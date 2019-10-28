Washington Prime Poised For Growth

Lifestyle tenancy accounted for 56% of new leasing volume. The company raised significant capital to address the upcoming $250 million senior unsecured note maturing April 2020 as well as providing ample liquidity for redevelopment efforts, whilst also repurchasing debt below par value.

We got a hint of what the company's mixed-use developments and unentitled or even entitled acres of land are worth (something that the investment community has disregarded).

Tier One occupancy will sequentially improve approximately 150-200 bps in Q4 2019. The forecast for positive 2020 comparable NOI growth of at least 2% has been maintained.

The company has now addressed 17 of 23 department store boxes. The Open-Air assets are performing well, registering improved occupancy and comparable NOI growth. Also, tenant occupancy cost improved again.

Things are progressing in the right direction. Washington Prime Group is reaching an inflection point in terms of NOI and FFO growth. Sales PSF were up again, also driven by organic growth.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) reported encouraging Q3 2019 results. WPG is close to an inflection point in terms of NOI and FFO growth, and I expect solid returns going forward in 2020 and beyond. Let's take a look at the key highlights from Q3 2019 earnings and try to consolidate the information.

1. Sales PSF on the rise

Tier One sales PSF increased to $413, versus $410 PSF in Q2 2019 and $397 PSF in Q2 2018 - Q/Q sequential improvement.

In the conference call, during the Q&A section, it was revealed that around half of the growth in sales PSF is attributable to organic growth. CFO Mark Yale commented:

we absolutely had organic comp growth that drove that increase as well.

CEO Louis Conforti added:

So it was roughly 50/50? Yes. That's actually interesting. I didn't think about it like that, and that makes me feel even better. So if you think about it from a ratio standpoint, 50% of our tenancy exhibited like-for-like. All right. Again, which shows that there's been a modulating or an adjusting process going on, and not everybody is going to heck in a hand basket, and we've replaced those that have. I admittedly didn't think about it in just kind of an aggregate like that.

The process of replacing underperforming tenants with the likes of FieldhouseUSA, Burlington, PetSmart, Round1, HomeGoods, ALDI, The RoomPlace, T.J. Maxx, Dave & Busters, etc. is starting to pay off. As the department store replacement program progresses, I expect a positive spillover effect on in-line tenants as well, further accelerating sales PSF.

2. Occupancy cost continues to improve

Tier One occupancy cost decreased again to 11.2%, versus 11.7% in Q2 2019 and 12.1% in Q2 2018 - Q/Q sequential improvement.

In the CEO's words:

Remember, occupancy cost is the litmus test of tenant profitability and we rank among the best within our sector.

3. Open-Air remains strong

Open-Air occupancy increased to 96.2%, versus 94.9% in Q2 2019 and 94.7% in Q3 2018 - Q/Q sequential improvement.

(Source: WPG Q3 2019 Supplemental, Slide 10)

Worth repeating: occupancy increased to 96.2%. Kimco (KIM), a shopping center REIT that owns assets comparable to WPG's Open-Air assets (i.e., strip malls, etc), reported an occupancy level of 96.4%, an all-time high. Well, in case someone didn't realize, this is effectively the same as WPG's occupancy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, let's create a title for WPG. How about this?

"WPG's Q3 2019 reveals its Open-Air assets are hovering around all-time high occupancy level"

Seems good to me.

In addition, importantly, Open-Air comparable NOI increased 2.6% YOY. I believe this is self-explanatory. It is worth noting that even though Tier One leasing spreads were negative, overall leasing spreads for new Open-Air and Tier One transactions increased by 1.6% during the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2019.

4. Tier One occupancy set to increase

Tier One occupancy registered 90.1% (versus 90.5% Q2 2019). However, the company estimates "Tier One occupancy will sequentially improve approximately 150 to 200 basis points by the end of the fourth quarter 2019".

This, combined with robust Open-Air occupancy, will put WPG back on solid footing. In my world, higher incremental occupancy means higher rental income. Also, higher occupancy improves the overall productivity of the asset in question.

5. Proactive liability management

The company proactively retired ~$30 million of outstanding principal on the Senior Notes due 2024 at a roughly 6% discount to par value, recording a $1.2 million gain on the debt extinguishment.

I think it will not hesitate to do more of these transactions, especially at higher discounts to par value (should the opportunity arise). Perhaps the S&P downgrade will help achieve this. S&P is being reactive, quite slow in my opinion. We have seen this many times with rating downgrades. Nothing new here.

