A Question Of Timing With Steve White, CEO, Harvest Health & Recreation (Podcast Transcript)

Steve co-founded Harvest in 2011 and prior to that he worked as an attorney. Under Steve’s direction, Harvest has engaged in many community activities and events, including hosting a new patient orientation and monthly support group.

Rena Sherbill: Today I am very happy to be joined by Steve White, CEO and Co-Founder of Harvest Health & Recreation, a vertically integrated publicly traded cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the U.S.

Steve also founded and now serves on the Board of Directors for Harvesting Hope, a nonprofit organization that supports young children suffering from seizure disorders. He also sits on Americans for Safe Access' Advisory Board for its 'End Pain, Not Lives' campaign, as well as being a board member of the Arizona Dispensary Association.

I was very happy to get to sit down with Steve at the recent CWCBExpo in LA, where Steve gave the keynote address on day one of the conference, which was titled 'Doing Well By Doing Good: Bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry'.

Before we get to the interview, I wanted to tell all of our listeners about our time at the expo that I attended along with our contributing host, Rudy Hernandez, at the end of September, which for those of you paying attention was very good timing, because the House had just passed the SAFE Banking Act. So, that's a law that could act as a significant catalyst for the industry. It seeks to normalize banking for cannabis related businesses so could do a whole host of good things to make cannabis companies feel secure in the industry and safe to secure capital.

So that bill passing with -- it passed with bipartisan support. It definitely energized the crowds at the conference, as did the very clear indication that the cannabis industry is as I would call it alive, well and growing. There were so many interested parties looking to get into the space, looking to fund companies into the space, having new products in this space, it was really exciting to see what was going on. And especially because we had our own booth at the Expo, it was exciting to tell fellow exhibitors, but also the general attendees about our podcast and about how Seeking Alpha is now covering the cannabis space in depth, on this very channel.

It was also super edifying to hear from law and regulatory experts about what I would call the very frustrating cannabis laws that are currently on record in California and beyond. We went to a workshop the first day of the conference, and one expert had wisely advised employees that are navigating the labyrinth that is California c annabis regulations that they should be CCing both county and state regulators on emails so that they're each forced to deal with the governing bodies' sometimes conflicting regulations, which is a very clever idea but also points to how kind of Kafkaesque the regulations can be.

We also had some great conversations with hemp industry insiders, some entrepreneurs that have started their own startups in this space, and other public company executives. We talked to Chuck Smith from Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF) and Irwin Simon from Aphria (OTC:APHA), so look for all those episodes in the coming weeks.

Steve, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's really great to have you on the show. So thanks for joining us.

Steve White: Thank you for having me. Appreciate it.

RS: So I just heard your talk at the CWCBExpo. But before we get into that and more about Harvest, I'm interested to know how you got to the sector. What brought you here?

SW: It was my -- it was the lack of fulfillment and lack of purpose associated with my practice of law that I was doing for more than a decade before the opportunity popped up, honestly.

RS: And what was it about the cannabis sector that you felt like okay, here's something to get into?

SW: It's the confluence of an economic opportunity, and the opportunity to be at the front end of a social movement. And one where you actually get to be on the correct side of history. So those -- all those things were really exciting to me at the time.

RS: I'm interested, how much does your law background help you navigate the challenges of what it means to be a cannabis company given that it's not federally legal.

SW: So I always minimize it because I'm -- I didn't love the practice of law. But when I'm very honest about it, it helps a lot. I mean, you are talking about different regulatory regimes and each and every state, sometimes additional layers of regulation at the municipal level. And so understanding those and being able to craft a business plan in and amongst those different obstacles is very, very helpful. And that's something that the practice of law definitely helped me with for sure.

RS: Something else I was interested and you spoke about this briefly in your talk just now, is that when you started Harvest Health, you kind of got into the minutiae of the entire business. You weren't just being the executive. You got into all the nitty-gritty details. Talk about how much that has helped you and helped you along the course of leading a company?

SW: So it's broader than that. So when we started the business, we weren't a group of people that had significant capital behind us. So the reason I did all those things is because we couldn't afford employees to do them, right. We couldn't afford the $12 an hour employee to slot into that position. So a number of actual investors had to stand in the stores or in the cultivation facilities and help get some of them stood up. So there's a certain level of education that comes with that. But it's more than that.

It's a little bit more about the ethos or how it affects your DNA. So you become more operationally focused, you understand what consumers are looking for, because you've had to deal with it. It's really easy to talk about metrics or talk about market research and make decisions in -- from your ivory tower. But when you actually have to face the people that are walking in the store every day and face the employees that are interfacing with them regularly, it personalizes what you're doing. And so that I think has had an impact on our business.

