Galaxy Resources Limited (GALXF) CEO Simon Hay on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCPK:GALXF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Hay - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Harsha Bhatia - Citi

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Levi Spry - JPMorgan

Simon Hay

Good morning everyone and welcome to the call. Joining me today is Alan Rule, CFO. I will lead the call this morning reviewing the company's activities for the quarter as well as an outlook for the immediate future. Our September quarterly activities report was released to the ASX this morning and is available on their website.

Before we begin, a reminder that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors. Information presented represents our best judgment based on today's information. Actual results may vary based upon these risks and uncertainties.

Firstly on to sustainability and activities for the third quarter. Broad sustainability and CSR considerations, especially pertinent as a value chain participant in the electric vehicle industry. Key stakeholders within the industry from customers through the investors place a high priority on these matters. And to that end Galaxy has appointed a leading international environmental consultancy to assist in the development of a comprehensive sustainability strategy for the company. Currently working on our first sustainability report and we expect to release that in Q1 2020 and that would reflect 2019 performance metrics.

On safety, pleasingly our operational mine at Mt. Cattlin remains LTI-free since operations were restarted. With regard to community engagement in the broader Ravensthorpe region, Galaxy has been undertaking an initiative to provide local groups the opportunity to apply for funding to purchase and install solar panels and battery storage technologies at public facilities. We have some successful applicants and have now moved into the installation phase for this community support project.

In Argentina, an environmental permit has been extended for a further two years at Sal de Vida, which is the standard period of permission. For clarity, this is the main permit for the operational phase and we have permission to start operations under this permit. Of course, there is a range of other more functional permits that are required, but there are no permitting holdbacks to that project at the moment.

Further in Argentina, based on our commitment to engage with and work together with local communities, we have agreed to a two-year CSR program with the Government of Catamarca. On the ground work is begun on the upgrading of a school facility nearby to Sal de Vida. That's in the village of the Antofagasta de la Sierra, the first of three agreed projects.

Also in regard to Argentina, this week's upcoming federal election is a key event for the country. It's expected that the Peronist candidate, Alberto Fernandez, will be elected President. Galaxy attended a briefing of mining CEOs conducted by Mr. Fernandez in August where he discussed his preliminary plans on economic management, specifically as related to the mining industry. It was quite interesting and pertinent that he singled out the lithium sector as an area for general support.

We view this initial engagement as a positive indicator for Argentinian mining. Should Mr. Fernandez win his regime, he has acknowledged that the country needs hard currency to meet its debt obligations. So as exports, particular minerals exports among them, are going to need to be to remain a necessary part of his economy and economic plans.

Galaxy has a very good relationship with the provincial government officials in Catamarca and this was reaffirmed with my recent meeting with Governor Corpacci. They remain highly supportive of mining within the province and are pushing Galaxy to develop Sal de Vida. We view the combination of these federal and provincial matters as highly encouraging for the development of Sal de Vida and I will talk more about the technical side of that project later on.

Turning to Mt Cattlin. Q3 2019 was a strong follow-up quarter to the record-breaking Q2. KPIs related to production volumes, product quality and unit operating costs were on target. Mt Cattlin had a total production output of 50,000 tons for the second quarter in a row, which is a record for us. This brings total production year-to-date to 148,000 dry metric tons and puts us on track to meet the previously provided guidance range of 180 to 210 kilotons.

From a mining perspective, total material mined during the quarter was consistent with the first two quarters of the year. Ore mined was up 23% quarter-on-quarter. Some of the key activities which enabled this increase included the completion of the Ravensthorpe creek diversion project and an increase in the size of mining ventures combined with two open mining phases operations are now a lot less restricted and we have seen the utilization of our surface mobile equipment move in line with this. Galaxy continues to work with mining contractors in order to further advance the operating methodologies and we see increased opportunity to improve fleet utilization further which will be significant in light of the future operating plan being considered. Again, more about that later.

On processing, 454,000 wet metric tons of ore was processed during the quarter at an average head grade of 1.18% lithium oxide. Record monthly throughput was achieved in September. The grade of final product was 6.0% and we were able to hit this consistently, which is an important factor for our customers. Recovery, however, was 57% and slightly below budget, which was a function of a number of variables including the selected final product grade, the higher product grade, a small batch of ore within our mining zone which had a high concentration of basalt and affected operations for a week or so and underperformance in the backend optical sorter.

