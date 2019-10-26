U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Serves Up Tricks And Treats In Diverse 8-IPO Week

Two insurance plays and a biotech traded up more than 15%, while all three Chinese issuers fell by more than 15%.

In the busiest week since July, eight companies entered the public market while recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine postponed its $60 million deal.

In the busiest week since July, eight companies entered the public market while recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) postponed its $60 million deal. Two insurance plays and a biotech traded up more than 15%, while all three Chinese issuers fell by more than 15%. Four companies and three SPACs submitted initial filings.

Florida insurance brokerage BRP Group (BRP) raised $230 million in the largest deal of the week, pricing at the bottom of the range to command a market cap of $908 million. Despite slowing in the first half, BRP Group's history of strong organic growth and active M&A profile spoke to investors; it finished the week up 15%.

Fertility benefits manager Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) priced below the range to raise $130 million at a $1.3 billion market cap (-14% vs. midpoint). Led by an experienced management team, the company boasts strong growth (117% y/y) and profitability; it finished the week up 23%.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO), the Chinese online education platform spun out of NetEase, priced its $95 million US IPO slightly above the midpoint to command a $2.0 billion market cap. Recent US IPOs from Chinese issuers have been poorly received, and Youdao was not immune; it finished down 27% in the year's 7th-worst debut.

Late-stage gastrointestinal disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) priced its upsized $182 million IPO at the midpoint to command a $681 million market cap. Formed by Takeda and Frazier to develop and market the Takeda's GI asset in North America and Europe, its drug has 17 completed Phase 3 trials, bolstered by the product's commercial success in Japan. Phathom Pharmaceuticals finished the week up 30%.

Early-stage autoimmune biotech Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) priced its deal $3 below the range to raise $75 million at a $272 million market cap (-24% vs. midpoint); it finished the week down 9%. Early-stage lung disease biotech TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) raised $22 million to command a $96 million market cap; it finished the week up 1%.

Two small Chinese deals priced. Aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (NASDAQ:AIH) raised $30 million, and nutraceutical producer Happiness Biotech (HAPP) raised $11 million. Both companies broke issue shortly after opening and finished the week down 16% and 18%, respectively.

8 IPOs During the Week of October 21st, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 10/25 Phathom Pharmaceuticals $182M $681M 0% +29% +29% Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Progyny $130M $1,283M -13% +23% +23% Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers. BRP Group $230M $908M -7% +17% +15% Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida. TFF Pharmaceuticals $22M $96M 0% +1% +1% Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases. Cabaletta Bio $75M $272M -27% -9% -9% Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases. Aesthetic Medical International $30M $283M 0% -16% -16% Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China. Happiness Biotech $11M $138M 0% -18% -18% China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine. Youdao $95M $2,027M 3% -26% -26% Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.



Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery (YX) filed for a $200 million US IPO. MegaChips spin-off SiTime (SITM), social media management software Sprout Social (SPT), and Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), a single-tenant and office REIT being carved out of Consolidated-Tomoka Land, all filed to raise $100 million.

Tech SPAC Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) filed to raise $125 million, and healthcare SPACs Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHCU) and GreenVision Acquisition (GAC.RC) filed for $100 million and $50 million IPOs, respectively.

7 Filings During the Week of October 21st, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Amplitude Healthcare Acq. $100M SPAC BMO Blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe. Software Acquisition $125M SPAC B. Riley FBR Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company. Sprout Social $100M Technology Goldman Provides a social media management cloud software platform for businesses. Alpine REIT $100M Real Estate Raymond James Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka. SiTime $100M Technology Barclays Produces micro-electromechanical systems (NASDAQ:MEMS) using silicon timing. YX Asset Recovery $200M Financials Deutsche Bank Provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China. GreenVision Acquisition $50M SPAC I-Bankers Blank-check company targeting the healthcare industry in Asia or North America.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/24/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 17.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 14.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.