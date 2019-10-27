October Regional Bank Update

Each of the six have seen their valuations increase as the result of their 3rd quarter performance.

October has been an eventful month. Of my eight suggested bank stocks, six released earnings and another agreed to be bought out. With this plethora of information, I will not provide my usual tabular format of all data as it would cover many pages. If you have interest in a particular one just let me know and I can provide it via blog. The following tables provide a synopsis of relevant financial numbers for each bank. Table 1 shows data and ratios taken and calculated from the quarterly data while Table 2 uses the numbers to assign values to the bank based on the Tangible Book Value (NYSEMKT:TBV), Price to Earnings (NYSE:PE), and a buyout scenario. Table 2 also shows the valuation from the previous quarter for comparison to the updated one.

Table 1: Financial Data for Regional Bank Portfolio

Name Symbol Price Earnings P/E TBV ROA ROE P/TB First Bank of Va* FXNC $19.00 $1.84 10.35 $15.13 1.17% 12.28% 1.26 Katahdin Bankshar* KTHN $18.10 $2.33 7.77 $18.59 0.99% 13.67% 0.97 Mars Bancorp* MBNP $385.00 $22.37 17.21 $468.75 0.45% 4.82% 0.82 North Amer Sa* NASB $43.75 $4.95 8.84 $33.22 1.64% 15.76% 1.32 Oregon Bancorp* ORBN $28.50 $4.85 5.88 $15.30 4.28% 33.32% 1.86 Putnam Bancorp PBBI $15.06 $0.60 25.10 $10.96 0.81% 5.09% 1.37 Parke Bancorp* PKBK $24.28 $2.71 8.96 $15.90 1.88% 17.39% 1.53 U & I Financial* UNIF $8.55 $1.00 8.57 $8.77 1.69% 11.63% 0.97

*Annualized

Table 2: Current Stock Price vs Valuation

Stock Valuation (NYSE:NEW) Stock Valuation (OTC:PREV) Symbol Price TBV P/E Buyout TBV P/E Buyout FXNC $19.00 $18.61 $21.23 $24.96 $17.97 $20.36 $24.11 KTHN $18.10 $22.87 $26.96 $28.81 $21.71 $24.07 $29.12 MBNP $385.00 $576.56 $258.82 $773.44 $567.34 $232.60 $761.06 NASB $43.75 $40.86 $49.17 $53.82 N/A $49.62 $51.38 ORBN $28.50 $19.13 $52.23 $29.84 $17.29 $46.31 $26.97 PBBI $15.06 $13.48 $6.98 $18.08 N/A $5.70 $14.07 PKBK $24.28 $19.56 $31.35 $26.24 $18.84 $30.78 $25.28 UNIF $8.55 $10.96 $11.54 $11.66 $10.54 $11.84 $11.21

* Accepted $15.25 per share offer

On October 18, Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN) announced their third quarter earnings. Per the Press Release:

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income of $3,463,856 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2,410,129 during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 44% increase year over year. The improvement in quarterly net income was the result of a 13% increase in commercial loan balances and 40% increase in mortgage production from the third quarter of 2018.

Quarterly return on assets rose to 5.31% compared to 4.16% in the year-ago period and return on equity reached 41.14% compared to 36.10% in the third quarter of 2018. Total assets rose to $266 million from $257 million and earnings per share for the quarter were $1.49 compared to $1.06 for the same quarter a year ago. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share that was paid on October 15, 2019.

Per the data in Table 1, I don’t like the high TBV (1.80) but the earnings have been rising steadily and the P/E is now below 6. Using the industry averages to value the bank (Table 2) gives an estimated range of $19.13-$52.23, an admittedly large spread but understandable due to the strange combination of high TBV and low P/E. The Buyout Valuation is calculated to be $29.84, which isn’t much higher than the current price of $28.50, but that is also based on TBV numbers. Another positive is that a special dividend has been paid each of the last three years to drive the yield up to around 5%. As the payout ratio is under 30%, the odds of another special dividend next year is high. Plus, the special dividend is taken directly from Shareholder Equity so the TBV value is somewhat misleading as about $2.50 per share has been returned to shareholders in the last three years as part of that payout. Throw in obscene ROE and ROA values of 33.32% and 4.28% and it’s easy to see why I remain comfortable with this stock.