On the optical sorter, a series of optimization works were undertaken during Q3 to enhance overall performance and this impacted utilization of the sorter. The main changes were made included repositioning of the optical camera, improving the presentation of feed material to the sorter. Enhanced performance of the sorter will increase the rejection of basalt from product allowing us to process a slightly dirtier concentrate right up to the optical sorter and then upgrading the product at the final stage. And this will improve plant recovery as we complete the optical sorter projects.

Galaxy is also well advanced on our project to install optical sorters at the front-end of the plant and this will allow us to sort contaminated ore at the front-end including stockpiled material which has been previously mined. This acts to improve total recovery from pit to product and further debottleneck the plant.

Shipment volumes for the quarter were 58,200 dry metric tons, marginally below the guided range of 60 to 70 kilotons. And this was a very significant increase on Q2 as we expected. While this improvement in shipping volumes was pleasing, as we discussed on discussed in the half yearly call, following my most recent trip to China, it's pretty clear the number of converters in China have excessive stockpiles of inventory and utilization levels of conversion operations remain quite subdued. The pace at which these stockpiles can be worked through is going to be the key factor impacting shipment volumes in Q4. Considering this, we have stated that the target shipment volumes for Q4 is 30,000 to 40,000 tons.

Free on board cash production cost for the quarter was US$387 per DMT reinforcing Galaxy's position as a low-cost producer of high quality spodumene. Cost pressure remains a significant factor facing the industry and cost reduction initiatives continue to be pursued strongly at Mt Cattlin. We have undertaken a review of all key contracts including operational and sales and marketing agreements and have identified several potential sources of cost reduction. Pleasingly, the response of contractors and contracting partners to the negotiations has been positive and we have already realized some savings.

On the outlook for Mt Cattlin, despite this consistent and stable operational execution of Mt Cattlin, which has been very pleasing, the weakness in the current market means that Galaxy must continue to employ a high level of production and cost discipline. So as stated in the release, Galaxy is undertaking a review of Mt Cattlin operations to determine the optimum scale of those operations for 2020. The key drivers we are looking at to ensure Mt Cattlin continues to produce a positive cash flow, preserve resource life and wait for an improvement in market conditions and maintain a strong balance sheet capacity throughout that time enabling development of our resource portfolio.

While the review is not yet final, the expected outcome is that mining operations will be scaled back with total material mined in 2010 to be reduced by approximately 40%. This will allow us to save a substantial quantum of operating expenditure. Plant throughput will not be reduced by the equivalent amount as stockpiled ore will be co-treated through the implementation of the front-end ore sorter project that I have previously discussed. We estimate this should enable us to maintain production at approximately 75% of the current rate. These production volumes for 2020 plus our existing product stockpiles are expected to be sufficient to meet the requirements of our customers in 2020. Our customers remain supportive and we intend to continue to service their needs.

We are not laying off staff and we are continuing with our contractors to enable flexibility in case of demand recovery. Operations under this plan can be quickly and easily ramped up, should Galaxy's customers or the market more broadly require that. Mt Cattlin fixed costs make up approximately 15% to 20% of total cost. So we are quite a variable cost operation. Thus our operating expenditure will reduce largely in line with reduced operating scale.

Combined with the reduced quantum of mining costs, improved mining efficiency, the treatment of ore for which mining cost has already been expensed and the cost saving initiatives underway, we forecast that operating cost will remain at a level that allows the project to generate a positive cash margin even at current prices. There will be minimal capital expenditure, predominantly sustained capital. The preservation of the balance sheet capacity affords Galaxy the ultimate flexibility in handling the current market conditions as well as the ability to continue to invest diligently in our growth pipeline which is quite a unique position compared to our peers.

On Sal de Vida, development work on this world-class brine asset is gaining momentum and it's coming together quite nicely. Throughout Q3, efforts were primarily focused around advancing the dual stream test work program. On the base case optimization component of this work, the work is well advanced and results are highly encouraging. Subject to some final analysis, we have identified several ways to simplify and optimize the process route and these enhancements include a low final tenor of evaporated lithium grade meaning fewer ponds and shorter evaporation cycle, reduction in the number of processing steps leading to lower CapEx and lower requirements for reagents, lower overall OpEx.

