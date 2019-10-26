Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) CEO Florent Menegaux on Q3 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019 12:15 PM ET

Florent Menegaux - CEO

Yves Chapot - General Manager and CFO

Kai Mueller - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Raghav Gupta - Citi

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gaetan Toulemonde - Deutsche Bank

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Ashik Kurian - Exane BNP Paribas

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Deeya D'Souza - Morgan Stanley

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Michelin Conference Call. The conference call will be conducted by Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Yves Chapot, General Manager and CFO.

I now hand over to Mr. Florent Menegaux and Mr. Yves Chapot. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Florent Menegaux

Good evening. Thank you for joining us for this quarterly call on our sales and markets at the end of Q3 for the year 2019. As you know, we have only 45 minutes for the call tonight, so I leave the floor to Yves who's going to introduce you to the numbers.

Yves Chapot

Thank you, Florent. Good morning, everyone.

So I will go directly on the Slide 2 of the presentation. As you see, our growth has been 10.4% for the first 9 months of the year, lifted mostly by the contribution of acquisition and a very strong price/mix effect in a weaker markets, we have seen our volume declined by 0.8% during the period, particularly due to the weakness in the automotive tire market particularly the original equipment.

The decline in truck tire volumes, which saw a sharp decline particularly at the end of the quarter, and growth of the mining tire business in line with our expectations, counterbalancing very steep drop in the agricultural and construction tire markets particularly in the original equipment.

So this is - this 0.9% decline in volume is compensated by a strong price/mix effect of 2.1%, thanks to very strict pricing discipline management in all our regions across the board, particularly with the price increase that we have implemented during the third quarter and the strong mix effect, which is shaped both by very strong OE/RT mix for the automotive sector and the mix of activities particularly in the third sector.

And within the automotive sector, with very strong mix, product mix with more premium tires. The contribution of acquisition is in line with our expectation by 7.1% and we have sustained the deployment of our competitiveness plan during the period. So now I move to the markets for the first 9 months.

You have here in the slide the figures of at least for the 2 first segment by quarter. So in the Q3, there was an improvement in the automotive market, thanks to the one side, sustained growth in RT in North America and Asia despite let's say no European markets. And of course, the basis of comparison for original equipment markets which start to be more favorable from September onwards particularly in China, the OE market being down by 4% during Q3.

But probably mostly the main event of the quarter is B2B markets and we have seen the transportation truck market declining, dropping over the summer. We had a sharp contraction in the truck OE market in Europe during Q3 at minus 7%.

The North American market, which has been growing for several years in a row and which was growing in the first half of the year by 9%, has been declining by 2% during the third quarter. And on top of that, we have also seen some emerging market such as Indian and original market dropping sharply.

On the replacement side, we have seen an increase in the market data, particularly for Europe, which is partially linked to the fact that some Asian or Chinese makers who have been, let's say, stopped by the duties implemented in late 2018, moved back in Europe for their Asian facility.

And regarding the SR3, we have seen the mining market growing in line with our expectations. And in the off-road, as I mentioned, we have seen the agricultural market declining and partially the construction original equipment market turning down during the third quarter. So in this context, we have the - on Slide 4, the bridge of our sales for the first 9 months.

So you will observe that the consolidated growth has been 6.3%, mostly triggered by the external growth, 7.1% and the decline in volume by 0.8%, partially compensated by the price/mix effect of 2.1%. So in a nutshell, the like-for-like growth for over the first 9 months has been 1.3%. And on top of that, you have 2 points of the currency effects.

If we move now to the Slide 5, you will see the same bridge for the third quarter of the year. You will see of course the consolidated growth is lower than for the first 9 months. Fenner is now consolidated in the organic growth after they had been started to be consolidated in June - July 2018.

So external growth impacted 4.5%. The organic growth volumes have been declining by 0.6%. And we had a very strong price/mix effect over the quarter of 2.9%. So the like-for-like growth for the quarter has been 2.3%, in which you have to add the currency effect, which lead us to the €6.1 billion turnover.

So all together, if you look now our sales segment by segment, the sales increased - so you have the figures to hold the three segments. Keep in mind that for all the segments, you have a mix enrichment effect of around 2 points. So including ForEx, SR 1 sales has been growing by 3.7%, mainly driven by the very strong product mix.

Favorable mix effect also lead to the OE and RT differential and higher proportion of 18-inch tires in our sales mix, which at the end of September for the first 9 months represent 43% of our total volumes instead of 39% for the full 2018 year. We must note the success of the pilot for SUV, which has been instrumental in this strong mix effect.

