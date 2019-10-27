U.S. Flash PMIs - We Have Manufacturing Growth, A Move Away From Recessionary Signs

U.S. Flash PMIs are showing an uptick in growth led by a speeding up of manufacturing growth. We're not therefore heading into a recession - possibly unlike Europe.

Flash information is of course not properly digested and formulated, but again, it's as good as it gets at this stage.

PMIs are not a perfect guide to the near future, but they're the best we've got.

Is the U.S. in a recession or near to being so?

The simple answer here is no. Thus, our investing techniques don't have to be - shouldn't be - overwhelmed by macroeconomic considerations. Instead, we should be thinking about specific situations in specific stocks and investments.

The question then becomes, well, how do we know we're not in a recession or about to be? The answer being that we've got to take our information where we can. This means that we want to look into the future, one such source of forward looking information being purchasing manager indices.

In this case, the same survey types that tell us that Germany and the eurozone are on the cusp of a recession, tell us that the U.S. isn't.

Which is nice.

PMIs

The idea of a purchasing managers' index is that intuition that everything that is to be made next month must be built out of something. That something is going to be ordered this month - so that it is there, ready, to be built upon next month. Thus, if we go and ask purchasing managers what they're buying, we should have an indication to next month's production. We've now a leading indicator as to what next month's GDP will be like.

(U.S. PMI to GDP correlation from IHS Markit)

It's not perfect, but there's really a rather close relationship between the two things. Thus, the attention paid to PMIs. They're one of our very few leading indicators.

A Flash PMI is simply one rushed out from the survey before all the complicated work is done on statistical adjustments. That way we get the indicator a couple of days earlier. You know, even investment analysts are human and they can't do everything at once.

U.S. Flash PMI

By construction, a PMI reading of more than 50 means an expansion of buying, less than 50 contraction. We can therefore intuit that a reading of above 50 means economic expansion next month, one of less than 50 means contraction in output next month. We also distinguish between manufacturing and services, the "composite" number is the two together properly weighted for proportions of the economy:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 51.2 (51.0 in September). 3-month high. § Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 51.0 (50.9 in September). 3-month high. § Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 51.5 (51.1 in September). 6-month high. § Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 52.7 (51.8 in September). 6-month high.

Admittedly, these are not stunning numbers. They do not presage some massive boom. But they are rising, they are showing the U.S. economy moving further away from a recessionary contraction.

Manufacturing

The sector we've been worrying about - under pressure from that trade war - is U.S. manufacturing, which seems to be recovering:

Manufacturing sector business conditions continued to recover in October, as signalled by a rise in the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) to 51.5, up from 51.1 in September. The rate of improvement was the fastest for six months, helped by stronger growth of output, new orders and employment. October data also pointed to an increase in new export sales for the first time in four months. Stronger demand encouraged a marginal rebound in input buying, but inventory volumes were depleted again.

It's worth noting two things here. Those manufacturing exports are up even with Boeing (NYSE:BA) not being able to ship any 737 Maxes, which is a good performance given the impact of aerospace on manufacturing exports. Further, a decline in inventories shows that people aren't ramping up production by mistake. There must be actual pull through from end users for inventories to shrink.

My view

We know there has been a slowdown in the U.S. economy recently. We were beginning to worry whether the U.S. might be turning toward recession, as so many European economies appear to be doing.

Our Flash PMI numbers indicate that this is not so. In fact, we've got a pick up in growth even given those twin pressures of the trade war and the end of the effect of tax cut stimulus.

The investor view

Of course, a recession is going to appear at some point. But as far as we can tell, not yet. That means that we can put aside macroeconomic worries and concentrate upon specific companies and situations.

The U.S. isn't in recession and isn't about to be in one either. We should expect an uptick in the general level of the markets as confirmatory information comes in over the next week or two.

This also means that we're likely to see the Fed looking to hold or even raise rates in December as further monetary stimulus appears not to be needed. The current cycle of rate cuts may well be at an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.