And on the quality side, battery grade is certainly possible. All our test work is showing that. At the same time, work related to understanding alternative technologies is nearing completion, which will enable us to determine which individual technologies are worth pursuing further. We expect to finish this stage of work imminently with the updating of OpEx, CapEx numbers from last year's feasibility study and an updated timeline for development importantly.

Early numbers and the timeline are looking very positive and it's our intention to provide an updated project plan for Sal de Vida later in Q4 at the conclusion of this stage of work. On site works continue upgrade of the camp has commenced and construction activities on the upgrade of the pilot plant will commence in the next few weeks. Piloting at Sal de Vida will be the next extension of the test work program and will be used to validate operating assumptions on the enhanced process flowsheet.

On James Bay, feasibility work progressed as planned throughout the quarter. Preliminary design and costings of the concentrator and associated infrastructure are now undergoing comprehensive review and a value engineering stage for further optimization of this project. In the meantime, Phase 2 test work for downstream lithium conversion continues to progress. The pyrometallurgy and purification portion of the test work is being completed by Hazen Research is expected to be knocked over this quarter. Work related to the hydrometallurgy portion of the flowsheet are being performed by SGS in Canada will begin Q4 this quarter. Permitting initiatives continue on track led by our in-country team as does the IBA negotiations with the Cree Nation.

From a financial perspective, the key one-off item to be aware of in Q3 was the purchase of the Alita debt facility for $31 million. This was funded by the drawdown of an existing corporate debt facility. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $69 million and debt was $32 million.

In regard to the market, as previously stated, the current state of the lithium market, both spodumene and lithium chemicals that is remain subdued. Performance right throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain has been soft as a result of both industry and macro factors. The key industry factors in Q3 were largely demand driven. Global lithium consumption was lower than anticipated. Weakness in Chinese NEV volumes was a function of an industry adapting to the lower subsidies as well as significant discounting in internal combustion engine vehicles that are no longer compliant with the stricter China VI emissions standards.

Full EV production volumes across the globe are still expected to achieve double digit percentage growth year-on-year. Key supply side pressures remain on oversupply of lithium materials and excessive inventories that need to be worked through, particularly within the spodumene value chain. Drawdown on this inventory and restoration to more normal levels is anticipated to occur in half one next year. So these market conditions have largely informed the rationale behind the scale optimization work being completed for Mt Cattlin. Galaxy is an existing low-cost producer with an established customer base and a strong balance sheet. Operating cost discipline will be enforced to protect the integrity of this balance sheet and allow Galaxy to invest in our very perspective development pipeline.

So with that, operator, I will hand it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please ask the question.

Nick Herbert

Good morning Simon. A few questions for me please. I might just start on Mt Cattlin. I am just wondering how much amount of material, that stockpile material, do you have and at what grade is this? And then just thinking about recoveries for next year, what impact do you think that material will have on your recovery rates? And were you suggesting, I sort of missed the comment, are you suggesting that the front-end optical sorter would negate any impact on recovery from that lower grade material?

Simon Hay

Yes. Thanks Nick. The amount of material we have already mined is about 1.2 million tons. The grade is between 0.8% and 0.9% lithium. The recoveries, no, we are not expecting a major change from where we are right now. The front-end ore sorter will enable that the grade that actually goes through the plant to be upgraded to approximately the grade that we are mining ore at the moment, i.e. 1.1% lithium. So the front of the plant won't see much of a difference at all. And then the normal recovery efforts throughout the plant will continue. So no, we are not when not expecting a major difference in recovery for next year.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Great. Thank you. And then just looking at your unit costs that you reported for September quarter and how much do we need to add to that between royalties, sales costs and sustaining CapEx to get to a representative all-in cash cost basis for base of the period? And then just broadly, what are you thinking about in terms of a sustaining CapEx rate that we can assume in 2020?

Alan Rule

Nick, it's Alan here. The royalty is, the state royalty we pay is 5% of sales revenue. We have got a marketing fee which is 5% of sales revenue price. CapEx during this period, we spent a bit of CapEx on the creek diversion of Mt Cattlin. So year-to-date, we spent about the $8 million on CapEx. Going forward, our sustaining CapEx at Cattlin, we expect to be around about $2 million to $2.5 million a year.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And that would be it to get to that all-in basis?

