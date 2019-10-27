How Negative Headlines Can Influence A Long-Term Investor

Recently, two Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) - McDonald's (MCD) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - each suffered share price drops which correlated with negative news about both companies. The only problem I had with these consequences is that the respective share prices of these two companies did not drop enough!

McDonald's share price fall was in reaction to its Q3 results, as their reported EPS of $2.11 missed non-GAAP estimates by $0.10 and GAAP estimates by $0.11. Furthermore, their reported revenues of $5.43 billion missed estimates by $40 million. The price has dropped 5% from $210 to $199.21 at close of business 10/23/2019.

The sell-off is typical of Mr. Market, a knee-jerk reaction to bad news. After all, one quarter with missed estimates does not stop McDonald's from being the biggest publicly-traded fast-food company on Earth, nor from having the tenth globally strongest brand, nor from being able to keep costs low by virtue of its enormous scale. Further, it overlooks the fact that McDonald's Q3 results were an improvement on their Q2 results of $2.05 non-GAAP EPS (which was in-line with estimates), $1.97 GAAP EPS (which missed estimates by $0.08), and $5.34 billion in revenues (which was in-line with estimates).

In the case of Johnson & Johnson, the big share price drop occurred on 07/12/2019, when it fell 5% on the back of the news that the Department of Justice were investigating misleading claims that the pharmaceutical firm made regarding the risk of cancer posed by its baby powder products.

The negative headlines continued, and the story got worse for Johnson & Johnson by 10/21/2019, as the stock plummeted a further 6% when the news came that the company recalled a single lot of baby powder when FDA testing detected minute amounts of asbestos (0.00002%) in one bottle bought online. The stock closed on 10/23/2019 at $129.90, a 7% drop overall from $140.11 on 07/11/2019.

While this is a matter that should be reported and condemned, it does not mean that Johnson & Johnson should be written off as an investment. It is still a dominant player in the global pharmaceutical sector, with an excellent balance sheet that provides it with a top-line credit rating of AAA and the earnings needed to fund the innovative research required to keep its pipeline strong, and to sustain the record of consecutively rising dividend payments to shareholders which it has maintained for 56 years (and which its 44.10% payout ratio suggests it will be more than able to sustain going forward).

Now, for a value investor with an eye on the long-term, such temporary trouble as this would automatically seem like great news as it means getting these blue-chip companies at a cheaper price. This is understood by none other than the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. The ever-quotable kingpin of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had coined the following in relation to buying opportunities caused by short-term bad news:

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble... We want to buy them when they're on the operating table.

However, while both stocks have taken a hit in share price as a result of their temporary troubles, it is not true to say of both of them that they are now within the 'buy' range. Currently, McDonald's trades just under the $200 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and yields a 2.55% dividend. Its five-year average P/E is 24.07 and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.74%. As regards Johnson & Johnson, it trades just under $130 with a P/E ratio of 19.93, and offers a 2.98% dividend yield. Its five-year average P/E is 68.70 and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%. By comparison with the five-year averages and with the S&P 500 (SPY) P/E average of 22.16, McDonald's is not a buy, while Johnson & Johnson can be considered as such.

Stock Current P/E Five-year average P/E Current dividend yield Five-year average dividend yield MCD 25.43 24.07 2.55% 2.74% JNJ 19.93 68.70 2.98% 2.67%

The point here is to illustrate that while it is true that bad news can create buying opportunities, bad news by itself does not bring a stock into buy territory. One could argue that Johnson & Johnson is in that territory now on account of how much worse its bad news was relative to McDonald's, but that is a matter of degrees. The basic point remains: a share price fall in reaction to negative headlines does not by itself immediately translate into a buying opportunity. The recent examples of McDonald's and Johnson & Johnson illustrate this clearly: while both have seen their share prices fall due to bad press, the former is still not a buy, while the latter currently is a buy.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.