RS: So do you think that, that aspect is what - because this is a little bit about what you spoke about social justice aspect, and you talked about not diversity but inclusiveness and broadening the horizons with which the cannabis company is, you know, being led right now? Do you think that that happened because you got such a personal feel for it, or is that something you're interested in regardless?

SW: Well, it is something that I'm interested in. I've always had a very diverse set of friends. But I think it helps, right? It helps when you realize in 2000 -- there's a story that I tell and it's one that everybody tells me, I probably shouldn't tell. But it was the first time I watched a professional athlete who had recently retired, pull up to the front of the store, come in.

And my first reaction was, as I watched him get out of his Mercedes was, well, this medical program is a sham. And then somebody was able to point out to me that hold on a second. Where's that coming from? You know, do you understand that, that -- that how many knee surgeries he has had? Do you understand that every couple -- couple of times a week that person is having this level of contact with other human beings that are trying to hurt him. What -- do you have any idea what's going on inside of his body that's causing him to seek cannabis as a way to address some of those issues? And I said, wow, I actually what I was really thinking is this is a professional athlete just trying to blow off some steam and there's a lot of prejudices that lead to that sort of conclusion, and so you have to at some point start to say, okay, I need to do some work on myself. If I'm realizing that I have some of those things, I need to start peeling some of that back. So it's part of that broader evolution -- individual evolution as you're constantly working on trying to be a better human being, I think.

RS: What a lovely thing to hear from an executive, wow. I'm wondering, do you talk about other executives? Do you talk to other executives about harnessing the power and trying to do more like you guys are doing at Harvest Health? Or are you focused on your company and doing the best that you can?

SW: No, we talk a lot. We don't have -- I mean, we're all extremely busy. So we don't have a lot of opportunities to have that level of interaction. But when we see each other at conferences or networking events, we have those conversations all the time, and it's refreshing that a majority of the people that are running the multi state operators, these big public companies are really good human beings and do care about a lot of those issues and are themselves working on different ways that their organizations can have an impact in the communities that they're in.

RS: That's nice to hear. So talk to us a little bit about being a multi state operator, especially a vertically integrated one. You know, we've had a few executives from MSOs on the podcast, and they've talked about the benefits being that you kind of get a better sense of each state's laws. You've navigated the regulatory hurdles. And so you're better equipped to handle when it does become federally legalized. Speak a little bit about the fact that you're an MSO. And what that brings to the table?

SW: So for us, it's not so much about a choice, but it's really a choice that was made for us by how these regulatory environments have been set up. And so for us, you look at a company's history. You look at the way they got started, and that often informs who they are today. We started in Arizona, and in Arizona when you get a license, that license allows you to have a store, a grow and a processing facility. So we from the very beginning had to do all three things correctly. It also turns out that we -- that you find out over time, that also is helpful for things like controlling your margins and being able to have a direct feedback loop from the retail environment back to your manufacturing facility, so that you can provide people with the products and services that they're seeking. But I think largely it is a result of the circumstances in which each of these companies grew up.

So you look at a number of other ones that are from Illinois, it so happens that they were able to win cultivation, which came with manufacturing and retail licenses. And so they got good at all of them. And that's kind of -- I think that's more… a greater determiner of what you kind of evolve into. But it is true the business is better by being able to do all of those things well.

RS: And talk to us about where you see the industry going? What's your -- I know, nobody likes to make a hard prediction. But what's your timeline or what's your thought process for the trajectory of the future of the industry in the States specifically?

SW: This is a great question. And I always tell people, the best way to answer it is by going backwards. And I will tell you that none of us have a clue... And if anyone tells you that they know otherwise they're full of it. I have -- if you go back 5 years and someone said, where did you think you were going to be 5 years ago? It certainly isn't here... But that being said, what I think the people that have done best, are the companies that are going to be the most successful are the companies that are able to remain agile, able to adjust to different circumstances, able to adjust to changing laws.

If you were to ask somebody 2 years ago, what's the next big federal legislation that's going to pass, everyone would have told you States Act. And now people tell you, no chance that the States Act passes this year, but SAFE Banking will. Those kinds of things are always going to be true in cannabis so long as we have this federal impediment that we're dealing with. So it's really about being able to remain agile and being able to navigate those changes and trying to stay as much as you can ahead of the curve, but if you get too far out, you're going to run out of momentum.

RS: Right. So it was interesting you guys are -- you have the highest number of licenses awarded to a dispensary in the States. Yet you also ran into some issues earlier this summer in Pennsylvania. So is it impossible to not run afoul of the regulatory bodies or talk to me a little bit about that process?

SW: I can't say that it's impossible. But look, we -- there's a certain -- we tolerate a certain level of risk. We tell people that we are going to be leaders in this industry. That we are going to be aggressive in how we build scale. And so that necessarily means you're going to brush up against limitations that people have in States. Some that are codified and some that live within the regulatory discretion in that state.

