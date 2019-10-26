XLF Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 28.73s Once Again Challenging 2019 Highs

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher to 28.73s to once again challenge 2019 highs.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation played out, as a buy-side breakout of last week’s key cluster, 27.95s-28.26s, developed early week. Price discovery higher ensued to 28.73s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.64s.

21-25 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. The buy-side breakout above last week’s key cluster resulted in price discovery higher, achieving a stopping point, 28.54s, where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a flush lower developed early in Tuesday’s trade to 28.33s. Buy excess formed there, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 28.61s, where buyers trapped. Balance development ensued, 28.61s-28.40s, into Tuesday’s close.

A minor probe lower continued into Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 28.35s. Balance continued, 28.35s-28.62s, through Wednesday and Thursday's auctions before closing at/near the balance high late Thursday. Sellers trapped, 28.60s, early in Friday’s auction, driving price higher to 28.73s. Narrow balance trade developed there ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.64s.

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher to 28.73s as 2019 highs are once again re-tested. Within the broader context, balance development continues, 28.75s-25.90s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to major resistance, 28.60s-28.75s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 29.50s-30.35s. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 27.75s-27.55s/26.60s-26.40s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) remains neutral between 28.72s and 25.92s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects negligible change in bullish breadth. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a similar posture. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Both the broad market and financials’ sentiment are neither at bullish nor bearish extremes, implying a neutral bias given current market structure, provided key resistance, 28.60s-28.75s, holds.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.