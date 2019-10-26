Stocks To Watch: FOMC, Streaming Wars And JEDI In Focus

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve again next week with the latest policy announcement due out at 2 p.m. ET on October 30 to be followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The market is currently pricing in about a 94% chance of a rate cut at the meeting, taking some of the drama out of the two-day affair, although economists at Goldman Sachs are watching for language-tweaking by the central bank. Is the Fed done with the “midcycle adjustment” or does the recent soft U.S. economic data come into play? On the economic calendar next week, international trade numbers are due out on October 28 and the monthly jobs report will be released by the Commerce Department on November 1. Earnings reports will flood in all week, while some late news on Friday that could impact trading next week includes Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) topping Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for the Pentagon JEDI cloud contract and General Motors (NYSE:GM) finalizing its UAW deal.

Notable earnings reports: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), AT&T (NYSE:T), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on October 28; Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), (NXPI), General Motors (GM), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on October 29; Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook )FB), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on October 30; Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Altria (NYSE:MO), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on November 1; Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) on November 1.

IPO watch: Analyst quiet periods expire on Villa Bio (NASDAQ:VIE), Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE), Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and Metrocity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) on October 28. IPO lockups arrive on the calendar for Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) on October 28; Beyond Meat (BYND), So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) on October 28; Sciplay (NASDAQ:SCPL), Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) on October 30..

Spotlight on Beyond Meat: The company has a big week ahead with earnings due out on October 28 and the IPO share lockup expiring on October 29. While shares of Beyond Meat have fallen quickly from the +$200 neighborhood, analysts are warning that some insiders may still want to cash out with the stock still trading 4X the IPO pricing level. The recent selling pressure on Beyond Meat is also likely related to some alternative protein developments, including word that Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) is considering expanding into Europe and a pizza collaboration between Kellogg (NYSE:K) and Pizza Hut (YUM).

Projected dividend changes: AbbVie (ABBV) to $1.18 from $1.07, CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to $0.40 from $0.29.5, Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to $2.50 from $2.05, Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to $0.23 from $0.215, DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to $1.01 from $0.945, Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) to $0.47 from $0.43Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) to $0.635 from $0.611, KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to $0.85 from $0.75, Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to $0.40 from $0.37, Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) to $0.61 from $0.55, Starbucks (SBUX) to $0.43 from $0.36, American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to $0.29 from $0.28, Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to $0.055 from $0.050, Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to $0.415 from $0.4125,, Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to $0.58 from $0.5433, LegacyTexas (NASDAQ:LTXB) to $0.26 from $0.25, Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to $0.63 from $0.6275NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to $0.27 from $0.26, Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to $0.30 from $0.27, Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to $0.15 from $0.14, Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) to $0.22 from $0.20, UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to $0.31 from $0.30

M&A tidbits: The $2.1B merger between Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) is scheduled for October 28. The "walk date" for the Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) deal arrives on November 1.

Boeing in DC: Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg treks to Washington next week to testify before a Senate Commerce Committee hearing and House Transportation Committee about the planemaker’s design and certification of a jet involved in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes. Lawmakers are expected to come down hard on the Boeing exec and the company.

Analyst and investor day events: Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) has an investor day event on October 29. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has an investor seminar in London set fo October 31.

Streaming stuff: Apple's (AAPL) Apple TV+ streaming service debuts on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ will offer a lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries that includes The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind and The Elephant Queen. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms. AT&T (T) is also prepping for the streaming war by holding a WarnerMedia Day event on October 29 to showcase its HBO Max SVOD platform that is set to debut early next year. Execs will discuss plans for HBO Max, including financial expectations for the new service. It all adds up to some more focus on Netflix (NLFX).

Macau watch: Macau gross gaming revenue numbers for October are due out on October 1. Analysts expect GGR to fall in a range of -3% to 0% amid ongoing Hong Kong disruption and choppy VIP traffic. A positive GGR print could propel Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) higher.

Robin Hood: The annual Robin Hood conference is scheduled for October 28-29 in New York City. Last year, long or short calls were made on a large number of companies, including Shopify (SHOP), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Twilio (TWLO), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). High-profile speakers at the event next week include Whitney Tilson, Paul Tudor Jones II , Bill Ackman (Pershing Square), Ben Horowitz (Andreessen Horowitz), Marko Kolanovic (JPMorgan), Robert Lighthizer (U.S. Trade Representative), Steven Cohen (Point72), Larry Robbins (Glenview), Lee Ainslie (Maverick), John Griffin (Blue Ridge), Anthony Bozza (Lakewood) and David Solomon (Goldman Sachs).

Crypto in focus: San Francisco Blockchain Week starts on October 28. The event is called the place where blockchain startups, enterprise companies, academics, developers and investors from around the world come together to define the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Notable speakers include Ethereum (ETH-USD) Founder Vitalik Buterin, Ripple (XRP-USD) Executive Chairman Chris Larsen and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) blockchain chief Anoop Nannra.

NetApp Insight: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) hosts an event on October 28-20 focused on data-driven innovation on the world's biggest clouds. The focus on NetApp arrives with a brisk bull vs. bear debate heating up.

Space stocks: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to start trading on October 28 after a $1.5B reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOA) closes. Social Capital Hedosophia will hold a 49% stake in the space flight and tourism upstart following the SPAC transaction, while Sir Richard Branson will hold 51%. Boeing (BA) will hold a minority stake in Virgin Galactic through its HorizonX venture arm after the transaction finalizes. In another interesting space development, still-private SpaceX (SPACE) expects to conduct a key test next week of the capsule it is developing to launch astronauts.

Gaming watch: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is due to post revenue numbers for September sometimes during the week. The sector is coming off a strong month in August when Las Vegas Strip gaming win was up 9% and Boulder casino win rose 12%. This month, sports betting and baccarat tallies from Vegas will be watched closely. Nevada players with more than a passing interest in the report include Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).

FDA watch: FDA advisory committee meetings are scheduled for on AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) Makena on October 29 and Agile Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGRX) Twirla contraceptive patch on October 30. An FDA action date arrives for higher doses of Adamis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ADMP) naloxone for opioid overdose on October 31.

Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference: The two-day conference in Jupiter, Florida is aimed at emerging companies. Participants include Widepoint (NYSEMKT:WYY), Dare Biosciences (NASDAQ:DARE), Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH), CollPlant (NASDAQ:CLGN), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX), Medexux Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:PDDPF), Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL), AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM), IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Next-gen Hyundai: One of the highlights of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta from October 28-31 will be when Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) debuts a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Navistar all have press conferences scheduled during the event.

Barron's mentions: The publication reminds that into an election year the winning bet for investors has been to play policies over political candidates, pointing to the EventShares U.S. Legislative Opportunities ETF (BATS:PLCY) as a catch-all. Small and mid-cap stocks that are seen benefiting from current policies or policies that are expected to be implemented soon include Boyd Gaming (BYD), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH), Churchill Downs (CHDN) from gambling measures; Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL), Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from state infrastructure spending; REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from higher ethanol production and from Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from global shipping fuel standards (known as IMO 2020). Separately, there's a warning sounded on the competitive pressure on Square (NYSE:SQ), while travel powerhouse TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) is seen taking off after shaking off the impact of Brexit, Boeing and sector bankruptcies.