We're going to challenge that from time-to-time. Because, we are trying to build the most valuable business that we can. And so we aren't always going to say, okay, when somebody says, oh, I don't think you can do that. We're not trying to figure out what legislators intended when they made a law. We're reading the laws the way they're written, and we're interpreting it in a way that we think it should be interpreted. Sometimes that's different than the way regulators interpret things. And as a result, you're going to have some tension from time-to-time.

So we had the issue in Pennsylvania, that issue has been resolved. It's -- but it's not going to be the last time that we have that and you're going to see other MSOs, you have seen other MSOs have other -- had those sorts of issues as well.

RS: I'd like to hear a couple things about the company, your plans going forward. Are you planning on doing more acquisitions? You guys have definitely had a bevy of them. Is that what the future holds, more of those?

SW: So the challenge that we have on acquisitions moving forward, there are a couple of them. One right now, we have a problem with the stock market. We don't think that any of the American companies are fairly valued. But sellers want a certain amount for their business. So that currency, the reason we went public was to create that currency so we could do more acquisitions. We think it's too cheap. So right now we're not willing to trade people their perceived value of their business for the publicly traded value of our currency.

That -- in addition to the fact that we've bumped up against caps, and how large we can be in a lot of states, means that our mergers and our acquisitions have to be more strategic and more targeted than they previously were. There isn't room to do another Verano Holdings, a private organization with a massive footprint.

We're going to be looking at targeted acquisitions, in particular states that we really like and then maybe some brands here and there that we think have the ability to really scale, if they -- if we can leverage our footprint to scale them.

RS: Okay. And given that it just passed yesterday, talk a little bit about the SAFE Banking Act, what it means for the industry that it passed? Especially given that it was a bipartisan bill that passed, I think, gives a lot of people encouragement going forward about the industry. And also the notion that a lot of cannabis companies have great revenue growth, but not great profitability. Can you speak about as an executive of a publicly traded company, what that looks like for you?

SW: Okay. So that's a lot in one question.

RS: Yeah.

SW: So let's start with SAFE Banking Act. It is a wonderful first step to see that, that passed in the House of Representatives. It is great that we saw the overwhelming support for it from both sides of the aisle. Everything I've heard tells me that that same level of bipartisan support also exists in the Senate.

The problem has never been whether or not people believe in cannabis reform. It's not even true that elected officials don't believe in cannabis reform. Our problem oftentimes resides with leadership and some of those bodies. The House being controlled by the Democrats today is easier. But it's no secret that the leadership in the Senate is not excited about cannabis reform. I suspect, though, when you see the overwhelming support in the House that that applies significant additional pressure on Senate leadership, and you're going to start to see that movement.

So for us, it's great, I think the inability to access traditional banking services is one of the biggest constraints for U.S. companies today. You have to go out and do financing deals that are not at reasonable terms, but you have no choice. So with SAFE Banking and being allowed to work with banks and avail yourself of traditional banking services is great.

Your second question was, oh, revenue versus profitability. This is simply a question of timing. And we are building so much stuff. We are investing in the future in a number of places. And let me give you a couple of examples for today.

We are -- we haven't closed, but we're acquiring Verano Holdings, which has a significant footprint in Illinois, which includes a cultivation facility. Surprisingly, adult use cannabis passed in Illinois - we didn't think it was going to happen. So we have a couple of choices. Sit back and wait or pour money into our cultivation of manufacturing in Illinois to be ready the day that adult use people, adults 21 and older, can start to buy product in Illinois. For us, this is the easiest decision ever.

There is an end in sight, but there are a couple of markets that we think really require significant investment. So long as we continue to make that investment, it is going to be reflected as a cost on our financials. But that's something that we're willing to live with so long as it ultimately results in longer term profitability and sustainability as well.

RS: So more on the topic of this being a nascent industry, which is really a reflection of what you just said. Speak a little bit about what your vision is, or how you see the sector playing out? Do you see big tobacco coming in? I mean, I know that they're already started to come in and they've already come in. But do you see that growing? Or do you see the cannabis companies being able to play in that same realm with them, that they can -- like you guys are doing, you're building up your acquisitions, you're building it all up. And then you'll be kind of at the top of the list. How do you see that going?

SW: So again, it's a question of timing... If we have enough time to build, I will put Harvest up against any CPG company, any alcohol company, any tobacco company. I have no problem with that. But we need a year and a half or so to get to that place where we're going to be confident.

If you see the Constellations (NYSE:STZ) and the Altrias (NYSE:MO), and those kind of investors continue to come in, it's going to be difficult to compete with them, because they access -- they have access to capital at rates we don't. They have competitive advantages. So it's very, very difficult for us to resist that. So it really is a matter of timing.

RS: Okay. Steve, I think you've given us a lot of great food for thought. I really appreciate you taking the time and coming on the show.

SW: Thank you. It was fun.