Alan Rule

Yes.

Nick Herbert

Okay.

Alan Rule

No. One of the things I think you need to look at going forward into next year is kind of consider where our cash cost are going to be and the confidence we have that cash costs are going to be at or around current levels. When you look at the contaminated ore stockpiles, approximately 25% of throughput next year is going to come from these contaminated ore stockpiles.

So there is no mining cost associated with that contaminated ore stockpiles. And if you look at our all-in cash costs that we have disclosed, around about 45% of that is mining costs. So there is a substantial portion of benefit that we are going to have in our cash costs for next year as a result of the contaminated ore stockpile mining costs that will not flow through into the costs for next year.

In addition, at least 75% of our costs this year are with contractors and they are directly volume-based. Mining costs, crushing cost, transport and ship loading cost. So on the face of it, it is not a linear calculation. There is not a substantial portion of fixed costs and we are going to benefit significantly in the mining costs next year. You know around 25% of the throughput is going carry no mining cost. So we remain confident that we can maintain the low cash unit cost.

Nick Herbert

Yes. Got it. Thank you. That's very helpful. And then brings me on to prices. And no disclosure, obviously, for the September quarter, but are you able to provide any comment there and your expectation around where the prices are at the moment? What are you looking for the December quarter? And when do you expect to get some visibility on prices into Q1 next year?

Simon Hay

I think, at the half, as you know, we guided price at the mid to low 500s. And it's safe to assume it's at the low 500s at the moment. And realized price for Q3 was in that order. So Q4, we are in the middle of negotiations now with customers. So I wouldn't like to reveal too much. It is quite commercially sensitive. And for next year, I doubt we will get any sort of indication until probably the end of this quarter. So probably more into January with the Chinese New Year, of course, meaning not a lot of activity in January.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Great. Thanks guys.

Simon Hay

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Rahul Anand

Yes. Hi. Thanks Simon and team. I might start with recoveries. I know Nick was talking about that earlier. I just want to reconfirm. So your target is still for 60% next year? Is that correct?

Simon Hay

Yes. That's right, Rahul.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And that's still achievable with the ore sorting and contaminated stockpiles?

Simon Hay

Yes. That's right. We are not comfortable where we are right at the moment with recoveries. We have still got a number of projects underway to improve recovery. We have got density control upgrades on the primary and secondary DMS circuits. We have got some improvements around fine basalt rejection in the max circuit. Optimization around ferrosilicon upgrading. And also in the mine as well, I talked about we had some basalt contamination that got through to the plant. We are looking at procedural improvements where we can prevent that basalt getting into the plant in the first place. So look, a number of projects still underway to improve recovery. But right at the moment, yes, our target for next year is 60%.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Brilliant. And just coming back to the markets for a minute. I mean, previously your product has been preferred to others mainly because it was more course. Can we perhaps get an update on that part of pricing perhaps? And are you seeing some other players being inconvenienced, I guess, by the price and supply and demand dynamics and sort of your product being favored to theirs? Or have you seen the market develop around that?

Simon Hay

Yes. Rahul, I think you are pretty much on the money there. Not having a flotation circuit and being able to produce a course product does give us a lot of advantages. I think most of the converters are able to take a course product, whereas not all of them can take a really fine product. In regard to premiums, I wouldn't say that we will achieve significant premiums at the moment. It's more about sales, securing the sales is the key for us. Again, you are right, we do see a significant advantage in being a course spodumene supplier.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And then just finally in terms of next year, should volumes come back to ramp up times very quick, it that fair to walk away with in terms of the take away here?

Simon Hay

Yes, absolutely. That's been one of our sort of guiding principles of doing this scaled-back operation, is that we remain ready to act very quickly. So we will have all our staff. The contractors will be engaged. It will be a matter of warning the contractors and getting them to scale up. So if it's just utilization of plant, no problem at all. You can flick a switch. There maybe some extra mining equipment that would be needed. Crushing and drilling equipment will already be on site. So it's really just the mining contractor ramping them up. And that's a key focus of this renegotiation is maintaining that ability.

