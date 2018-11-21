Zuckerberg to Capitol Hill

Lot of news swirled around Facebook (FB) this week as Mark Zuckerberg testified on cryptocurrency plans before the House Financial Services Committee. According to his prepared testimony, Facebook will support delaying Libra's launch, currently set for mid-2020, and won't introduce its Libra payments system anywhere in the world unless all U.S. regulators approve it. Competition concerns? FB shares slipped almost 4% on Tuesday as New York AG Letitia James announced that 47 attorneys general from states and U.S. territories plan to take part in an antitrust probe into Facebook.

SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) agreed to spend more than $10B for an 80% stake in WeWork (WE), which is in danger of running out of cash in the coming weeks after pulling plans for an initial public offering. The deal takes its total investment to more than $13B, though the office-space sharing startup is now valued at just $8B. As part of the deal, WeWork will appoint SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure to executive chairman of its board of directors, while former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann will become a "board observer."

Nike CEO announces 2020 departure

Long-time Nike (NKE) CEO Mark Parker will step down next year and be replaced by board member and former eBay (EBAY) CEO John Donahoe, who will be tasked with bolstering the company's online strategy. Parker said that recent Nike scandals, including one involving track coach Alberto Salazar, had "absolutely nothing" to do with him leaving the top job and that succession plans have been months in the making. "This is not something that happens in a matter of weeks," he told CNBC.

Possible U.K. election

Brexit is set to be delayed for a third time after U.K. lawmakers accepted the principles of Boris Johnson's deal but rejected his timetable for implementing it by Oct. 31. Reports in Britain now suggest that Downing Street is pushing for a Dec. 12 election if is delayed until January - as indicated by European Council President Donald Tusk. While many hurdles still lay ahead, the long-term case for the pound appears strong, while U.K. stocks are "investable" again, according to Morgan Stanley.

Boeing design faulted in Lion Air crash

Flaws in the design of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX and lack of information on how to deal with MCAS malfunctions contributed to last year's crash of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed 189 people, according to Indonesian investigators. The findings could influence regulators worldwide as they assess the fate of the plane, which has been grounded globally since March 13, costing the company over $8B. Boeing shares rose 1% on Wednesday after the planemaker stuck to its timeline on the 737 MAX and replaced the head of its jetliner business to shore up confidence; they declined 1.4% Friday after the final crash report echoed earlier concerns about design and pilot information.

Opioid epidemic

Four large drug distributors, Teva (TEVA), McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH), edged closer to reaching a $48B settlement of all opioid litigation against them following this week's $260M deal with two Ohio counties that averted the first federal trial over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. According to data from S3 Partners, October has been a rough month for short sellers betting against companies at the heart of the opioid crisis, although those traders still have paper profits of almost $600M for the year.

Tesla surprises with profit

Tesla (TSLA) jumped nearly 18% on Thursday and rose another 9.5% on Friday after posting an unexpected profit for Q3 along with solid deliveries. Income was well above analyst expectations, and the company said production in Shanghai and Model Y development were both ahead of schedule. Analysts pointed to improvements in operating efficiency and lower costs. But several measures -- automotive revenues, gross profit, operating income and net income -- were still lower from the prior year despite sequential improvement.

Amazon's holiday woes

Amazon.com (AMZN) faced a heavy sell-off Friday after posting disappointing profit numbers for the third quarter and issuing a light sales forecast for the holiday quarter -- but buying throughout Friday pared losses to just over 1%. The company's move to one-day Prime shipping played a large part in weighing on profit. But analysts responded by focusing on the company beating revenue expectations. Said JPMorgan: "We'll take the trade-off of lighter profits for higher revenue - Amazon's earned it."

Room for China trade optimism

More signs that the U.S. and China were firming up phase one of a trade agreement provided a lift to stocks Friday. President Trump has said the first phase would address issues including intellectual property and financial services, along with including a pledge for China to buy $40B-$50B in American agricultural products. The latest bit of positive trade news followed discussions that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin had with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

GM strike at end with deal ratified

After voting momentum throughout Friday, UAW workers for General Motors (GM) ratified a labor deal that brings an end to the longest automotive strike in 50 years. The deal includes an $11,000 signing bonus per member, along with performance bonuses. As previously reported, the four-year deal also includes two years with 3% raises and two with 4% lump sum payments, along with holding the line on health costs. It brings a 40-day work stoppage that cost the company at least $2B to a conclusion.