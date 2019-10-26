Equity ETFs Are Main Asset Attractors YTD, But Mutual Funds Still Have The Edge In The Bond Space

While conventional equity funds suffered net redemptions of $186.7 billion year to date, equity ETFs have been attractors of investors' assets, taking in $42.3 billion.

However, that figure is somewhat misleading.

The top-line Lipper fund-flows numbers show that fund and ETF investors have injected a net $547.6 billion year to date through the week ended Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Despite strong equity market returns - year-to-date the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 15.03% and the NASDAQ composite is up 22.37% - equity funds (including ETFs) have witnessed net redemptions of $144.4 billion, while money market funds (+$390.2 billion), taxable bond funds (+$227.4 billion), and municipal bond funds (+$74.3 billion) have been the main attractors of net new money.

However, the breakout between conventional funds and ETFs tells a more thorough story. While conventional equity funds suffered net redemptions of $186.7 billion year to date, equity ETFs have been attractors of investors' assets, taking in $42.3 billion.

Conventional taxable bond funds, attracting a net $128.1 billion year to date, still have an edge over their taxable bond ETF (+$99.4 billion) counterparts, and the same applies for tax-exempt bond funds, with conventional municipal bond funds taking in $68.4 billion year to date and their ETF counterparts attracting $6.0 billion.

That said, of the $147.6 billion collectively taken in by U.S. ETFs year to date, more than half (54%) of those inflows are attributable to just 10 ETFs: iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV, +$12.0 billion), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, $11.5 billion), Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX, +$8.7 billion), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI, +$8.4 billion), iShares Core US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT, +$7.4 billion), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, +$6.5 billion), iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF, +$6.4 billion), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, +$6.3 billion), iShares MBS ETF (MBB, +$6.2 billion), and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA, +$6.2 billion).

As a side note, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY, -$13.4 billion) and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, -$10.5 billion) suffered the largest net redemptions of all U.S. ETFs so far this year.

