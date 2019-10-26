WTI Weekly: Buying Interest Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 56.74s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 52.39s as support. This expectation did play out as buying interest emerged early week within key demand. Price discovery higher then ensued to 56.74s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 56.66s.

20-25 October 2019

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower in Monday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 52.84s. Buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged 53.42s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance development occurred early in Tuesday’s trade before buying interest emerged, 53.92s, driving price higher to 54.81s within key near-term supply overhead. Minor sell excess developed before buying interest emerged, 54.54s/54.48s, into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction, as price discovery lower ensued early in Wednesday’s trade, driving price lower to 53.62s. Aggressive price discovery higher ensued as chatter hit newswires regarding OPEC+ perceived plans to cut production in December. Price discovery higher continued through the EIA release (-1.6 million vs. +2.2 million expected), achieving a stopping point, 56.07s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Balance development ensued, 56.07s-55.41s, into Thursday’s trade before sellers trapped, 56.10s, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 56.51s, into Thursday’s NY close. Price discovery lower developed early in Friday’s trade to 55.60s, where buy excess developed, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 56.74s, challenging key resistance. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 56.66s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did play out as buying interest early week drove price higher to 56.74s ahead of Friday’s close. This week’s rotation (389 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (447 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s upper cluster, 55.41s-56.74s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 57.60s-59.50s/61.50s-62.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 53.80s-52.85/51s-51.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias remains buy-side, barring failure of 55.41s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s-50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects increase in MM short posture (126k contracts) as the MM short posture trend higher continues. MM net long posture has declined substantially since mid-September toward levels typically seen near structural lows. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely nearing levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development occurs as WTI approaches a typical seasonal low period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

