Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 27

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 11/7 12/10 0.67 0.7 4.48% 2.97% 10 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 11/4 11/19 0.3 0.31 3.33% 3.21% 10 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 12/13 12/31 0.16 0.17 6.25% 1.54% 5 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 11/14 11/22 0.19 0.22 15.79% 2.85% 9 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 12/24 1/9 0.35 0.37 5.71% 4.52% 8 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/5 11/14 0.5025 0.5175 2.99% 3.95% 6 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 11/1 12/2 0.7375 0.7825 6.10% 3.32% 8 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 11/27 12/31 0.17 0.19 11.76% 0.82% 7 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 12/31 1/10 0.15 0.175 16.67% 2.01% 7 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 11/6 11/21 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.07% 7 Standex International Corp. (SXI) 11/8 11/26 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.19% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 28 (Ex-Div 10/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 11/13 0.36 35.85 4.02% 6

Tuesday October 29 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.19 27.2 2.79% 7 First Community Corp. (FCCO) 11/15 0.11 19.29 2.28% 7 First Republic Bank (FRC) 11/14 0.19 107.65 0.71% 8 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 11/14 0.44 16.65 10.57% 6 Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.35 46.37 3.02% 6 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.2 28.04 2.85% 8 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 11/13 0.865 57.01 6.07% 7 Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) 11/14 0.55 18.89 11.65% 5 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/5 0.24 83.3 1.15% 9

Wednesday October 30 (Ex-Div 10/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 11/15 0.1365 16.8 3.25% 8 Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.44 188.65 0.93% 8 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 11/15 0.24 27.23 3.53% 9 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 12/1 0.26 37.27 2.79% 9 EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 11/13 1.16 32.49 14.28% 8 First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 11/15 0.25 32.01 3.12% 8 F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM) 11/15 0.26 26 4.00% 8 Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 11/27 0.3 35.73 3.36% 5 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 11/15 0.2 54.62 1.46% 7 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 12/2 0.16 16.56 3.86% 7 New Media (NEWM) 11/12 0.38 9.1 16.70% 6 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 11/21 0.62 84.53 2.93% 9 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 11/15 0.29 51.21 2.27% 8 Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 11/29 0.37 17.25 8.58% 9 United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) 11/8 0.08 11.43 2.80% 6 Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 11/13 0.62 22.81 10.87% 7

Thursday October 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Citigroup Inc. (C) 11/22 0.51 73.17 2.79% 5 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 11/15 0.13 16.2 3.21% 9 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 11/12 0.15 21.83 2.75% 5 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 12/2 0.78 94.2 3.31% 8

Friday November 1 (Ex-Div 11/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 11/19 0.31 38.65 3.21% 10 MetLife Inc. (MET) 12/13 0.44 46.32 3.80% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/28 0.12 0.39% Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 10/31 0.53 3.86% B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 10/30 0.475 11.92% Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 10/31 0.1 2.15% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 10/31 0.57 2.90% Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) 11/1 0.11 2.05% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 11/4 0.15 0.81% Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 11/1 0.38 3.43% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 10/31 0.068 6.42% GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 11/1 0.48 12.04% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/4 0.16 1.94% Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/31 0.06 1.01% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 0.9 2.86% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 10/31 0.0446 4.48% Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 10/28 0.4 4.42% Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 11/1 0.37 2.40% Life Storage Inc. (LSI) 10/28 1 3.83% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 10/31 0.96 2.83% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.28 0.77% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 11/4 0.22 1.40% Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 11/1 0.37 2.14% Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) 10/31 0.422 6.09% Potomac Bancshares Inc. (OTCPK:PTBS) 11/1 0.07 2.02% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.17 3.54% Trinity Bank NA (OTCPK:TYBT) 10/31 0.62 1.97% UDR Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.3425 2.77% WPP plc (WPP) 11/4 1.38924 4.46% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 10/31 1.6 3.64%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.