6. Reaffirmed 2019 FFO and dividend guidance

WPG reaffirmed adjusted FFO guidance within the range of $1.16-1.24 per diluted share, as well as dividend guidance (25 cents per quarter). Below are some interesting remarks made by the CFO during the conference call:

While operating results have been pressured over the last several years, we do continue to see a tangible roadmap for meaningful growth next year, especially when factoring in the state of progress being made on the department store repositioning front.

In addition, the CEO added:

We, as most other companies, don't speak to dividend policy. Our 2019 dividend policy remains in effect and subject to the Board and management. Speaking, our dividend policy remains unchanged....Over the last 2 years, people spoke to us to suspend, they're cutting dividend, and our dividend policy remains unchanged

7. Financing progress

WPG received $68.1 million net loan proceeds raised from the refinancing of four Open-Air assets. The company repaid the $47.6 million mortgage loan previously secured by these assets (scheduled to mature in October 2019 at a fixed rate of 7.5%), and simultaneously closed on a new $117 million loan secured by the same four assets (interest-only fixed rate of 3.67% maturing in October 2029). I find this very positive.

As the CEO commented during the relevant press release:

As the collateral is the same in both instances, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the value proposition as new proceeds are 2.46 times higher. By the way, the new fixed rate of interest is 3.67%, replacing a 7.5% coupon.

In addition, WPG raised proceeds from a more creative financing alternative. It entered into a $98.9 million sale leaseback of fee interest in land at four Tier One assets. Collateralized by the underlying land, the company received $42.4 million net proceeds and provided a $55 million bridge loan maturing in five years, providing interest income of 4% per annum. As there is a lot of confusion on this transaction, given that WPG only received $42.4 million out of the $98.9 million, the CEO clarified the following during the conference call:

Plain and simple, we gave them the opportunity to come up with the other $45 million. And by the way, we made a few shekels along the way, the interest income of 4%.

If the other party cannot come up with remaining funds within the agreed time frame, WPG gets to keep the properties it provided as collateral (i.e., the land), as well as the funds already received. The CEO emphasized:

No, no, no, no, no, no, no! So let's do a draconian scenario, which would be the best scenario. They can't refinance. We get the property, we get the land back, and guess what - we get to keep the $45 million

In addition, WPG received $180 million by executing a nonrecourse mortgage loan secured by Waterford Lakes Town Center, with a 10-year term and a fixed rate of 4.86%.

The aforementioned transactions will provide the necessary liquidity to address the upcoming $250 million senior unsecured note maturing in April 2020, provide additional liquidity for redevelopment efforts as well as support other corporate priorities.

It is important to emphasize that the aforementioned transactions must be viewed holistically. Why obsess on the sale leaseback transaction and not on the lucrative Waterford Lakes Town Center transaction and Open-Air transactions? Ultimately, what matters is the weighted average interest rate across all financing deals, the total amount raised, the average maturity profile, etc. In any case, all transactions have one thing in common: long-term maturities.

8. Redevelopment and Department Store Progress

The company has now addressed 17, or 74%, of the 23 department store boxes to be repositioned within Tier One and Open-Air assets. Let's have a look at the timeline.

Q3 2019: Addressed 17 of the vacant department store boxes

Q2 2019: Addressed 15 of the vacant department store boxes

Q1 2019: Addressed 11 of the vacant department store boxes

Q4 2018: Addressed 7 of the vacant department store boxes

Notice a trend? I call this significant progress.

9. Lifestyle tenancy accounted for 56% of new leasing volume

I believe this point is very important, as traditional malls are transforming into mixed-use, lifestyle-oriented town centers. 56% of new leasing volume was attributable to lifestyle tenancy, which includes food, beverage, entertainment, fitness, home furnishings and professional services. This "new mall" model significantly reduces exposure to troubled/legacy retailers, many of which are in the apparel space. This trend is also noticed across all mall REITs, including Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Macerich Company (MAC) and CBL Properties (CBL). By the way, MAC just announced its quarterly dividend of $0.75/share dividend, in line with previous. MAC is in extremely undervalued territory as well. The same applies to PEI, especially now that Fashion District is finally open and other high-impact redevelopments such as Woodland Mall are coming online soon.

