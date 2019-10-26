Cabot Oil & Gas: No Discount

Due to its low costs and modest debt load, the company will still generate profits with NYMEX average prices of $2.0/Mmbtu.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) delivered strong Q3 results with positive free cash flow despite lower gas prices compared to last year. But in the context of declining natural gas futures, the shale gas producer announced the possibility of a reduced 2020 capital program to hold its production flat and generate positive free cash flow.

This plan confirms Cabot is a prudently-managed low-cost company. But considering gas futures, its valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety.

Free cash flow at low gas prices

During Q3, Cabot's production reached 2,399 Mmcfe/d, up 18% year over year. In the meantime, the company's operating expenses, which include operations, transportation, royalties, exploration, DD&A, G&A, and interests, decreased by 15% to $1.43/Mcfe.

But the company's net income and EBITDAX decreased compared to the previous year because of the 23% drop in the NYMEX natural gas benchmark prices. Taking into account Cabot's differential to NYMEX prices and its favorable hedges, the company's realized prices decreased from $2.36/Mcfe to $2.11/Mcfe.

Yet, thanks to its low costs, the company posted a positive net income of $90.4 million and free cash flow increased to $72.4 million.

As a result of the company's improved free cash flow, its debt load stayed low. The net debt to EBITDAX ratio decreased from 1.0 times at the end of 2018 to 0.7 times at the end of this quarter.

Adapting to low gas prices

As the end of this year is approaching, management tightened its full-year outlook. The company's 2019 capital program is still in the range of $800 million to $820 million. And production is expected to increase by 17%, which represents the midpoint of the previous range of 16% to 18%. Also, given the lower NYMEX natural gas prices, management updated its estimated key financial metrics based on its previous quarter's pessimistic scenario of NYMEX average prices of $2.60/Mmbtu.

Source: Press release Q3 2019

Even in the situation of a NYMEX average price of $2.60/Mmbtu, the company's free cash flow will exceed $500 million in 2019.

Management is still planning a 2020 capital program in the range of $700 million to $725 million to grow production by 5%, based on NYMEX prices of $2.50/Mmbtu. But since gas futures dropped below $2.50/Mmbtu, management also prepared a maintenance capital program of $575 million to hold production flat if gas prices remain low.

Source: Psac.ca

Inflated metrics

With this new maintenance $575 million capital program, management indicated the company's 2020 production would stay flat, based on the midpoint of the Q4 production guidance range, which corresponds to 2,400 Mmcfe/d.

This update shows the company's DD&A expense underestimates the costs to replace its produced reserves. During Q3, the company produced 2,399 Mmcfe/d, which is pretty close to the goal of holding its production to 2,400 Mmcfe/d in 2020.

But the company's corresponding Q3 DD&A expenses amounted to only $110.9 million. The company's maintenance program of C$575 million far exceeds its annualized DD&A costs of $110.9 million * 4 = $443.6 million. The difference is due to the accounting method to calculate DD&A expenses that don't represent the actual sustaining costs.

As a result, the company's metrics that depend on DD&A expenses don't reflect the real performance of the company.

For instance, management touts the company's low total costs of $1.43/Mcfe during Q3. But total costs include the DD&A unit costs of $0.50/Mcfe that correspond to the DD&A costs of $110.9 million.

Source: Press release Q3 2019

Taking into account the company's capital of $575 million to hold its production flat at 2,400Mcfe/d, sustaining unit costs correspond to ($575 million / (2,400Mcfe/d * 365 days)) = $0.66/Mcfe. Thus, the company's total costs would actually amount to $1.43/Mcfe - $0.50/Mcfe + $0.66/Mcfe = $1.59/Mcfe instead of $1.43/Mcfe.

Also, management boasted an impressive return on average capital employed (ROCE) of 25.2% over the last 12 months. But you should take this metric with a grain of salt. The company's lower accounting DD&A expenses inflate its net income that is used to calculate its ROCE.

No margin of safety

Yet, despite its inflated metrics, the company is still a low-cost operator. The table below shows the profits the company would realize under three scenarios: low NYMEX prices of $2.0/Mmbtu, medium NYMEX prices of $2.5/Mmbtu, and high NYMEX prices of $3.0/Mmbtu.

I used conservative assumptions as I estimate costs won't diminish and differentials to NYMEX prices won't improve compared to Q3. My cost estimates take into account the - more realistic - company's sustaining capital of $0.66/Mcfe instead of its accounting DD&A costs of $0.50/Mcfe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

With a stock price of $18.81, assuming a flat production at NYMEX gas prices of $2.5/Mmbtu, the market capitalization corresponds to a multiple of 13.27 times the company's profits. Given the NYMEX futures currently below $2.5/Mmbtu, the market doesn't value the company at a discount.

But Cabot constitutes an investment proposition with limited risks. The company will still generate $124.4 million of free cash flow with a low NYMEX average price of $2.0/Mmbtu. And the company doesn't face any debt wall given its low debt ratio of 0.7 times.

Conclusion

During Q3, Cabot generated positive free cash flow despite its low realized gas prices of $2.11/Mcfe. And given NYMEX 2020 futures below $2.50/Mmbtu ($2.59/Mcfe), management prepared a reduced capital program to hold the company's production flat and generate free cash flow.

Considering its low costs, its modest debt, and its prudent management, the company can sustain NYMEX gas prices below $2.50/Mmbtu during several quarters.

But given Cabot's sustaining costs, the market values the company at about 13 times my profit estimates while holding production flat with NYMEX average price of $ 2.5/Mmbtu. With this valuation ratio, the company isn't an interesting investment opportunity for investors who don't want to hope for higher NYMEX gas prices.

