Nothing Special From Chimera's Preferred Shares

We see all CIM preferred shares as being with the hold range.

CIM preferred shares come with a risk rating of 2.5 and can occasionally trade with a stripped yield over 8%.

Investors looking for a higher yield may want to keep an eye on these preferred shares.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Looking for a buy rating?

While we do not have a buy rating today, investors may still want to take a closer look at Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) preferred shares. We will discuss why investors may want to keep an eye on CIM-D (CIM.PD).

Why preferred shares?

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from our latest preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 174.” Our article to subscribers was posted on 10/20/2019.

We will be discussing the preferred shares, but investors often like a quick note on the common stock. CIM is currently trading a large premium to total book value (including intangible assets). CIM’s premium is actually the highest in the sector among the mortgage REITs we cover. What does that mean?

Stay away.

Consequently, we’re bearish on the common shares. Despite being an excellent mortgage REIT, we simply cannot stomach CIM’s premium share price.

In the interest of full disclosure, our estimates on book value rely on the work of Scott Kennedy, another author at The REIT Forum. Our buy/hold/sell ratings on the common shares will generally overlap and if you’re reading his work, you shouldn’t be surprised to see us echo the same sentiments. He’s already prepared an exclusive review of Q3 2019 performance for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR).

We view ARR as a viable alternative to CIM for investors interested in the common stock.

Let’s review the ratings quickly:

CIM - Bearish

CIM Preferred Shares - In the hold range

ARR - Bullish

The reason we're steering investors towards preferred equity is the certainty of the dividend, relatively stable price, and their inability to have par value or call value fluctuate.

The preferred share dividend takes priority over the common dividend. For it to be reduced even a penny, the common dividend must be canceled entirely.

Theoretically, in a bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders should expect to not get the full call value of their preferred shares. In an orderly liquidation of assets, those preferred shares should either get their call value or get transferred to a new company buying the husk of the mortgage REIT. Either way, they wouldn't be doing too poorly. It is very unlikely that CIM would be bought out. It is far more likely that CIM might look to acquire cheaper mortgage REIT peers.

For traders, it always comes down to assessing relative valuations to find the opportunity to exploit. We still often favor the preferred shares because we can establish relative valuations in a tighter range. The tighter range gives us confidence the price should correct before the fundamentals change.

For buy-and-hold investors, the preferred shares are generally the superior tool. These investors simply need to find the securities that match their needs and an attractive entry point.

CIM preferred shares

CIM has 4 preferred shares: CIM-A (CIM.PA), CIM-B (CIM.PB), CIM-C (CIM.PC), and CIM-D.

Source: The REIT Forum’s preferred share spreadsheet

At recent prices, we see CIM-D as being the most attractive. CIM-D still has a ways to go before it would reach our target buying range. However, it is quite unlikely that CIM-D would actually dip that far. Shares dipped recently creating a buying opportunity for the more aggressive traders. The dip brought them below their normal trading range. That’s noteworthy because CIM-A and CIM-B continued to rally. CIM-C traded much closer to CIM-D:

When CIM-C and CIM-D are both floating, CIM-C’s spread of 4.743% is materially less attractive than the 5.379% for CIM-D.

Prior to the floating date, CIM-D comes with an 8% coupon rather than 7.75% for CIM-C.

When looking at the stripped yields, CIM-D has the highest at 7.89%. We do believe this to be the most attractive preferred share from CIM at recent prices. However, please keep in mind that we believe it it still $1 out of our buy range. Part of that is the risk rating of 2.5. We see a 2.5 as still being an option for buy-and-hold investors who are willing to take on a little extra risk. For those who detest risk, we think they should stick with risk rating 1 & 2 securities.

CIM-A has a couple years of call protection on the calendar. The B, C, and D series all have materially more call protection. You can see this on our chart above that says “Next Call Date”. CIM-D has call protection on the calendar until 3/30/2024.

One of the risks here that investors need to consider is the market capitalization over preferred share. This is the ratio coming from the market capitalization of common shares divided by preferred equity. The ratio is 4.07x. While this isn’t as bad as some of the preferred shares, we would like to see it over 5x.

Final thoughts

Investors looking to get into CIM preferred shares at recent prices will be taking on a material amount of risk. That being said, CIM preferred shares very rarely come into our buy range. Therefore, if investors want to venture in, we believe CIM-D offers the best deal. CIM-D has:

The highest recent stripped yield

A nice floating rate once call protection ends

Several years of call protection on the calendar.

Rarely come into our buy range

CIM’s preferred shares come with a risk rating of 2.5 which can be good for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors and for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.