Rahul Anand

Understood. Okay. Thanks a lot for that. I will pass it on.

Operator

Your next question comes from Harsha Bhatia from Citi. Please ask the question.

Harsha Bhatia

Hi Simon and Alan. Just a quick question on Sal de Vida. Thanks for providing that all political situation in Argentina. But basically what I understand that later this quarter, you will get some updated number on Sal de Vida. How do you factor in the inflation and evaluation, facility evaluation that impacts your project economics and planning? And is there any trade-off between OpEx and CapEx when you think of in terms of planning Sal de Vida?

Simon Hay

Well, thanks Harsha. In regard to inflation and devaluation, they largely track each other. They do diverge here and there. But over time, they do converge. So we don't see it is a major issue. A lot of our cost will be in pesos. Of course, there will be many individual items that will track U.S. dollars. But in most of the labor, a lot of the reagents will be in pesos. So no, we don't see that as a major issue.

In regard to a trade-off between OpEx and CapEx, not so much. I think it's mainly on all the flowsheet decisions that we are taking, they are very much technical based. They are based around recoveries. They are based around operational costs. Not so much trade-offs coming into it as a key determining factor.

Harsha Bhatia

Thank you. And just quickly on Alita. You are still going through that process, but any potential options in terms of synergies and customer off-takes that are thinking off? Or is it still a bit early?

Simon Hay

Look, it's still a bit early. The whole process still has a number of steps to go through, probably six or eight weeks from finalization. The synergies with product and customers, we have talked about in the past. They are quite apparent to us and pretty obvious. We have spoken with a number of ex-Alita customers and we are in negotiations with those about sales. And those discussions are tracking quite well.

Harsha Bhatia

Thank you. I will pass it on.

Operator

Your next question comes from Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please ask your question.

Warren Edney

Hi. Thanks very much. I just wanted to clarify, in terms of your comment in the quarterly about contracted customers for 2020, do I take it that you have got contracts for 75% of the 200,000 tons? Or is it just more a matter of whatever they end up asking for?

Simon Hay

Yes. Warren, we do have contracts. And at this stage of the industry in China, we are not, our customers are struggling along with the rest of the converter industry. So we are working with our customers on volume and timing. Those customers are very committed. And I certainly want to uphold their end of the contracts. So in general, they are very good customers. But we are working with them on volume. So we will have a --

Warren Edney

Yes. So there is a bit more downside then potentially depending on how the market goes or how the customers go in terms of clearing the stocks that they have currently got.

Simon Hay

I think clearing of the volume is absolutely key to, first of all, price recovery and a strong look ahead on volumes. But we can't see these prices and this rate continuing forever. We certainly expect an uptick in 2020. So we are quite positive about volumes for next year.

Warren Edney

Okay. And I just wanted to clarify something on the stockpiles. The stockpiles of ore, not stockpiles of old, I understand concentrate as well ore in that might impact your product quality?

Simon Hay

No. Definitely all predominantly high basalt. Therefore removing that basalt at the front-end enables that all to go through as per normal ore. So it hasn't been processed already.

Warren Edney

Yes.

Simon Hay

Yes. It's just essentially low-grade ore.

Warren Edney

Thank you. That's fine.

Operator

Your next question comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please ask your question.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Good morning, Simon and Alan. Just a follow-up question on how you are planning to treat the cost of that stockpile material? So presuming that material would have been capitalized, does that mean that you may make an adjustment to your reported cash costs, like an ore inventory adjustment or something along those lines, bumping that back to account? Just wondering how you have treated that stockpile in the past?

Simon Hay

Reg, all of our stockpiles have been expensed.

Reg Spencer

They have?

Simon Hay

So there is nothing sitting on the balance sheet. It's a clear flow-through benefit for us.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Great. Just on pricing and thanks for those little pointers, Simon, on pricing outlook. In the September quarter, were there any shipments that occurred late in the period such that the revenue received from those fell after the terms? I am just trying to reconcile cash balances versus pricing.

Simon Hay

Yes. Reg, shipments late in the quarter, proceeds only received after quarter-end.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Are you in a position to quantify what that differential would have been?

