NG Weekly: False Breakdown At Key Support, Price Discovery Higher To 2.48s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 2.28s as support. This probability path did play out as a failed sell-side breakdown developed in Monday’s auction to 2.22s where sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued through mid-week to 2.34s before a gap higher developed in Friday’s auction amidst the November-December contract liquidity roll, achieving the weekly high, 2.48s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.45s.

20-25 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw buyers trap, 2.32s/2.30s, early in Sunday’s Globex trade before selling interest followed in Monday’s auction, 2.29s/2.28s, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.21s, as selling interest emerged, 2.24s-2.21s, into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.31s. Minor sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 2.30s-2.29s. Balance developed, 2.31s-2.25s, through Wednesday’s auction as buying interest emerged, 2.26s-2.29s.

Selling interest emerged, 2.30s, in Thursday’s auction into the EIA release (+87 bcf vs. +88 bcf expected), driving price modestly lower to 2.26s into Wednesday’s demand cluster. Sellers trapped there, driving price higher to 2.34s into Thursday’s NY close where buying interest emerged, 2.33s. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher developed upon Thursday’s Globex re-open, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.48s. The gap was certainly affected by the mechanical function of November-December contract liquidity roll. Price discovery lower developed into Friday’s auction to 2.43s, before selling interest emerged, 2.45s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.36s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as a failed sell-side breakdown began early week. Price discovery higher developed to 2.48s, exacerbated by the November-December contract liquidity roll. This week’s auction is a buy-side sequence from the key support, 2.18s-2.26s, within the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s breakout area/low usage zone, 2.43s-2.36s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.50s-2.56s/2.65s-2.70s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.34s-2.26s/2.20s-2.18s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring failure of 2.36s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). MM net posture remains short (-213k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.70s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s MM posture saw increase in shorts amidst declining net longs and unchanged open interest (OI). These developments occur as MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of OI reach levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.