On October 21, Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP) announced their third quarter earnings. From their release:

Mars Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company earned $1,348,000 as compared to $1,287,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $61,000 or 4.7% …. The Company’s credit quality position at September 30, 2019, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at less than 0.04% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 0.98% of total loans.

A decent performance from a conservatively ran bank. The Loan/Deposit ratio is still only 75% so the bank has plenty of room to grow if the Directors so desire. The ratios are not impressive but that’s a function of the bank’s philosophy. This is a direction contradiction to ORBN as the P/E is high (> 17) while the TBV is considerably below 1. The majority of shares are closely held so I believe the dividend may get bumped or the bank may be sold at a decent price, especially considering the P/TBV number.

On October 22, Putnam Bancorp (PBBI) released the following:

Centreville Bank, a Rhode Island-chartered savings bank, and PB Bancorp, Inc. jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Centreville Bank to acquire PB Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Putnam Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $115.5 million. The parties anticipate the proposed transaction will close in the first or second quarter of 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of PB Bancorp will receive $15.25 in cash per share. The merger consideration represents approximately 145%of PB Bancorp’s tangible book value as of June 30, 2019. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of PB Bancorp, Inc.

This is welcome news and will generate about a 30% return in one year’s time based on the original $11.85 recommendation price. I will continue to hold the stock until the merger is consummated. My buyout value was quite a bit higher ($18.08) as I used a TBV premium of 1.65 rather than the 1.45 in the merger. I believe the higher value is more accurate for most banks, but PBBI is very small and eager to make a deal.

On October 23, First National Corporation (FXNC) announced their third quarter earnings. Per the Press Release:

First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 13.31%. This compared to $2.7 million or $0.54 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.41% and a return on average equity of 16.89% for the third quarter of 2018.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019:

Return on average equity of 13.31%

Return on average assets of 1.27%

Wealth management revenue increased 13%

Net interest margin of 3.87%

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.20% of assets

“While our company delivered another quarter of excellent financial performance for our shareholders, the challenges of lower interest rates with a flat or inverted yield curve continue to put pressure on the net interest margin,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard added, “We are pleased with loan growth of five percent year-to-date, while underlying asset quality remains very good based on all metrics. Management has seen no trends that would indicate forward deterioration in the underlying businesses in our portfolio.”

While the results aren’t bad, the earnings declined by $1 million from the nine months ending in 2018. This is almost entirely due to a large increase in non-interest expense ($834,000) indicating this line item needs to be watched in the future. There was a nice gain in assets, loans, and deposits so we will continue to hold tight. Table 2 provides a valuation range of $18.61-$21.23 so, at the current price of $19, the stock is fairly valued.

On October 23, Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN) announced their third quarter earnings. Per the Press Release:

Katahdin Bankshares Corp, parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced third-quarter earnings of $2.25 million, or $0.68 per common share. Year to date earnings of $5,777,000 increased by 24.1% or $1,122,000 over the first nine months of 2018. Total assets reached $845.2million as of quarter-end. Loans and customer deposits grew $44.4 million and $44.5 million, respectively, over last year at this time.

Yet another strong quarter from what is becoming one of my favorite investments. The ROA is steadily increasing and is about to reach the magic number of 1% and the P/TBV is still below 1. During this quarter the company retired $10 million worth of Preferred Stock by selling Senior Notes at a much lower interest rate and bought back over 30,000 shares of stock. My valuations shown in Table 2 indicate the value of this stock is $23-$28, which would be a nice gain from the current price of around $18.

On October 23, Parke Bancorp (PKBK) announced their third quarter earnings. Per the Press Release:

Parke Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year to date periods ended September 30, 2019.

Total assets increased to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2019, from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $131.1 million or 8.9% primarily due to an increase in loans.

