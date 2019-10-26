Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 27

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 11/21 12/27 0.1988 0.2 0.60% 3.33% 17 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 12/30 1/15 0.47 0.49 4.26% 2.13% 25 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 11/14 12/2 0.24 0.25625 6.77% 1.57% 47 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 11/1 11/14 0.89 0.915 2.81% 5.12% 17 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 12/13 1/2 0.41 0.46 12.20% 2.52% 22 Stepan Company (SCL) 11/27 12/13 0.25 0.275 10.00% 1.13% 52 V.F. Corp. (VFC) 12/9 12/20 0.43 0.48 11.63% 2.28% 47

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 11/20 0.36 117.88 1.22% 26 Clorox Company (CLX) 11/15 1.06 151.4 2.80% 42

Tuesday October 29 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 11/15 0.24 51.07 1.88% 26 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 11/12 0.4425 27.54 6.43% 22 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 11/15 0.375 45.49 3.30% 39 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 11/15 0.355 53.18 2.67% 16 National Retail Properties (NNN) 11/15 0.515 57.89 3.56% 30 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 11/15 0.4775 69.93 2.73% 64 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 11/15 0.67 43.92 6.10% 17 People's United Financial (PBCT) 11/15 0.1775 16.82 4.22% 27 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 11/15 0.355 17.43 8.15% 26 Texas Instruments (TXN) 11/18 0.9 120.51 2.99% 16

Wednesday October 30 (Ex-Div 10/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/8 0.21 43.62 1.93% 15 Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.32 166.41 0.77% 20 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 11/27 0.3825 63.65 2.40% 13 Costco Wholesale (COST) 11/15 0.65 296.5 0.88% 16 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.145 14.19 4.09% 17 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1275 13.4 3.81% 17 Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI) 11/15 0.26 30.28 3.43% 33 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 11/15 0.71 85.62 3.32% 10 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 11/15 0.145 51.35 1.13% 27 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 11/15 0.68 96.01 2.83% 16 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 11/15 0.18 17.11 4.21% 10

Thursday October 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 11/15 0.97 149.45 2.60% 15 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 11/14 0.92 71.55 5.14% 17 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 11/15 0.27 25.81 4.18% 11 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 12/2 0.39 62.09 2.51% 14

Friday November 1 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 11/15 0.29 50.93 2.28% 32

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 11/4 0.18 1.93% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 11/1 0.41 2.98% Brady Corp. (BRC) 10/31 0.2175 1.53% Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.6125 3.71% Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.0475 0.47% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 10/31 0.16 1.31% Globe Life Inc (GL) 11/1 0.1725 0.72% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 10/31 0.5 1.26% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 10/31 0.385 1.01% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.375 2.20% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 11/1 0.24 3.09% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/30 0.3875 3.60% Pentair plc (PNR) 11/1 0.18 1.75% Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:QNTO) 11/4 0.09 2.72% RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.165 2.24% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/31 0.36 2.03% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 10/31 0.52 0.98% AT&T Inc. (T) 11/1 0.51 5.53% Universal Corp. (UVV) 11/4 0.76 5.57% Verizon Communications (VZ) 11/1 0.615 4.07% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/31 0.61 1.34%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

