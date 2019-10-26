VIXY: More Downside Remains

VIXY follows the most popular volatility index but it does so through an ETF format rather than an ETN.

On a year-to-date basis, the price of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has continued its near-constant decline by dropping over 57%. In this article, I will dig into the underlying mechanics of VIXY and explain why I believe that its shares are likely going to continue dropping into the future. In other words, I believe it’s time to either short or avoid the ETF.

Understanding the ETP

If you’ve dabbled in the volatility ETP space, then you probably already know the drill in regards to VIXY. It is an ETF which follows the same methodology that a handful of other ETPs follow except that it gives the exposure in the form of an ETF rather than an ETN. This means that returns for the fund are actually dependent on the returns of its holdings rather than an ETN which would simply mark exposure to the underlying strategy (S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index).

If you’re already familiar with the index which VIXY follows, then you likely understand its key detriments. However, if you are not familiar with the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index and its ramifications on long-term returns, then read on. I believe you’ll agree with me that this index is not investment worthy and that investors should shy away from long exposure to VIXY.

The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index (which VIXY attempts to replicate) is an index which holds exposure in the front two months of CBOE’s VIX futures contracts. The index has an objective of carrying a weighted-average exposure of roughly 1 month into the future. How it accomplishes this is that it constantly shifts its exposure into the second month contract as time nears expiry of the front month contract. This means that as expiry nears, a progressively larger share of holdings is held in the second month contract.

This would all be fine and dandy, except for one very critical point about forward curves: prices in the back tend to move towards prices in the front as time progresses. To understand the impact of this upon returns, here’s the current forward curve of VIX futures.

At present, VIXY is early in its roll cycle and most (65%) of its exposure is in November futures whereas the remainder is in December futures, as can be seen in the current table of holdings.

Based on the current market structure, VIXY’s December position is about 10% higher than its November position. As time progresses, this distance is going to narrow in all likelihood because the “uncertainty premium” in later month futures will erode in a direct relationship with time until expiry. This means that as we progress towards expiry, the contracts held in the back of the curve will see a gradual decline in value in relation to the contracts at the front of the curve. Unfortunately for holders of the ETF, VIXY’s strategy will be shifting exposure into this next month contract as the month progresses which means that this process of negative roll yield will continue and be magnified as the month progresses.

The impact of this rolling strategy upon returns of VIXY can be tangibly seen by examining its long-run price return. Over the last 5 years, VIXY has lost 96.37% of its value. Yes, that is not a typo – VIXY has destroyed wealth simply due to the fact that VIX futures are almost always in contango (front of the curve lower than back of the curve) which means that roll yield is constantly eroding value.

Several years ago when I first examined volatility ETPs, I believed that I was seeing an error in my charting platform when I witnessed what appeared to be an exponential decline in price and a virtual elimination of wealth. However, if I had read the methodology of the indices of the ETPs I was investigating, I would have seen that this constant decline in value is not a secret or an error. For example, here is a screenshot of the 10-year returns of the index provided directly from S&P Global:

As S&P Global calculates it, the index which VIXY directly seeks to replicate has fallen by an annualized rate of 53% for the past decade. On this basis alone, I would encourage investors to rarely (if ever) consider trading VIXY to the long side.

The only time I would ever suggest holding long exposure to VIXY is when the futures market is in backwardation (front contract price higher than back contracts) because in those environments roll yield will be positive. But the key catch here is that when the VIX futures markets move into backwardation, often times the surge in volatility has already occurred and mean reversion is almost certainly about to kick in. This clear mean-reverting nature of the market can be seen in the following chart which shows the probability that the VIX will be higher one month from now given a current level of the VIX (using 27 years of VIX market data).

If you go back and examine when the VIX futures markets have been in backwardation, it is almost always following an incredible run-up in front month VIX futures. This means that by the time someone were to put on a trade to capture positive roll, the VIX has probably already made its move and a significant share of earnings on a trade will actually be due to the VIX collapsing back to normal levels and erasing any gains seen from positive roll.

The reason why roll yield takes a toll on VIX futures tracking strategies (and especially the short-term ETPs like VIXY) is that roll yield (and market volatility) tends to congregate at the front of the curve which means that 1) returns will be strongly negative when the market is in contango and 2) returns will be dramatically shaken by volatility when the market mean reverts from a backwardated market. In other words, there really are no logical points to ever seriously hold long exposure to VIXY.

Based on the ongoing situation of negative roll, I suggest shorting VIXY. I believe that the best approach to shorting the ETP is through its relatively-liquid options chain due to very serious tail risk in strategies which are short volatility. The main appeal that attracts investors to volatility funds is the fact that the VIX itself can move very quickly in very short time frames. It’s rare, but it’s possible for the VIX to jump 50%+ in a single day if a market shock happens at low VIX levels. Being outright short volatility with this type of serious tail risk is not the best idea so if you are interested in capturing the downside in VIXY, I’d suggest either a bear spread in options or an outright short position in shares hedge by a long put position to hedge the upside.

Conclusion

VIXY follows the most popular volatility index, but it does so through an ETF format rather than an ETN. Its methodology constantly shifts exposure into the next month which means that roll yield takes a growing toll on shares into a cycle. I suggest shorting VIXY to capture the downside in volatility but doing so in a risk-limited way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.