On the SR2, you observe the growth if you take in account the ForEx of not too far from 2 point, which is, of course, weaker, and that's where we have seen the declining market particularly in Europe. That has been, of course, offset by our strong price discipline with the price increase implemented in most of the regions from August.

And the growth of the third segment, 39.7%, which include 34% triggered by the acquisition and the remaining growth of around 5%, including, of course, ForEx, which is mostly by the mining activity and offset by relative decline in agricultural and construction markets.

So based on these first 9 months figure, I will just come back on the 2019 scenario. So we expect the passenger car and light truck to the automotive market to be overall declining by 1%, with a slight increase in replacement.

Of course, completely hedged by the original equipment decline that we expect now at 1 minus 6% and these - let's say, this hypothesis has not been changed since we published our half year results.

On the contrary, regarding the transport segment, the truck market that we have seen earlier in the year at minus 2%, we expect the market to land at minus 4%, mostly due to the slowdown in the original equipment in North America, which was growing during the first half of the year, but had started to decline during the Q3, and the contraction in Europe. And we expect also in Replacement to observe a decline in demand in North America and to the Asian market, China and India down. Regarding the Specialty, we were previously expecting a growth of 2% of the market.

Our forecast now is market which will be basically flat. Mining tires growth, that should land around 4%, will be completely offset by the steeper downturn in the agricultural markets and the decline of the original equipment construction market. That will lead us to have a Specialty market, let's say, flat for the entire year.

So based in this hypothesis, we have the - we confirm our 2019 guidance so although we have revised onwards our B2B market hypothesis, we maintain our operating - segment operating income and free cash flow guidance, thanks to sticking to our price discipline, carefully monitoring our expenses and our capital expenditures.

The basis for this guidance is an impact of raw material that is flat versus what we announced - which is the same as what we announced during the half year communication, so minus €100 million.

The raw material been - some raw material have been increasing during the first year and declining during the second half. And some others might be different from one segment to another. But overall, the effect for the group would be around minus €100 million.

The currency effects will continue to be positive, and we expect the net price/mix raw material effect to be above €200 million, which is higher than what we communicate earlier during the year. And we stick to positive gains of our competitiveness plan versus inflation.

At this stage of the year, we are not yet ready to provide you a guidance, of course, for 2020, but we would like to share our fresh outlook for the market. Basically, we expect the SR1, the automotive market, to be, let's say, in the range of between 0% and minus 1%.

Replacement market being slightly positive. But we see the OE market down by 3% next year, although we know that the basis for comparison for some regions are lower, but that's at this stage our hypothesis.

We also expect the truck markets to be down between minus 1% and minus 2%, with a strong decline in Europe and North America and stable demand in China and India. And we expect the SR 3 underlying budget being between 0% and minus 2%; mining, aircraft and 2-wheel markets being remaining positive, but we expect steeper drop in the off-the-road tire demand first in the original equipment.

We really see the construction market going down during the last summer, and it will be - this kind of markets are very cyclical and are generally very 3 or 2 years cycles, so we expect this market to be very active in the next year. So that's, for the time being, our outlook.

And we'll be ready to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] We have one first question from Mr. Kai Mueller from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kai Mueller

The first one really to come to your Q3 results. You showed a very strong price/mix effect in the third quarter, which was actually a big step up off from Q2. How do you think about this going into the fourth quarter? And can you give us a bit of color in terms of how your focus really price over volume. Would you have been able to capture more volume had it not been so aggressive on price? And what gives you the confidence to get that more than €200 million price/mix effect? So is that something we should be looking at on the margin?

And then for next year, just to really understand, you obviously have a very cautious outlook. If I blend this with your current business portfolio, looks like about a minus 1% in terms of volumes for next year. Do you think again, because you tend to guide performance in line with markets, that you would be able to outperform that? Or would you be looking again to just grow in line?

Florent Menegaux

Okay, thank you for the - I will take the first part of the question and I will let Yves answer the second part of your question. So about the price/mix and the influence of our pricing policy on volume, we've been consistent in what we've been saying for many months now.

In the market environment, the way it is, there's no point trying to chase additional marginal volume at the expense of price. In this market environment, the only thing you do is you destroy your margin, and you do not get volume.

So we don't do that. We have adjusted our price according to what we think is acceptable by the market and by our customers, basically. And to take into consideration the raw material impact we had encountered this year, and we will stick to that policy in the Q4 because I don't see why in a deteriorating market environment we should think we can outsmart the market by pricing. So we have no reason to believe - and we don't manage our business, we don't steer our business by decreasing the price. Second part of the question?

