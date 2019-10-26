Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 27

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

11/21

12/27

0.1988

0.2

0.60%

3.33%

17

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

12/30

1/15

0.47

0.49

4.26%

2.13%

25

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

11/14

12/2

0.24

0.25625

6.77%

1.57%

47

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

11/1

11/14

0.89

0.915

2.81%

5.12%

17

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

12/13

1/2

0.41

0.46

12.20%

2.52%

22

Stepan Company

(SCL)

11/27

12/13

0.25

0.275

10.00%

1.13%

52

V.F. Corp.

(VFC)

12/9

12/20

0.43

0.48

11.63%

2.28%

47

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

AptarGroup Inc.

(ATR)

11/20

0.36

117.88

1.22%

26

Clorox Company

(CLX)

11/15

1.06

151.4

2.80%

42

Tuesday October 29 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

11/15

0.24

51.07

1.88%

26

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

11/12

0.4425

27.54

6.43%

22

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

11/15

0.375

45.49

3.30%

39

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

11/15

0.355

53.18

2.67%

16

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

11/15

0.515

57.89

3.56%

30

Northwest Natural Holding

(NWN)

11/15

0.4775

69.93

2.73%

64

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

11/15

0.67

43.92

6.10%

17

People's United Financial

(PBCT)

11/15

0.1775

16.82

4.22%

27

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(SKT)

11/15

0.355

17.43

8.15%

26

Texas Instruments

(TXN)

11/18

0.9

120.51

2.99%

16

Wednesday October 30 (Ex-Div 10/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

11/8

0.21

43.62

1.93%

15

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

11/15

0.32

166.41

0.77%

20

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

11/27

0.3825

63.65

2.40%

13

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

11/15

0.65

296.5

0.88%

16

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

11/15

0.145

14.19

4.09%

17

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

11/15

0.1275

13.4

3.81%

17

Eagle Financial Services

(OTCQX:EFSI)

11/15

0.26

30.28

3.43%

33

Eaton Corp. plc

(ETN)

11/15

0.71

85.62

3.32%

10

Franklin Electric Co.

(FELE)

11/15

0.145

51.35

1.13%

27

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

11/15

0.68

96.01

2.83%

16

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

11/15

0.18

17.11

4.21%

10

Thursday October 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

11/15

0.97

149.45

2.60%

15

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

11/14

0.92

71.55

5.14%

17

PetMed Express Inc.

(PETS)

11/15

0.27

25.81

4.18%

11

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

12/2

0.39

62.09

2.51%

14

Friday November 1 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

11/15

0.29

50.93

2.28%

32

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

ABM Industries Inc.

(ABM)

11/4

0.18

1.93%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY)

11/1

0.41

2.98%

Brady Corp.

(BRC)

10/31

0.2175

1.53%

Edison International

(EIX)

10/31

0.6125

3.71%

Ensign Group Inc.

(ENSG)

10/31

0.0475

0.47%

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

10/31

0.16

1.31%

Globe Life Inc

(GL)

11/1

0.1725

0.72%

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

10/31

0.5

1.26%

Quaker Chemical Corp.

(KWR)

10/31

0.385

1.01%

McGrath RentCorp

(MGRC)

10/31

0.375

2.20%

Norwood Financial

(NWFL)

11/1

0.24

3.09%

OGE Energy Corp.

(OGE)

10/30

0.3875

3.60%

Pentair plc

(PNR)

11/1

0.18

1.75%

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc.

(OTCQX:QNTO)

11/4

0.09

2.72%

RGC Resources Inc.

(RGCO)

11/1

0.165

2.24%

RPM International Inc.

(RPM)

10/31

0.36

2.03%

Stryker Corp.

(SYK)

10/31

0.52

0.98%

AT&T Inc.

(T)

11/1

0.51

5.53%

Universal Corp.

(UVV)

11/4

0.76

5.57%

Verizon Communications

(VZ)

11/1

0.615

4.07%

WD-40 Company

(WDFC)

10/31

0.61

1.34%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.