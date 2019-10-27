Costco Wholesale: Overvalued, But Not Enough For A Sell Yet

Investment Thesis

The comparable sales are slowing at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), causing its revenue growth to lose the momentum. The margins are also fraying as it battles competitors in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce front. However, the performance stands far superior to that of its closest rival, Sam’s Club unit of Walmart Inc. (WMT). Costco the stock meanwhile continues to trade at a lofty premium of ~24% to its historical price to forward earnings (PE) multiples. For Walmart, a firm mirroring the macro concerns of the U.S. economy, the above premium stands at only ~15%.

Applying Walmart’s premium to Costco’s historical forward PE and the current consensus EPS forecast suggests a ~7% overvaluation of the stock. Similarly, the consensus revenue estimates and a more conservative margin of ~2.1% for FY20, as opposed to ~2.3% the Street expects, indicate an ~8% overvaluation when combined with the current consensus forward PE. However, neither discounts are solid enough to recommend an outright ‘Sell’ as Costco continues to retain catalysts for revenue growth and margin expansion both at the company and macro level. Therefore, it’s better to wait and see until future quarterly results signal any major red flags suggesting a downgrade.

Source: The Company Presentation

Costco’s spectacular rise is slowing

I started writing for Seeking Alpha last November with a bullish view on Costco. Three more articles followed, and even when the stock had dipped ~9% by mid-January, my bullish view on the stock remained. Since initiating the coverage, the stock, as I forecasted, has risen ~27% in comparison to ~11% in the S&P 500 Index.

In the most recent article, despite its bullish view, I cautioned investors over the viability of the stock’s meteoric rise, which had reached ~15% in less than three months largely on the hype of a special dividend. From the 2013 fiscal year-end (FY13), it had declared three such dividends once in two years until FY17. Despite the expectation of another in FY19 given Costco’s strong balance sheet, the company declared no such dividend in FY19, and the stock gained only ~21% in the six months that followed. It remains elevated ~46% year-to-date (YTD) cf. ~20% in the S&P 500.

Comp sales are losing momentum

However, Costco’s top-line growth is stagnating as of late, though it stands head and shoulders above its nearest competitor, Sam’s Club. The company grew its unadjusted comparable sales at 6% in FY19, more than double the average comparable sales (including fuel) growth at Sam’s Club over the last twelve-month (LTM) period. However, the comps growth at Costco has slipped from a year ago, dipping ~3 percentage points resulting in a ~2 percentage points decline in the net sales growth. Meanwhile, the growth of membership fees, the largest component of Costco’s bottom-line, also decelerated by more than ~3 percentage points from the year earlier as the impact of membership fee hike effected in June 2017 in the U.S. and Canada tapered off in FY19. All in all, the total revenue grew only ~8% in FY19 from ~10% a year ago.

Source: The Author; Data from the Company Press Releases

Stagnant home market forces overseas expansion

With its approach to sell items in bulk, the one-person households in the U.S. are a demographic segment yet to be addressed by Costco. Such households are rising fast in the U.S., making up 28% of total households currently cf. 23% in 1980 and 13% in 1960, according to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Even competitors such as Sam’s Club are restraining their pace of expansion, opening only two new stores in the LTM period. Having opened 16 new stores in the U.S. in FY19 cf. 13 units a year earlier, Costco’s no-holds-barred expansion in the U.S., however, continues.

Meanwhile, the company is looking overseas for growth, opening its first warehouse in Shanghai last August, which will soon be followed by another in early 2021. Notwithstanding the sizable market and the hype from Chinese shoppers on the opening day, China will be a tough battleground for Costco with no guarantee of success. Even after 20 years of operation, Walmart claims only 1.7% of the Chinese grocery market, according to Euromonitor International. The different shopping habits of the Chinese shopper will require Costco to rethink its strategies there. The Chinese households are smaller than the relatively larger families in the U.S., and the consumers, unlike their U.S. counterparts, prefer frequent shopping visits to smaller neighborhood stores, rather than a weekly shopping spree at a big box store such as Costco.

In the meantime, the unadjusted e-commerce sales, a vital sales channel to attract the Millennials, are slowing, recording a ~23% growth in FY19 cf. previous year’s ~32% and Sam’s Club’s ~31% average for the LTM period. Caught up in the battle for faster delivery between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart, with the former announcing free one-day delivery only for the latter to follow a similar strategy a few weeks later, e-commerce sales at Costco is likely to suffer without a significant revamp in the near term.

With Costco witnessing two revenue misses in the last three quarters, after revenue beats for seven consecutive quarters, the consensus estimate for revenue growth for FY20 stands at ~7.3% year-over-year (YoY), lower than the ~7.9% YoY growth recorded in FY19. As comp sales in the U.S., which generates nearly three-quarters of the company's top-line, slows amid competition from brick-and-mortar as well as online retailers, which I explain later, the estimate seems realistic.