Yves Chapot

So maybe regarding the question about the fourth quarter and regarding price/mix I will repeat what Florent said regarding the price. We try to stick to our price discipline policy. Regarding the mix, of course, you have to understand that there is the mix that we pilot, the mix particularly the segment mix, product segment mix.

And there is the mix which is a consequence of the market, particularly the original equipment replacement and the mix between the different segments of the business, for example, between mining and what we call off-highway transportation. So we expect overall, the price/mix effect to be price/mix - raw material effect to be above €200 million because, first, our strong price policy.

And because this year, we have quite favorable mix effect, with in fact, these three mix all aligned in the same way. We have the product segment mix, which is positive on SR1. Within the SR1, between in OE and RT, which is positive and within SR3, the mix between mining and OHT is which is positive. And that make us relatively confident in the fact that we will outpace the €200 million price/mix raw material effect. But we have effectively cautious outlook for 2020.

As said, we have seen the, particularly, all the B2B market really cooling down during the summer and in September. So we are prudent regarding next year. And we will try, as we did every year, we try to grow at least at the pace of the market, sticking to our policy regarding pricing.

Next question is from Mr. Gupta from Citi.

Raghav Gupta

Another question on price mix. Your peers are talking about intense pricing pressure in Europe. You have a very clear strategy to try and maintain discipline. I was wondering if you could provide a little bit of color on the dynamic in the 2, I guess, high value-added and low value-add, so greater than 17-inch and less than 17-inch, just some color about perhaps what you're seeing there in the market. And then secondly, on inventories, in the September market data, you referred to the wait-and-see attitude of the distribution. Can you just talk us through the current inventory situation at distribution please?

Florent Menegaux

So as far as the market pricing environment, we have made our price increase and what we have - what we are observing is through declaration is that our competitors are depending on the region following the different dates. We were pushing in segment 2 as of 1st of August. And for segment 1, as of the 1st of September.

From what we see so far, based on the declaration, the competition has pushed some price increase in SR1 and SR2 as well with 1 to 2 months difference, and sometimes, with apparently some price cover for a few weeks. But at this stage, it's too early to say what will happen in the market. What we see is that the customer demand is still adequate for pricing positioning for us.

Now as far as the inventories situation, from what we see in Europe, especially we don't have any signal that inventories situation is overstock or under stock. What the winter season has not yet really started in Europe. Now for the rest of the world, we don't have any indication that we have an inventory situation that you were talking about.

Raghav Gupta

And the pricing dynamic, can you split it out between high value-add, and I guess, less than or equal to 17-inch tires - sorry, 17-inch, yes.

Florent Menegaux

Yes, if we talk about 18-inch, 18-inch plus and 17-inch minus. Again, in the mix effect, you also have to take into consideration that the vehicle mix supporting the mix effect is also changing. So now you have [indiscernible] which is in the 20-inch tire, but the price you can command on the [indiscernible] is different from the 20-inch tire you can fit on a Porsche.

Again on average, you can see that on 18-inch plus the price are - overall 18-inch plus, the price are holding together. But in 15, 16 and 17, there is a heavy plateau, yes. But we don't - what we can tell you is that we were telling you at the end of the semester is that the price gap between us and our competition has widened without having an effect on our market share.

Next question is from Mr. Thomas Besson from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Thomas Besson

Two questions, please. Firstly, could you confirm that you're happy with the current consensus view of your adjusted EBIT for this year please with your flaky bleaker scenario for Q4 in terms of volumes?

Florent Menegaux

Yves?

Yves Chapot

So we are fine with the consensus. We don't need that many but we are fine with the consensus.

Thomas Besson

My second question is how should we look your 2020 scenario? You have clearly more negative views than I guess all most analysts on this call I guess. Should we see it in the context of your current restructuring actions so you got also a message to your offers? Or are you assuming more higher likelihood of recession in 2020 in your business plan?

Florent Menegaux

So as far as 2020 scenario, all the signals we have is that the market, the economy around the world are showing signs of slowing down with various situation around the world. If you look at South America, we see a very sharp slowdown. North America, we are seeing signals that it's plateauing.

We have no signals that it's decreasing, but there are signals that it's probably reached a max. And China, OE is still not in a recovery mode. So that's why we are cautious because we were expecting a faster recovery of the OE production in China earlier and we have not seen that.

And actually, it showed signs that it was not improving. So that's why we say we are cautious. Now the fact that the economy is slowing down has a big effect on two elements of our way of going to market. One is in the truck market because trucks are mainly moving inventories. So what that is when the economy are slowing down, inventory are moving less.

