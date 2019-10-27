The European Union - Going From Bad To Worse

One clear indication is that Europe has instructed the ECB to lower rates to less than nothing and to buy sovereign and corporate bonds.

As I stare across the Pond, I am troubled by what I see. In my opinion, the situation in the EU is deteriorating. The governments there, of course, will tell you that everything is just fine and it is all a case of some minor squabbles. I am not buying this concept and I am becoming increasingly concerned that the fabric holding the seams together in the EU is ripping with each passing day.

One clear indication of this is that the nations of Europe have instructed the European Central Bank to lower rates to less than nothing, using "Pixie Dust" money created in their vaults, and to buy both sovereign and corporate bonds with the newly fabricated cash. Mr. Draghi delivered his final press conference as head of the ECB last week, keeping rates in the 19-member bloc unchanged at -0.50%. He also instituted a new Quantitative Easing program of $22 billion a month for more bond buying.

Globally, including Switzerland and Japan, along with the EU, we now have approximately $17 trillion of negatively yielding debt. You might ask yourself how this has happened, as it is a new phenomenon in the history of mankind. You can go back thousands of years into history and we have never seen something like this before.

I am of the opinion that there is really only one reason for this and this is because all of these nations cannot afford, economically or politically, to pay for their budgets and social programs and so they have created a "Wonderland" where money created from nothing but spurious intentions has been used to pay for it all. Obviously this is a trick learned from the financial crisis of 2008/2009 that is being utilized, once again, as the first round of QE has not been enough to fund their deficits. The deficits, you see, in the EU have been transferred from the nations to the European Central Bank in a sleight of hand meant to disguise what is actually happening and to fool investors into thinking that everything is just fine and dandy.

Even the ratings agencies are not paying attention as the ECB's debt is not included into the sovereign debt ratings of the European nations. Hokus Pocus, Shazam. Abra Cadabra and the stockpile of debt, utilized to fund the budgets of the countries in the EU, is nowhere to be seen on their balance sheets. Then, with negative yields for most of the sovereign debt in Europe, and even some corporate debt and even a few High Yield names at less than zero, the borrowers are getting paid by the lenders to take their cash. Why would anyone do this, you may wonder, and the reason is political pressure from all of the countries engaged in this endeavor.

The Heat is On!

The situation is getting so bad that some of the banks in the EU are now charging depositors to hold their cash. Further, many of the banks in Europe now have deteriorating balance sheets and I expect no improvement any day soon. Layoffs have been announced at many of Europe's banks and while the real reasons for them is never stated I will offer my viewpoint that a major cause of it is the inability of these banks to make any profits as they are forced, politically, to buy Europe's sovereign debt at negative yields even if they are held as "risk-free assets." I assert that Europe is quickly running out of new tricks and that serious trouble is just over the horizon.

Outside of the banking sector, the manufacturing sector in the Eurozone shrank for the ninth consecutive month, data showed last Thursday, and remains on the brink of an outright contraction. There are also growing signs in the EU's largest economy, Germany, that some sort of recession is right on the doorstep. Then there is Brexit, with the UK embroiled in a 3 year saga of failed attempts to leave the European Union which could finally get decided, and soon. Also I would state that France, Italy and Spain are experiencing some of the worst economic and political strife since the financial crisis.

The incoming data since the last governing council meeting in early September confirm our previous assessment of a protracted weakness in the Euro area growth dynamics, the persistence of prominent downside risk and muted inflation pressures. The main risk from all viewpoints, but especially also from a financial stability viewpoint, is a downturn in the economy, whether it is global or it is Eurozone. - Mario Draghi

While Britain is the only country that has so far voted to leave, political parties skeptical or in outright opposition to the European Union and the euro, are increasing in political power in each of the EU's major countries. One only has to glance at Mr. Salvini in Italy, or Mr. Orban in Hungary, to catch the scent of mounting opposition. The tides, in my estimation, are turning and trouble is "Blowing in the Wind."

Now you may have a European mandate and then you are stuck. All that you can do is buy the "best of the worst." However, for those of you that are unconstrained, I would be avoiding European investments at the present time. I see nothing but political and economic troubles and while governments can draw things out, much further than corporations, even nations cannot draw things out indefinitely though they sure as heck make the effort to do just that.

You can agree with what I have said today or you can disagree. It is all up to you to decide. Having warned all of you today just remember that I have now gained the right, the almost unforgivable right, to utter some of Wall Street's' most dreaded words in the future.

"I told you so."