Gross loans increased to $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019, from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $134.8 million or 10.9%.

Total deposits were $1.29 billion at September 30, 2019, up from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $109.2 million or 9.2% compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in time deposits.

Total equity increased to $173.5 million at September 30, 2019, up from $155.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $18.5 million or 12.0% primarily due to the retention of earnings.

The increase in equity allowed the Book Value to increase almost $2, to $15.90, but still selling at a P/TBV of about 1.5, which would indicate it is slightly overvalued from that standpoint. But it is undervalued from the P/E side, as the current value is less than 9. Table 2 shows a valuation range of $19.56-$31.35 and the current price around $23 fits nicely in that range.

There is one issue from the report to note:

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 increased to $5.7 million, representing 0.42% of total loans, an increase of $2.7 million, or 86.6%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. OREO at September 30, 2019 was $5.8 million, an increase of $725,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to loans transferred into OREO, and partially offset by the sale and valuation adjustment of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.7% of total assets at September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $66,000 at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $231,000 from December 31, 2018.

These are substantial increases numerically, although the ratios are still OK. We will monitor this in the next few quarters.

On October 24, the final bank, U & I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF), announced their earnings. From the Press Release:

U & I Financial Corp., the holding company for UniBank, today reported third quarter year to date net income of $4.2 million or $0.76 per share, as compared to $3.5 million or $0.64 per share for the same period in 2018. This represents an increase of $683 thousand or 19.5%. For the quarter, net income was a record at $1.5 million. The year to date return on average assets increased to 1.79% from 1.69% for the year earlier period.

As of September 30, 2019 the Company also had record levels of assets, loans and deposits. Total assets increased by $41.1 million or 13.9% to $337.2 million from the year earlier period of $296.1 million. Net loans increased by $31.1 million or 15.6% to $230.1 million from the year earlier period of $199.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $38.7 million or 16.3% to $276.4 million from the year earlier period of $237.7 million. The vast majority of this increase was from customer deposits.

With earnings up, ROA, ROE, and TBV increasing, there is little to complain about in this report. But, the fact it is thinly traded and is a small niche bank may cause an investor to pause. Per Table 2, it is valued in a tight range of $11-$11.50, which is 30% more than the current price. I do not like that they decided against paying a dividend. Hopefully they will revisit their decision next year although they may be building up Shareholder Equity for a possible merger with Hope Bank.

So this is an article chock full of information, hopefully some of it useful. From Table 2, each of the banks has increased their value based on their last earnings report (based on my metrics anyway). As far as current performance, the just announced PBBI merger helped the return climb above 14%. I have had to change my methodology as I have been tracking my portfolio performance assuming I would buy one share of the recommended stock on the day the article was published. This stopped being representative when I recommended MNBP at $390 per share. Before that, I had a portfolio of eight stocks which I bought one share for a cumulative total of $175. Once I added MNBP, the cumulative total became $565 and one stock accounted for 69% of the portfolio. This didn’t seem quite right so I decided to assume $1,000 is invested in each stock at the published price and this puts each holding on equal footing. Thus, $9,000 has been invested thus far in the portfolio (Auburn Bank has already been sold). The Benchmarks have been adjusted as well. Speaking of which, I have changed one of the Benchmarks; I am now using VOO, the Vanguard S&P ETF, rather than the actual S&P 500 numbers. I do this because it is cleaner and I can easily factor in dividends; it has nothing to do with performance.

The updated performance metrics are shown in Table 3. As the length of this article is approaching a novella, I won’t add specifics but they are always available upon request.

Table 3: Portfolio Performance Vs Benchmarks

Invested Value Total Div G/L Gain (%) Stocks $9,000.00 $10,186.07 $90.12 $1,276.19 14.18% Benchmark (QABA) $9,000.00 $9,227.64 $76.76 $304.40 3.38% Stock Market (VOO) $9,000.00 $9,374.51 $72.64 $447.14 4.97%

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKBK, PBBI, KTHN, NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.