Competitor strategies pressure margins

Even though margins at Costco are better in comparison to Sam’s Club, they contracted in FY19, as forecasted in my previous article. Both gross and EBITDA margins dipped ~4bps and ~10bps, respectively, from a year earlier. More pressure on operating margins are likely as the wage increase and paid bonding leave benefits, made available for the U.S. and Canadian employees effective March 2019, impact two more quarters in FY20.

Meanwhile, in the macro front, the inflation can pick up as the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to cut short-term interest rates for the third time this year, resulting in a possible uptick in inflation, thus increasing Costco’s merchandise costs and squeezing its margins. If Costco, which only exempts its two-day deliveries from a separate fee, expands its e-commerce outreach, more margin erosion is likely.

Furthermore, the competition in the no-frills segment of the U.S. brick-and-mortar space is also rising, pressuring Costco to slash prices as it defends its market share. The German discount retailer Aldi has doubled its U.S. store count over the past decade, while its compatriot Lidl, following its entry in 2017, is expanding fast. Their simpler store models and efficient product assortment similar to Costco permit an ultra-low pricing strategy, attracting a wider section of the U.S. clientele and forcing the established players to slash the prices of consumer staples despite the impact on margins.

Even though Costco’s normalized income margins averaged ~1.9% over the last five years, the current consensus earnings estimate at $8.61 per share suggests ~2.3% of net margin for FY20. Given the lower historical average, and the existing industry rivalry outweighing the future benefits of the vertical integration efforts, which I will discuss later, a net margin ~2.1% seems more appropriate for FY20, in my opinion.

Source: koyfin.com

A moderately overvalued stock

Currently, the Street is valuing Costco at ~34.9x of its FY20 earnings. Assuming the shares used for EPS calculation increase at ~0.2% YoY, equaling the rate in each of the last two years, the above revenue estimate of ~7.9% YoY and the net margin of ~2.1% yields ~$7.85 of per-share earnings for FY20. When applied to the current consensus PE multiple, it suggests a fair value of ~$273.48 with a ~7.9% discount to Costco’s current share price.

Furthermore, based on the median forward PE ratio over the last eight quarters, Costco is currently trading at a premium of ~24.2%, compared to the ~14.8% premium Walmart trades. The expectations of a special dividend and the company’s five-year dividend growth rate of ~14.5%, more than seven times higher than that of Walmart, may justify the premium. However, the macro concerns suggest a more conservative valuation, and having applied the ~14% premium of Walmart to the median PE multiple, Costco should trade at only ~32.2x of its forward earnings for FY20. Combined with the unaltered consensus EPS estimate of ~$8.61, the above adjusted PE multiple indicates a fair value of ~$277.19 for the stock with a discount of ~6.7% to the current share price.

Source: The Author; Data from Koyfin.com and Seeking Alpha

Catalysts for revenue and margin expansion remain

Though both estimates suggest an overvalued stock, the moderate discount does not warrant an outright ‘Sell’. Until more clarity over the company’s financial performance unfolds in the forthcoming quarters, prudence suggests a watch-and-wait approach as a noteworthy set of catalysts to both revenue growth and margins persist.

Notably, Costco’s efforts of vertical integration continue as it attempts to keep the prices of crowd pullers such as rotisserie chicken in check without a significant impact on margins. As done in the past, when it brought hot dog production in-house, the poultry farm commissioned in September, when fully operational in FY20, will fulfill 40% of Costco’s annual chicken supply. Even though immediate benefits on margins are unlikely, the consistent supply of poultry products ensures minimum supplier power for a commodity for which demand in the U.S. is rising fast.

Meanwhile, similar to last year, the outlook of gasoline prices remains supportive of a favorable impact on margins. In FY19, the gasoline price at Costco declined ~4% compared to FY18, driving margins higher in a business segment contributing ~11% to the top-line. The benefit to margins should continue into FY20 as the U.S. Energy Information Administration models a further ~1.5% decline in gasoline prices over the next four quarters.

Furthermore, the macro environment remains favorable for Costco’s revenue momentum as the Fed set to continue its dovish policy for low short-term interest rates. The robust consumer spending, driven by the record-low unemployment level and average hourly earnings well-exceeding the inflation, could power the retail sales across the industry.

Conclusion

Despite the softening margins and sluggish revenue growth, Costco continues to trade at a premium to its own historical forward PE multiples and also that of Walmart, a bellwether of the U.S. economy. The current consensus PE multiple applied to a more conservative EPS estimate suggests a moderate overvaluation of the stock. A revised down forward PE multiple and the current EPS estimate indicates the same. With neither discounts steep enough for an outright 'Sell' amid persisting catalysts for revenue growth and margin expansion, the investors are cautioned to wait until future quarterly results hint any major warnings to warrant a downgrade.