10. Maintained 2020 comparable NOI growth forecast of at least 2% for Tier One and Open-Air

In Q3 2019, comparable NOI for Tier One was down. However, excluding cotenancy and lost rental income impact from bankruptcies, comparable NOI was flat. Also, as discussed above, Open-Air comparable NOI increased by 2.6% YOY.

As the CEO commented:

Think about it, if we didn’t have visibility as it relates to resolving cotenancy and rental income loss e.g. leasing space, we sure as heck wouldn’t forecast positive 2020 comparable net operating growth of at least 2.0% for Tier One and Open Air

11. Significant value in WPG's land plots and mixed-use projects

I think this is one of the key highlights of the Q3 2019 earnings call. WPG is working on various mixed-use developments and on delivering fully entitled land parcels to developers, among other things. The company outlined a scenario considering three assets (WestShore Plaza, Westminster Mall, and Clay Terrace) with a "super-duper conservative assumption set", estimating at least $2 per share of value creation for just these 3 assets alone. These projects include office, residential and lodging, and retail continues to be WPG's responsibility. The CEO then extends this analogy to other assets:

Now extrapolate with varying degrees and apply this methodology to Pearlridge, Southern Park, Grand Central, Polaris, Southgate, Johnson City, and the list goes on and on and on. And you see where I'm going. I'd love for any of the analytical community out there to really think about this.

In addition, the CEO gave a hint about the land value potential by giving an example of Westminster Mall. The dialogue below between the CEO Louis Conforti and CFO Mark Yale is interesting:

Louis Conforti



And one other thing - and I'm probably going off script, which I tend to do anyway - how many acres do we have, guys, at Westminster, for instance, that we own?



Mark Yale



Just under 50 acres.



Louis Conforti



Under 50 acres, okay... What do you think unentitled or even entitled land is?



Mark Yale



$3 million to $3.5 million.



Louis Conforti



Okay. So $3 million to $3.5 million per acre. Do the math.

This reminds me of PEI's densification opportunity.

What's more, several redevelopment projects are finally coming online soon, which will provide a nice NOI boost. For example, Scottsdale Quarter is a ~$70 million project, reflecting WPG's 51% share of the joint venture (total project cost: ~$140 million) comprising 3 mixed-use blocks of retail, office, entertainment and residential, and surrounded by vertical developments like 350 residential units, that WPG is not involved with financially but for which it provides densification synergies. Importantly, WPG is still confident in Scottsdale Quarter's 7-8% yield, as reiterated by the CFO in the conference call.

Below is an update of WPG's pipeline projects, with an estimated investment of $5 million or more.

(Source: WPG Q3 2019 Supplemental, Slide 16)

Risks

As discussed above, I believe the bleeding has largely stopped and we are poised for a turnaround in NOI and FFO. That said, there are some developments that could stall WPG's recovery, including, among others:

Additional major anchor and inline store closings - for example, now that most department store boxes have been addressed, such an event will push out the recovery and require additional CAPEX.

Construction delays in redevelopment projects, which will delay additional NOI coming online.

Going over-budget in redevelopment projects, which will hurt projected yields and overall returns.

Weaker demand from lifestyle tenants on which the "new mall" model is heavily based.

Slowdown in other real estate segments such as multifamily, which will hurt densification efforts.

Conclusion

Things are progressing in the right direction. WPG is close to an inflection point in terms of NOI and FFO growth. It seems that the company will only lose 2 or 3 Forever 21s. It has now addressed 17 of 23 department store boxes to be repositioned at Tier One and Open-Air assets. Bringing in strong tenants to fill in the vacant department store boxes will also provide a boost to the entire center, supporting in-line tenants as well. The Open-Air assets are performing well, with strong occupancy and comparable NOI growth. Tier One occupancy will sequentially improve approximately 150-200 bps in Q4 2019. The forecast for positive 2020 comparable NOI growth of at least 2% for Tier One and Open-Air has been maintained. We got a hint of what the company's mixed-use projects and unentitled or even entitled land are worth (something that the investment community has disregarded). The company managed to raised significant capital from various financing efforts, addressing the upcoming $250 million senior unsecured note maturing April 2020, as well as providing ample liquidity for redevelopment efforts. Sales PSF were up again, also driven by organic growth (not just weak tenants vacating). Occupancy cost was down again. The company repurchased debt at a discount to par (financial engineering is on the table). All in all, a very promising quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long other mall REITs including PEI and MAC