for 90% of the home sales market - quickly recovered most of the lost ground after the housing crisis, new home sales remain far below even 1990s' levels. Besides continued tight supply in the single-family markets, a secondary effect of the relative underinvestment in new single-family homes is the aging of the housing stock. The median age of a single-family home in the US is nearly 40 years old according to the American Community Survey, the oldest on record.

As we've been discussing since February amid a wave of bearish sentiment on the single-family housing markets, we continue to view the slowdown in 2018 and forecasted reacceleration in 2019 as more akin to the post-taper-tantrum conditions of 2014 and 2015 than to anything like the pre-bubble period of 2007. At 4.02% according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage rates are lower by more than 90 basis points from the same period last year and are a steep 120 basis points below their peak last November. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below, suggesting that there is significant further upside potential for new home sales into next year if the rate environment remains favorable.

After building throughout 2018 and into early 2019, inventory levels of new and existing home sales have retreated over the last six months. Earlier this summer, we reported that for the first time since early 2018, inventory levels of both new and existing homes are again retreating, and we expect this retreat in inventory to again put upward pressure on home values following a period of moderation that began in mid-2018. Corresponding with the sharp pullback in mortgage rates, inventory levels have been on a continuous decline since late 2018, which, while positive for home prices, may keep a lid on the upside growth potential of existing home sales.

As we discussed in our quarterly update on the homebuilding sector, in the market-level home price data and the new home sales regional data below, we note the divergence between the weak-performing coastal markets and the better-performing sunbelt markets. The Northeast region now accounts for less than 5% of total new home sales while the South Census region accounts for more than 50% of new home sales. Demographics are especially weak in the northeast markets where boomers outnumber millennials by nearly 20%, adding extra headwinds on home values and home sales over the next decade.

2019 Performance Recap

Despite this week's underperformance, the broad-based REIT ETFs have gained more than 26% this year on a price basis, continuing to outpace the S&P 500, which has climbed by roughly 21%. The US Housing sector has climbed 31% this year with particularly strong performance from the single-family homebuilding ETFs (XHB and ITB). Not all real estate sectors are seeing the windfall, however, exhibited by the 55% performance gap between the best- and worst-performing REIT sector. At 1.80%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 89 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 145 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

This week, we published Timber REITs: Renewable Profits. The four timber REITs - Weyerhaeuser, Rayonier (RYN), PotlatchDeltic (PCH), and CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) - have seen signs of rejuvenation in 2019, powered by the recovery in the single-family housing markets, which has sprung back to life over the last six months. The roller-coaster ride for lumber prices continued into the second half of this year. After hitting record highs in May 2018, prices plunged 50% through May 2019. Since bottoming in 2019, however, lumber prices have recovered more than 25% as the monthly rate of housing starts and new home sales hit 12-year highs this summer.

Next Week's Economic Calendar & Fed Watch

As discussed above, it'll be a wild week of economic data, earnings results, and Fed watching. Economic data and geopolitical developments have been just-about-right to keep the Fed on course to cut interest rates next week. Rate cut odds climbed from last week and stand above 93% as of Friday night, up from roughly 90% odds at the end of last week.

The stars align this coming week for a "data dump" that begins with Case Shiller Home Prices and Pending Home sales on Tuesday. Rest up, because on Wednesday, we'll see the first look at third-quarter GDP right in the morning before the critical Fed interest rate decision in the afternoon. On Thursday, we'll see PCE inflation data, and then on Friday, we'll get a look at the nonfarm payrolls report for October. Throughout the week, we'll hear from more than 140 S&P 500 companies in the busiest week of earnings reports this quarter. Buckle up.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Announcement: Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’re teaming up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! While we'll continue providing our free sector reports, iREIT subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded real estate coverage including: Expanded REIT Rankings Reports With Exclusive Content

Real-Time Economic Analysis & Commentary

Hoya Capital "Real Estate Robo Investor" ETF Model Portfolios Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, RLGY, MHK, BBBY, W, HOME, LPX, RMAX, AAN, PHM, RDN, VTR, ELS, SUI, ESS, EQR, WY, PCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.