U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Serves Up Tricks And Treats In Diverse 8-IPO Week

In the busiest week since July, eight companies entered the public market while recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) postponed its $60 million deal. Two insurance plays and a biotech traded up more than 15%, while all three Chinese issuers fell by more than 15%. Four companies and three SPACs submitted initial filings.
Florida insurance brokerage BRP Group (BRP) raised $230 million in the largest deal of the week, pricing at the bottom of the range to command a market cap of $908 million. Despite slowing in the first half, BRP Group's history of strong organic growth and active M&A profile spoke to investors; it finished the week up 15%.
Fertility benefits manager Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) priced below the range to raise $130 million at a $1.3 billion market cap (-14% vs. midpoint). Led by an experienced management team, the company boasts strong growth (117% y/y) and profitability; it finished the week up 23%.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO), the Chinese online education platform spun out of NetEase, priced its $95 million US IPO slightly above the midpoint to command a $2.0 billion market cap. Recent US IPOs from Chinese issuers have been poorly received, and Youdao was not immune; it finished down 27% in the year's 7th-worst debut.
Late-stage gastrointestinal disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) priced its upsized $182 million IPO at the midpoint to command a $681 million market cap. Formed by Takeda and Frazier to develop and market the Takeda's GI asset in North America and Europe, its drug has 17 completed Phase 3 trials, bolstered by the product's commercial success in Japan. Phathom Pharmaceuticals finished the week up 30%.
Early-stage autoimmune biotech Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) priced its deal $3 below the range to raise $75 million at a $272 million market cap (-24% vs. midpoint); it finished the week down 9%. Early-stage lung disease biotech TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) raised $22 million to command a $96 million market cap; it finished the week up 1%.
Two small Chinese deals priced. Aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (NASDAQ:AIH) raised $30 million, and nutraceutical producer Happiness Biotech (HAPP) raised $11 million. Both companies broke issue shortly after opening and finished the week down 16% and 18%, respectively.
Issuer
Deal
Market Cap
Price vs.
First Day
Return
Phathom Pharmaceuticals
$182M
$681M
0%
+29%
+29%
Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases.
Progyny
$130M
$1,283M
-13%
+23%
+23%
Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers.
BRP Group
$230M
$908M
-7%
+17%
+15%
Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida.
TFF Pharmaceuticals
$22M
$96M
0%
+1%
+1%
Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases.
Cabaletta Bio
$75M
$272M
-27%
-9%
-9%
Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases.
Aesthetic Medical International
$30M
$283M
0%
-16%
-16%
Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China.
Happiness Biotech
$11M
$138M
0%
-18%
-18%
China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine.
Youdao
$95M
$2,027M
3%
-26%
-26%
Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.
Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery (YX) filed for a $200 million US IPO. MegaChips spin-off SiTime (SITM), social media management software Sprout Social (SPT), and Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), a single-tenant and office REIT being carved out of Consolidated-Tomoka Land, all filed to raise $100 million.
Tech SPAC Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) filed to raise $125 million, and healthcare SPACs Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHCU) and GreenVision Acquisition (GAC.RC) filed for $100 million and $50 million IPOs, respectively.
Issuer
Deal
Sector
Lead
Amplitude Healthcare Acq.
$100M
SPAC
BMO
Blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe.
Software Acquisition
$125M
SPAC
B. Riley FBR
Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.
Sprout Social
$100M
Technology
Goldman
Provides a social media management cloud software platform for businesses.
Alpine REIT
$100M
Real Estate
Raymond James
Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka.
SiTime
$100M
Technology
Barclays
Produces micro-electromechanical systems (NASDAQ:MEMS) using silicon timing.
YX Asset Recovery
$200M
Financials
Deutsche Bank
Provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China.
GreenVision Acquisition
$50M
SPAC
I-Bankers
Blank-check company targeting the healthcare industry in Asia or North America.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/24/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 17.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 14.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
