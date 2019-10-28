Betting On Tomorrow: Introducing Premium Tech Research

First 25 subscribers get to sign up for a special founder's rate at $25 per month. Annual subscribers get a deeper discount. Rates rise after the first 25 members.

This week, I'm launching a new marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha that focuses on technology stocks and emerging opportunities.

There’s never a dull day when you’re covering the technology sector. It’s difficult to argue that the tech industry has created and destroyed more wealth and has inspired more debate and passionate hyperbole than any other.

I believe this volatility is a long-term trend as technology gradually becomes the dominant engine of economic growth across the world. Growth-oriented investors simply can’t afford to overlook the innovators and disruptors any longer. With the tools to sift through the hype and find winners from emerging technologies you can undoubtedly add tremendous and enduring value to your portfolio.

With this in mind, I’m launching an exclusive research service, Betting on Tomorrow, this month. The platform serves as that tool for you to cut through the ceaseless hyperbole and discover stocks and companies that are on their way towards becoming household names. You can expect weekly analysis and deep-dives that help you identify the tech trends that are on the cusp of mainstream attention and pick winners to bet on and losers to bet against as the technology evolves.

Of course, I don’t have all the answers and I’m not likely to be right every time, so I hope you will join me in creating a community of investors and thinkers aligned by a single goal - finding opportunities for wealth creation in an ever-changing world.

What can you expect?

Subscribers can expect two weekly articles - one that dives into an individual company or stock (micro) and one which analyses a larger trend or strategic shift in the industry (macro).

The stocks mentioned in the weekly articles are placed on a watch list for constant monitoring and eventually added to one of two model portfolios - the Buffett Basket and the Horowitz Ventures. The watch list should also track the potential losers and "cash bonfires" that are likely to erode value and the you should probably avoid (despite the temptation).

You can also expect access to a range of ‘Hype Meters’ which measure the level of excitement for any new technology. These meters should allow you to invest in trends before and after the hyperbole reaches a fever pitch so that you always enter at reasonable valuations.

Besides these tools, you’ll also have access to a live chat room filled with other like-minded tech investors that collectively peer-review every idea, hype meter and model portfolio to make sure the community generates value together.

What are the benefits?

With the right framework for picking and analyzing tech stocks, you can create a portfolio that blows the rest of the traditional market out of the water. Investors in tech stocks have experienced double-digit compound growth rates and capital appreciation that is the envy of Wall Street. With this platform, you can be one of those fortunate early adopters.

If you had these hype-meters ten years ago, you would have avoided cryptocurrencies at the height of the 2017 bubble, picked up Shopify (SHOP) before it was being compared to Amazon (AMZN) and invested in Square (SQ) before it became a FinTech leader delivered a 500% return.

If you had access to model portfolios and investment ideas peer-reviewed by like-minded tech investors, perhaps you could be one step closer to that early retirement or hefty portfolio you've been working tirelessly to create.

It's never too late. These tools can help you identify trends earlier than anyone else and avoid pitfalls like no one can.

Why you?

I've spent a decade researching and investing in technology companies. As a full-time financial writer and researcher, I've worked with family offices, hedge funds, investment management companies and stock commentary websites across the world.

With my finger on the pulse, boundless curiosity and my ability to communicate emerging ideas, I believe I can help you stay at the forefront of the most exciting sector in modern finance. Join me.

Thank you

I want to acknowledge the fact that the platform I’m trying to launch sits on top of a platform that was built over many years by some incredible people. The Seeking Alpha team has been generous in providing me this opportunity to share my thoughts and create a community, and for that I’m extremely grateful.

Special shout out to Tim Murphy, the Marketplace Specialist at Seeking Alpha, for his patience and for taking the time to walk me through every step of this process. Thank you, Tim.

Thanks for reading, and I look forward to seeing you all at Betting on Tomorrow.

As major startups hitting the public markets for the first time (Airbnb), Space tech giants launching their first tourists (Virgin Galactic (SPCE)), gene editing capturing people's attention (CRSP) and traditional tech giants getting re-rated by investors as public sentiment shifts (Amazon (AMZN)), it's the perfect time to start tracking and picking winning tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.