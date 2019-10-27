Gold Weekly: Buy The Dips In Case Of A Hawkish Fed Rate Cut

We therefore maintain our bullish outlook for BAR, keeping our price target at $16.30 per share but widening our time horizon forecast from October to year-end.

While we acknowledge that a hawkish cut is a downside risk to BAR, we believe that any weakness will be a buying opportunity for the longer term.

This week’s market focus will be the Fed’s meeting (October 30), at which the Fed is likely to deliver a rate cut, for a third consecutive time.

BAR rose 2% in October, at a softer pace than we had envisaged.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR did not reach our target of $16.30 per share in October, having rebounded at much softer pace than expected.

Indeed, should the Fed prove reluctant to satisfy dovish Fed market expectations, US financial conditions will tighten, and economic conditions will deteriorate at a faster pace, raising the likelihood of a recession. In turn, this environment would induce investors to raise their allocation for gold.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

All eyes on the Fed

On October 30, the Fed will meet and decide whether to cut rates. In line with the consensus, we believe that the Fed will opt for a 25-bp cut in the target for the Fed funds rate (FFR), marking a third consecutive rate cut after July and September.

We believe that the Fed will ease its monetary policy stance because economic conditions have further deteriorated since the previous FOMC meeting and the risks to inflation and inflation expectations are skewed to the downside.

A 25-bp rate cut is largely priced in, with market participants estimating the probability of cut on October 30 at 90%.

Source: Nordea

Historically, the Fed has always delivered a cut when the probability of such a decision is above 80%. So, what will matter instead, is the accompanying tone of the monetary policy decision.

Because the previous decision to cut rates in September was not unanimous, we also expect the October policy decision to be disharmonious, even though US economic conditions have continued to deteriorate. A hawkish cut could tighten financial conditions, push the dollar and US real rates higher, which in turn would exert downward pressure on gold spot prices.

Having said that, we believe that any weakness in gold would be temporary because an inertial Fed, that is a Fed reluctant to deliver more aggressive cuts and align toward the very dovish market view, will induce the US economy to fall more rapidly into a recession. This fragile macro environment tends to boost safe-haven demand.

Against this, we believe that gold will remain bid in this late phase of the economic cycle. This is therefore positive for BAR.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net long position held by non-commercials in Comex gold increased marginally by 19 tonnes (equivalent to 1% of OI) over October 15022. The gold spot price edged 0.9% higher over the period.

The net spec length has declined by 166 tonnes (9% of OI) over the past month, although spot gold prices have been relatively resilient.

In the year to date, non-commercials lifted their net long exposure to Comex gold by 421 tonnes, representing 22% of OI and 11% of annual physical gold consumption. This has clearly contributed to the 15% YTD rally in gold.

At 41% of OI, the net spec length is not too far from its historical high of 52% of OI, suggesting that gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side. In this regard, a hawkish Fed cut could trigger sharp speculative selling in Comex gold. However, we expect the speculative community to remain in a “buy on the dips” regime due to the current uncertain macro/political/geopolitical environment.

Implications for BAR: A sudden de-grossing of gold’s long positioning could push gold spot prices lower temporarily, which would be negative for BAR. That said, we believe that the current environment is conducive to a stretched long positioning in Comex gold, which is favorable for gold prices and thus BAR over the longer term.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold about 5 tonnes of gold last week (October 18-24), marking a first week of net outflows in the past six.

Still, ETF investors remain net buyers of 25 tonnes over the past month and 294 tonnes since the start of the year.

Given the fragile macro backdrop and the uncertainty despite the recent improvement in US-China trade relations, we believe that investors will continue to lift their demand for safe-haven assets, especially gold.

Implications for BAR: With ETF inflows likely to continue steadily in the months ahead, we expect gold spot prices to move further higher, which will in turn boost BAR.

Closing thoughts

We acknowledge that the forthcoming Fed’s policy decision could trigger some volatility for BAR, including a potential negative volatility in case of a hawkish cut (and a fortiori, a no cut, although the likelihood is very low).

Having that said, we believe that any weakness in BAR will constitute a buying opportunity in this ageing business cycle. Indeed, a lack of Fed easing will push the US economy at a faster pace into a recession, which in turn will drive demand for protection, pushing BAR higher.

We therefore maintain our bullish outlook for BAR, keeping our price target at $16.30 per share but widening our time horizon forecast from October to year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.