So therefore, the trucks are moving less. We have done those signals and if I take the bulwark truck market assumption for the year 2020, North America, we believe it will be minus 30% and in Europe, it will be minus 15%, that's all we are saying that. So the outlook on the vehicle producer is not strong as it is. Replacement should be, of course, more heavy.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much. So you have been right to be more cautious overall this year?

Florent Menegaux

Yes, absolutely.

Next question is from Gaetan Toulemonde from Deutsche Bank.

Gaetan Toulemonde

It's Gaetan speaking. Two questions for 2020 if - first one, if raw material stay where they are now, is it right to assume that it would present roughly speaking a tailwind of north of €100 million for next year?

Florent Menegaux

I think at this stage, it's too early to go into this consideration because don't forget that we are - part of our business, which is long-term contract with the indexation of price and some raw materials I think it is a bit too early to disclose and figure out about potential raw material effect.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Second question probably it's easier for you to answer. You have announced some restructuring measures concerning three different plants recently. I suspect that most of the savings will be in 2021. But will it be any savings in 2020 on top of this annual cost saving net of inflation costs of approximately €50 million? Is there anything on top of that linked to those bank closure recently that was announced?

Yves Chapot

So you are right. The effect will mostly be seen in 2021. But don't forget that our competitivity plan, firstly, not only covering manufacturing, we have also logistics in SG&A cost. And second, within manufacturing continuous improvement show a very important source of productivity improvement which are included in our overall competitivity plan.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Can you be a little bit more precise about clear savings we could expect next year, which is pretty automatic since everything is in progress?

Florent Menegaux

We have disclosed the overall for 2019 and 2020, which is about 2 years to generate €100 million saving net above inflation. So we expect to generate €50 million in 2019 and another €50 million next year.

The next question is from Jose Asumendi from JPMorgan.

Jose Asumendi

Two call questions, please. Jose, JPMorgan. Can you comment just a little bit about CapEx plans for next year. And in the light of current, I think, realistic outlook for next year, you planning to cut CapEx more than the initial plan. Second question would be with regards to the OE truck market decline outlook that you have for next year, have you already started taking action to cut output? What is the plan to basically adjust to the lower levels?

Florent Menegaux

So I think for the numbers for 2020, I think we will not disclose more numbers for 2020. You have only lemons for 2020 and it's too soon to disclose any numbers. As far as the OE truck is concerned, of course, yes we are constantly adjusting our inventories to the forecast we have on the market environment. And that's also due to this deteriorating market environment in truck.

That's why we took the decision to accelerate the La Roche-Sur-Yon plant closure announcement. Because we knew we would be in difficulty to be able to produce - to grow this plant in the coming years. So yes, we are, of course, adjusting production according to what we see and what we anticipate in the market.

Next question is from Mr. Ashik Kurian from Exane BNP Paribas.

Ashik Kurian

I've got two. The first one is - look at what you gave in your press release, you probably implied that SR1 volume growth was positive in Q3. Can you confirm that is the case. And if so, what is driving that volume growth?

Florent Menegaux

Sorry, can you speak a little bit closer to the mic or a lot closer?

Ashik Kurian

I think based on the numbers that you have - [Technical Difficulty] can you confirm that SR1 volumes grew in Q3? And if so, what is driving that against, I would say, much weaker market numbers that you've seen?

Florent Menegaux

So regarding SR1 figure, in fact, the Q3 growth is also due to the fact that the basis for comparison with 2018 is more periodical. Because we have overall, our growth for the segment is 1.5%. The fact that you remember in [Technical Difficulty].

Ashik Kurian

Again, just follow up. Do you have any - what's your view on why the European markets are remaining weak? I mean is there any underlying reasons? I know you said that the channel inventories don't look high to you, but they've now seen a sustained period of market weakness. And I think when I look at your 2020 guidance, you're still expecting replacement market to be slightly up. So is there any reason or any event in your view that is going to inflect the current trend of volumes that we are seeing in Europe.

Florent Menegaux

Yes, so in SR1, basically in Europe, the weakness in demand is due to two main factors: the first one the fact that you have less opportunity due to the slowdown in other part of the world, that's, number one.

And the second one is there is also a shift in the consumer mind to the new vehicle right now is not difficult because we expect [indiscernible], should we take a hybrid, should we take a diesel, should we take - what type of cars you be investing in, and they could produce those values who are adapting offer very sharply right now, so I think the combination planning wide we come to the market in Europe is will be more different. Replacement is different story. It's mostly a factor of the mileage reason for car and the need for mobility is not really challenged in Europe.

So on the mileage is, on average, we didn't see any moment so that's why replacements will be more stable for next year, but we anticipate OE to be sharply down next year.