Simon Hay

It's about $10 million or $11 million.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Understood. That's perfect. And just one final question on the markets. I am sure we have all been watching this market close enough to know there are inventories that have built up in the supply chain. So based on your understanding of current market conditions, do you have any comments or what might your understanding be around those inventories and whether or not they are weighted more in lithium concentrates or in lithium chemicals?

Simon Hay

Yes. Pardon me, Reg. So I think probably more in the concentrate, more at the front-end of the value chain. We do see some inventory throughout but I think the biggest amount of indigestion is right at the front-end.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And lastly Alita, I acknowledge your comments that it's a little bit too early to call here but just a more high-level strategic, what would be your preferred outcome? Obviously, you have purchased the debt. So you are interested in the asset. And as you have outlined, there are some potential synergies on a medium to longer term for you. If there was a bid for the project during this process, would you be happy just to get your cash back? Or do you really want to get your hands on the asset?

Simon Hay

Look, Reg, there is a lot of options. It is too early to provide an answer. We are in a very good position, as you say. Getting our cash back is an option that we will certainly look at if we think that asset doesn't meet our medium to long term requirements. So we have ultimate flexibility there.

Reg Spencer

Okay. I am sorry, just one very last quick question. Reduction in material movements for next year, are they proportionally equal between reductions in ore mined and waste mined? So is it a, I will make it easy for you, what do you think is strip ratio might be next year?

Simon Hay

Yes. Reg, the strip ratio for next year will be the same as the year-to-date strip ratio. So the pro rata should be the same.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Great. Understood. Thanks very much guys. I appreciate it.

Operator

Your next question comes from Levi Spry from JPMorgan. Please ask your question.

Levi Spry

Hi. Yes. Good day, guys. So just on the markets and you are pointing to first half next year recovery. Can you just flesh out some of the assumptions being on that? So obviously inventory is at the front-end of the converters. What else are you basing that on? Just flesh it out a bit for us.

Simon Hay

Yes. Sure. A lot of that comes through from our customers. So they are talking about their order book that they are experiencing and the inquiries they are receiving from further down the value chain, all the way from the battery producers. So that's the main one for us. It's direct indications from our customers. Of course, on a macro scale, there is very positive stories on a daily basis coming out from the EV industry about the conversion of ICA to EV and UAV models.

Lexus was the latest to say they will have an EV model for every car in their range as of, I think that came out yesterday. BMW looking at taking their purchasing of minerals, their procurement strategy all the way through the minerals. So you can certainly see through on a macro scale that the EV thematic is still there. The recovery, as we say, we get more from direct interaction with our customers that we meet with on a very regular basis.

Levi Spry

Yes. Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question is a follow-up question from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Rahul Anand

Hi again, Simon. Just a couple of quick ones. The 1.2 million tons stockpile, you flagged that 0.8 to 0.9 was a lithium grade there and you are going to all sort it to 1.1%. What's the rough wastage of those stockpiles? So what is the net stockpiles come to in terms of 1.1% grade? Or would you not lose anything out of that?

Simon Hay

The net equivalent that gets processed through the back-end of process plant is about 800,000 to 850,000 tons.

Rahul Anand

Okay.

Simon Hay

If that's what your question was.

Rahul Anand

Yes. Okay. That's clear. And then the second part is around Sal de Vida. Just looking at the evaporation strategies there, you have talked about potentially smaller ponds. Could you help me understand that a bit more perhaps?

Simon Hay

Yes. Rahul, I would probably defer that question for about a month or so. We are planning to release a pretty comprehensive picture on Sal de Vida, most likely late November. And we are still finalizing much of the fine-tuning OpEx, CapEx and scale. So look, I would defer that question to then. But overall, it's looking very positive. We will be able to report on a significantly improved project in all major metrics, recovery, CapEx, OpEx, timeline. Yes, so it's looking very positive. But we are just a month or so out before providing that data.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Understood. No worries. Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the conference back to Simon. Please continue.

Simon Hay

Look, thanks everyone for your time today. Difficult market conditions, but I think Galaxy is well-positioned to come through this period. We have got a very solid plan for Mt Cattlin, which preserves asset life and keeps everything on, keeps operating costs at or near where they are today. We are flexible, able to ramp back up on customer needs and Sal de Vida development coming to a very interesting stage. So more to follow on that next month. Thanks again for your time today.