XLE Weekly: Key Resistance Failed Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 59.69s

This week’s auction saw last week’s pullback low hold as support before price discovery higher developed to 59.69s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 57.64s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as buying interest emerged early week, driving price through key resistance as price discovery higher continued to 59.69s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 59.52s.

21-25 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 58.10s, before buying interest emerged, 58.07s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 59.47s. Minor sell excess developed there, driving price lower in retracement to 58.44s. Balance development ensued through Wednesday’s auction, 58.45s-59.41s, before buying interest emerged, 59.18s-59.28s, into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout attempt developed early in Thursday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 59.68s. Buyers trapped there, driving price lower back through the breakout point to 58.73s. Minor rotation higher developed into Thursday’s close where buying interest emerged again, 59s-59.09s. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed into Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 59.69s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 59.52s.

This week’s auction saw key resistance failed early week before price discovery higher developed to 59.69s, within key supply overhead. Within the larger context, this week’s buy-side sequence occurs following the larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019’s major support area, 55.60s-53.30s, where a structural low, 55.55s, has formed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to the unsecured high, 59.69s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 61s-61.50s/63s-63.65s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 57.60-57s/56.50s-55.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is buy-side barring failure of 58.50s as key support. The larger context remains neutral between 55.50s-63.65s.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, ticked up slightly. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, were largely unchanged in breadth terms. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias given the rapid alternating breadth within the larger “neutral” zone.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.