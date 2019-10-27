Smoke Signals Will Cloud Medicine Man Technologies In 2020

Investment thesis

I’ve stated my base case regarding the uncertain business environment for the cannabis/marijuana sector in each of the five articles I’ve written here at SeekingAlpha. The upcoming industry shakeout will materially affect valuations and may result in widespread consolidation and business failures. I am now more pessimistic about the next six to nine months as there is more evidence that the oversupply of product will negatively affect the price of cannabis in 2020.

In my view Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) is among the most vulnerable stocks in the sector and the company’s aggressive acquisition and roll-up strategy may result in some of their pending acquisitions being delayed and/or not perform as well as expected. That may require either an equity infusion (thereby diluting shareholders) or debt (which would further weaken their financial ratios). Before we look at the macro business conditions which may materialize in 2020, let’s drill down on the company itself, shall we?

Company background

MDCL's website states that the company began corporate life in 2014 as a cannabis consulting service based in Denver, CO. The company’s client portfolio now includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. MDCL has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Medicine Man has been the subject of 2 recent bullish SeekingAlpha articles, both of which referred to the future growth prospects of pending acquisitions and the passage of Colorado regulatory reform law HB19-1090 as primary reasons for their optimism. The bearish viewpoint of this article is based on my thesis that although size matters, profitability is critical, and MDCL’s constrained financial statements and poor operating margins are causes for concern going forward.

Medicine Man Technologies 2019 stock performance

The price of MDCL stock has performed very well in 2019 despite rampant industry volatility and, currently, trades at $3.40, up ~ 170% YTD as this chart shows:

Medicine Man has clearly outperformed all of the 5 stocks that SeekingAlpha classifies astheir peer group as indicated below:

MDCL GRWG HLIX ACAN SRNA GLDFF Company Name Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. GrowGeneration Corp. Helix TCS, Inc. AmeriCann, Inc. Surna Inc. Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. YTD % +170% +77% -42% -67% N/C -99%

As you can see, GRWG’s stock price increase of 77% is less than ½ of MDCL’s price increase of 170%. SRNA is flat, and HLIX, ACAN and GLDFF are down significantly.

2020 industry outlook

I believe that there will be a dramatic increase in cannabis supply in 2020 which will increase market volatility and result in much lower equilibrium price as the graph below illustrates:

My preliminary “what if” scenarios (computed from my proprietary algorithmic model) suggests that a decrease of 20% or more is likely, although an equilibrium price may not be finalized until Q3 or Q4 of 2020. In any event, the company’s operating results for the next 4 quarters (Q3 and Q4 of 2019 and Q1 and Q2 of 2020) will be bellwethers in this regard, although price fluctuations will be the rule rather than the exception throughout 2020.

Analysis of MDCL’'s 6/30/19 balance sheet

Based on my in-depth ratio analysis of Medicine Man Technologies' financials as of 6/30/19 the company's balance sheet is woefully suboptimal. As any of my Accounting 101 students could tell you, CASH IS KING and MDCL needs much more of it, and time is not on their side. Specifically, the company currently has a negative working capital balance (current assets - current liabilities) of -$84,830 and a current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) of 0.89. For those not familiar with these terms, working capital serves as a metric for how efficiently a company is operating and how financially stable it is in the short-term. The current ratio indicates whether a company has adequate cash flow to cover short-term debts and expenses. Both of these metrics are "red flags" and could potentially lead to a “cash crunch” of indeterminate magnitude.

Analysis of MDCL’s 6/30/19 statements of comprehensive (loss) and income

As shown above, the company’s YTD cumulative loss is ~ $11.7M compared to earnings of ~ $0.2M at 6/30/18. One significant contributing factor is the continued erosion of MDCL’s gross profit margin, which has been spiraling downward since Q3 of 2018. The company’s YTD gross profit margin % is 28.6% as of 6/30/19 compared to 71.3% at 6/30/18. Both of these metrics show that despite a ~ 43% increase in sales in 2019, MDCL has been unable to control their cost of sales. A caveat is that the cost of goods and services related to product sales have been more than actual product sales for the years ended 12/31/17, 12/31/18 and for the 6 months ended 6/30/19. Whether this troubling trend has continued will be of much significance when the company reports Q3 results.And if industry oversupply occurs in 2020, this would negatively affect the company’s profitability ratios of operating margin %, gross profit margin %, net margin % EBITDA, return on assets and return on equity, which are already much lower than industry averages.

Another critical warning sign is the pronounced increase in MDCL’s operating expenses. As of 6/30/19 the company’s operating expenses were $11.6M (compared to $1.7M for the 6 months ended 6/30/18) due in large part to “derivative expenses-contingent compensation” of ~ $ 5.4M and “stock based compensation” of ~ $3.0M. Hopefully these material items are what the audit world refers to as “non-repeats” or “one offs” as additional costs of this magnitude would have a serious impact on MDCL’s financial condition.

Analysis of MDCL’s 6/30/19 statements of cash flows

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs, were $4,400,000 and accounted for much of the change in cash during this period.

Valuation

MDCL ranks fifth of the six companies in their peer group in net income margin, return on equity,and return on assets, which indicates that the company valuation is “ahead of their skis” based on the present industry outlook. Medicine Man’s ability to grow both their sales and profit margins will be adversely affected as the industry environment becomes more uncertain going forward. MDCL’s management has not demonstrated that the company can organically grow sales and improve their “bottom line.” And given the uncertainty regarding the future operating results of the pending acquisitions, in my view it is premature to make an informed forecast regarding 2020 sales and EPS..

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing discussion, in my view the challenges facing the cannabis industry are likely to increase at a faster pace in 2020 as the marked increase in supply impacts prices and a lower equilibrium price is determined by the marketplace. Although is may take until Q3 or Q4 of 2020 to establish a firm equilibrium price, my work in this regard indicates a price decrease of at least 20% is not unreasonable sometime in the upcoming year. This “new normal” price would mean that at least 75% of the 44 companies in the Global Cannabis Stock Index will be unable to continue operations within one or two years. Although MDCL management has stated that they will generate positive cash flow from operations in 2019. YTD they have shown a lack of success in controlling their cost of sales and operating expenses. Given the significant run-up YTD, combined with the uncertain business environment for the cannabis/marijuana sector going forward, in my view MDCL is currently overvalued, and I rate the stock as a “sell.”Since Q4 is typically when clients do their year-end tax planning, a technique called “tax gain harvesting “ involving MDCL may be worth discussing with your professional tax advisor as “nobody ever lost money taking a profit.” right?

