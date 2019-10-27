A Long-Term Technical Case For Silver

The technicals surrounding silver show that an increase in price may not occur for a while, but the crossing of the 50 and 100-day moving averages could be a catalyst.

Intro

In the past, I have written a few articles on silver, specifically PSLV, which is a silver trust. The waning summer months have been formidable to silver investors with September and October seeing a noticeable decline in price. I believed that the current macro environment would call for a short-term price increase in silver and in this article, I want to explore the long-term potential for this metal and incorporate a technical chart to attempt to accurately explain future price movements.

Economic Activity

Unlike gold, silver’s main use is not used for investments. Silver has a much more tangible use in the medical and solar fields and therefore is much more dependent on the economy compared to gold.

Now seen in this graph, silver saw a rapid decline in price following the great recession of 2008. With this, it fell around 60% and then proceeded to have a historic bull run and gain over 600%.

Source: Think or Swim

These rapid changes in prices can’t be completely attributable to the swings of the economy, but more towards a rapid demand from the solar industry. During this time, companies were receiving massive subsidies from governments around the world to develop this cleaner technology.

Source: Outsider Club

For simplicity's sake, silver follows a basic economic supply and demand curve and with an increase of demand, garnered an increase in price. With this, the supply of silver was not suffering from any massive shortages, so the supply line stayed in place. To further accentuate this upward move, the “pie” of silver usage shifted to a larger percentage being used in silver. In turn, this created a higher demand from investors creating even more demand pressure.

Now, I mention this because it is important to compare catalysts of the past to potential events that could propel silver forward in the future. According to JM Bullion, the use of silver in the solar industry should continue to decline in the coming months given the increased ability to recycle and use less silver in each solar panel.

Source: JM Bullion

The additional consumption of the solar industry does not fully explain silver's rapid increase in price because at the time, investors were still uncertain about the global economy and wanted a way to hedge against the risks of the broader debt and equity markets. This sounds very similar to the ideals of many of today’s investors and a large reason for the rapid price increases earlier in the year.

Now that the S&P 500 is trading near its all-time high, the market is clearly signaling that they have faith in the future and are not immensely concerned with macroeconomic events. As seen back in June and July, once uncertainty is planted back in the minds of investors, commodities such as gold and silver with reign supreme and should feature a large appreciation in price.

With this said, I believe that silver does not have the momentum to sustain another bull run comparable to 2009-2011 but has the potential to serve as an alternative investment in a market that features expensive equities and an oversaturated debt market.

Technical Analysis

To fully encompass a potential future move of silver, it is important to understand the macro drivers of this commodity and the technical aspects that could push the price higher. In this section, I will explain a few basic indicators and convey the importance and potential long-term price action of silver.

To begin, I will use a 15-year chart with one-month intervals. This means that any investment thesis derived from this hart should coincide with a long-term investment. Each bar on the graph represents one month, so the fully deploy an investment strategy requires a long-term horizon.

Source: Think or Swim

Above is the silver graph overlaid with Fibonacci retracement lines. I find this indicator incredibly helpful in commodities and shows important support and resistance levels. Over the past nine years, silver has consolidated to the 78.6% level and hasn’t made and aggressive upward move past the 61.8% level since 2010. For me, silver passing that level would create an immediate buy signal, but this may be hard to pass given the complacency in the chart and the inability to exit the 78.6% range. For now, the fib lines are showing a strong line of resistance at $15.83, a number I would be confident considering a bottom.

To continue the analysis, the chart below has the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages shown in blue, purple, and green, respectively. Highlighted in the oval is a crossing of the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. This is considered a bearish movement as the current sentiment around silver is more negative than the longer-term averages. After the initial cross, there were four months of negative movement in silver, only to recently push higher. I would keep a close eye on these key moving averages and a crossing of the 50 and 100-day to the upside should help propel this stock higher.

Source: Think or Swim

Final Thoughts

Silver does not have the same macro-economic tailwind that it did in the late 2000’s to propel it to exceeding 500%+ gains, but it does have a potential backdrop of uncertainty that could reign in investors who seek safety and won’t settle for expensive equities and low-yielding bonds. With this, the technicals convey that it will be fairly difficult to break $23, or the 61.8% fib level, but if it does, there is hardly any resistance until the $28 range.

For an investor, I would be closely watching the 50 and 100-day moving averages and slowly leg into a position that has the potential of thriving, even if economic conditions slow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.