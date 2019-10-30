Behind The Idea: Hoegh LNG Partners - Loading Up For Acquisitions Amid Gas Surge

Leading analysts share positive views of HMLP; however, with a lower PT of $19/shr. We believe analysts are not accounting for the favorable macro picture of global LNG, particularly on the downstream side where HMLP holds significant influence and pricing power.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Ashland Heights Investments: The global LNG sector is growing at a rapid pace due to the increased price competitiveness of gas and a growing demand for low carbon energy. One of the largest beneficiaries of this growth is the group of FSRU owners who charter vessels under long-term contracts to creditworthy counterparties. HMLP, together with the GP, holds a prime position in this group as the company with the most modern fleet and proven history of high quality projects. There is currently a disconnect in the quoted share price such that shares can be acquired at a low price which essentially does not reflect any future growth whatsoever. Therefore, we see a very limited downside and a potentially lucrative upside.

HMLP has dipped from recent highs of $20 due to a broad pull back in oil & gas related stocks amid an ongoing decline in oil prices. This correlation is not justified given HMLP’s business model of long-term floating storage and regasification (FSRU) projects - essentially acting as an infrastructure operator while not taking commodity price risk at all. Further, global LNG supply is growing rapidly and more countries are looking to FSRU owners to quickly and cheaply tap into the vast supply of LNG available on the water.

Our price target of $25 considers additional vessel acquisitions, made possible by HMLP’s strong balance sheet, as demand for FSRUs accelerates amid historic lows in the spot price for LNG globally which is underpinned by unprecedented growth in the supply.

SA: Investors have had good reason to be wary about the relationship between LPs and GPs – is this a concern for HMLP? Why or why not?

AHI: We share investors’ cautious view of the LP/GP structure as it may, at times, create conflicting interests which lead the LP to overpay for assets or exhibit unsustainable behavior. In the case of HMLP, we are not concerned over this relationship for several reasons - previous intercompany asset transactions have been on fair and reasonable terms (i.e. dropdowns and intercompany loans), the distribution amount established by the LP’s Board has easily been covered by the LP’s cash flow, and thirdly, the fact that the GP owns a very high percentage of the LP’s shares, 46%, aligns interests more than the average MLP relationship in which the GP does not have as much “skin in the game.”

SA: To follow up, do you see more MLPs converting to a corp structure? Can you discuss the reasons behind this trend and where you see it going from here?

AHI: For the LNG midstream segment that we cover, all MLPs are now converted to C-Corp structure, with TGP being the last to convert earlier this year. This has been driven by investor demands for simpler tax reporting structures, especially in tax-sheltered accounts which are subject to additional liabilities in the case of partnership investments. Furthermore, with the most recent U.S. federal tax regime reducing the corporate tax rate significantly, the benefit of a pass-through entity at the corporate level is diminished.

SA: You note that HMLP has not benefited from its steady/growing distribution (compared to peers who have) – what are the catalysts that will cause a re-rating? Should HMLP trade at a lower yield all else being equal?

AHI: Considering HMLP’s distribution track record of steady growth since IPO in late 2014, it doesn’t seem that the market is assigning value to consistent performance. And this comes at a time when some peers have been forced to issue cuts in the distribution in order to cover. HMLP’s business model is among the most conservative in this sector with the average vessel on contract for another 9 years. All else being equal, HMLP’s yield, which stands at 11%, should trade lower than its peers and only slightly above its own Preferred shares, which currently yield 8%. Even a yield of 9% would snap the share price to $19.50 based solely on today’s distribution with no consideration of future prospects. The company’s next dropdown, which we believe will likely occur next year, should provide the Proforma optics to revalue the shares toward fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ashland Heights Investments is long HMLP