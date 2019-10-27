Schlumberger: Looking Ahead After Q3-2019 Results

Schlumberger (SLB) is facing a tough business environment in North America but the company’s push towards software and services business should help preserve margins. The company could continue performing well outside of North America where it holds a dominating position but the slowing global economic growth has raised concerns about the long-term outlook of international markets. However, Schlumberger is well positioned to face these challenges.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings recap

Schlumberger generated total revenues of $8.54 billion in the third quarter, nearly flat on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from North America declined by 11% to $2.26 billion but increased by 8% in the international markets to $4.86 billion.

Schlumberger booked a massive write-down of $12.7 billion related to its pressure pumping business in North America due to the weakness in market conditions. The move comes after Olivier Le Peuch became the new CEO and reduced the value of some of the biggest investments made by Schlumberger’s former head Paal Kibsgaard, specifically linked with the acquisitions of Smith International in 2010 and Cameron International in 2016. Schlumberger has said that the charge is almost entirely non-cash and relates mainly to goodwill, intangible assets, and fixed assets.

The write-down led to a record quarterly loss of $11.4 billion. However, on an adjusted basis, excluding the impact of one-time items, the company generated a quarterly profit of $596 million, or $0.43 per share, which depicts a year-over-year drop of 7%. The profit was ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.40 per share, as per data from Thomson Reuters. The company also reported free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) of $1.07 billion.

Looking Ahead

The market conditions in North America remain tough. The oil producers, who are facing a weak and volatile oil price environment, have been keeping a lid on spending levels as they exercise capital discipline. The drilling activity has been declining, which is evident from the fall in rig count to 851 units for the week ending October 18, down from 1,067 rigs in the same period last year, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR). In the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific shale oil-producing region in the US, drillers have removed 68 rigs in the last 52-weeks as the rig count fell to 422 units. Schlumberger’s massive write down also highlights the market’s weakness. The pressure pumping business, which triggered the growth of a number of oilfield services companies during the shale oil boom, isn’t as valuable as it used to be.

The good thing, however, is that Schlumberger, under the new CEO Olivier Le Peuch, is adapting to face the challenging North American market. The company recently revealed that it is increasing its focus on digital and services businesses, as opposed to asset-heavy operations. Schlumberger has accelerated investments in digital upstream technologies. For instance, it has created the DELFI cognitive E&P environment which can help oil producers improve operational efficiency and deliver optimal production. Schlumberger has open-sourced DELFI to increase digital adoption in the E&P industry.

I believe that with its renewed focus, Schlumberger will maintain its position as the world’s largest provider of technology for drilling, production, and reservoir analysis. Moreover, since software and services is a high-margin business, its expansion can have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and margins in North America.

One of the Schlumberger’s biggest strength, however, is that it has an unmatched global footprint, with product sales in more than 120 countries. Unlike its closest rival Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger is primarily an international markets-focused company which typically gets a majority of its revenues from outside of North America. This has put Schlumberger in a better position as compared to its US-based peers. The company can capitalize on the recovery in international markets. In North America, several oil producers have scaled back drilling activity but exploration work has increased in some key international markets. Mexico and Argentina were the only regions where Schlumberger experienced reduced activity in the third quarter. The business environment has improved in Russia, the North Sea, the Far East, and Asia, while new projects are coming online in Africa. In this backdrop, Schlumberger is not only witnessing revenue growth but also margin expansion outside of North America. As a result, its earnings growth has accelerated in several geographic markets.

I am expecting continued revenue growth and margin expansion from Schlumberger’s international operations as drilling activity remains strong, barring seasonal drops that can occur in the fourth quarter. The company is also increasing investments in international businesses that generate high returns. This can also lift the company’s margins. Additionally, the company’s CEO Le Peuch is also actively working to renegotiate the terms of some highly dilutive contracts. If Schlumberger successfully improves the terms and conditions of those deals, then this might also have a positive impact on the company’s margins.

That being said, the macro-environment is getting worse. The global economy is slowing down as we witness an increase in the global trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions escalate. As per the IMF’s latest estimates, the world’s economic expansion will drop to 3% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and 3.8% in 2017. The crude oil demand has weakened and oil prices have come under pressure, with Brent crude dropping from more than $73 per barrel six months ago to $60 at the time of this writing. The persistent weakness in global economy and oil demand can hurt Schlumberger’s performance in the long-term.

However, Schlumberger is well-positioned to weather a potential downturn. The company benefits from having a decent balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, it carried $16.67 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.5%, which is substantially lower than Halliburton’s more than 100%. The company also has robust liquidity, with $2.29 billion of cash reserves and more than $3 billion available under credit facilities. This liquidity could come in handy if the company faces a cash flow shortfall. Schlumberger also generates strong levels of cash flows which typically fully funds its capital expenditures. As mentioned earlier, the company delivered more than $1 billion of free cash flows in the third quarter.

Data by YCharts

Shares of Schlumberger have fallen by 21% in the last six months but it has outperformed the oilfield services sector (OIH) which has fallen by 35% in the same period. Schlumberger has also fared better than Halliburton whose shares have tumbled by 35% in the last six months. I believe Schlumberger stock will likely continue to outperform as it improves its operations in North America and grows in international markets. Schlumberger, however, is a high-quality oilfield services stock that typically trades at a premium over its peers. The company’s shares are trading 9.5x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, higher than the peer median of 6.54x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. But the stock’s valuation is lower than its five-year average of 13.32x. I believe patient investors who can stomach some risk should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.