Ashik Kurian

And just lastly, how should we think about organic growth for Fenner and Camso within SR3 into 2020?

Florent Menegaux

I think it's too early to say. Fenner and Camso have delivered so far in all departments and we are very [indiscernible] doing, we are right now assessing - so it's too early to say.

Next question is from Mr. Martino De Ambroggi from Equita.

Martino De Ambroggi

To follow up on the price hikes because just the, first, a confirmation. In Q3, you hadn't any problem in implementing price increases. And so this is true for all the 3D regions, am I right?

Florent Menegaux

Yes.

Yves Chapot

Yes,.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. And you are implementing more price hikes in Q4.

Florent Menegaux

No, no, we would have the benefit of the price hike we did in Q3.

Martino De Ambroggi

So it's finished. Okay. And could you separate or exactly the same in each and every division? So there is no differences in market accepting your price hikes?

Florent Menegaux

So far, so good. We have guaranteed the price increase in trucks in 1st of August and in passenger car in 1st of September. And at this stage, we have not seen comment - nothing to add.

Martino De Ambroggi

And on 2020 volumes and market volumes expectations, for the mining, in particular, have you any rough number for the growth you expect?

Florent Menegaux

At this stage, it's a bit early. I mean, the markets are very volatile and uncertain, so that's why we have presented and we have provide you a range, not a figure, which might evolve over time, of course. But at this stage, that's for the entire SR3, that's our focus for next year, it's a range between 0% and minus 2%.

Martino De Ambroggi

And still on the volumes of the trucks. If I take your minus 1%, minus 2%, and I take the Volvo expectations that you mentioned, you need an aftermarket growing at least 3% in order to match the market growth. So seems a little bit aggressive. I should believe in you are expecting lower miles for trucks.

Florent Menegaux

Be careful because the figure that we have shared with you, that has been disclosed by Volvo North America and Europe original equipment. On top of that, you have what we call the secondary OE market opportunity. So trailer and other categories. And China and India, which are very important markets for this segment, should be stable.

India has grown sharply in 2019, and we don't expect further growth. But I remind you that our exposure to these 2 markets is relatively limited. We will refine market assumption as we go towards the end of the year, beginning of next year.

Martino De Ambroggi

And very last, you already answered two questions for the plant shut down. Could you summarize what is the benefit and what is the cash out for the announced restructuring cost?

Yves Chapot

I think we have published what is the provision. We have looked for this, and we will give you more details about that once we have finalized the negotiation with the authorities, and especially, the personnel representatives so its early to tell you - to give them more detail on that?

Next question is from Mr. Henning Cosman from HSBC.

Henning Cosman

Seeing that we're running out of time, I'll just ask one quick question. I need to come back to the price/mix. I would've actually asked it in different way because you've already generated €243 million price/mix in the 9 months now. And seeing that you just said that you will also have the benefit of the price increases in the fourth quarter and seeing that you've said the entire raw material headwind in the first half already, I'm surprised you haven't guided for something closer to €300 million price/mix raw material for the full year. Am I missing something? Or is there any reason why price/mix raw should be negative in Q4?

Florent Menegaux

No, we do not - above €200 million. It's the price/mix raw material effect. The figure you mentioned is impact of the turnover, which is the 2.1% of price/mix over the first 9 months. But I was mentioning that our price/mix raw material effect should be on our operating margin, positive and beyond €200 million.

Henning Cosman

So €164 million price/mix of the third quarter will drop through at 100% into your EBIT bridge, correct?

Yves Chapot

Yes.

Henning Cosman

And you were €79 million net price/mix raw material in H1, and you're not going to have more negative raw material in H2?

Yves Chapot

And then we will - next time we can show you a better shot of what it should be okay.

Henning Cosman

Okay, thank you.

We have one last question from Mrs. Deeya D'Souza from Morgan Stanley.

Deeya D'Souza

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Deeya D'souza from Morgan Stanley. I just have 2 quick questions on the SR3 division. Could you just confirm that you still expect to grow above the market in mining? And my second question would be what percentage of SR3 is in the now weaker construction and ag markets roughly?

Florent Menegaux

We confirm that we are gaining market share in mining. And the SR3 is composed now of different activity. Historically, before the integration of Fenner and Camso, I will answer that around 30%-30% to 40% of our turnover we've made roughly is coming from what we call OHT.

But of course, this percentage will decrease, likely decrease with Fenner from the growth in mining. There is a proportion - a small proportion in mining that is also a carrier, and I think that is also impacted by construction.

Florent Menegaux

Okay, so thank you very much for all these questions, and have a good evening.

Yves Chapot

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation.