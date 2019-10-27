G-III Apparel Group Ltd.: Low P/E Value Stock With Catalysts

GIII's main competitive advantage is its ability to bring out quality new products and partnerships with global apparel brands that are growing at a rapid rate. This will support earnings growth.

GIII has recently sold off, making it an attractive value stock with a number of catalysts. We see 47% price upside in the next 12-18 months.

Investment Thesis

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has recently sold off, leaving a compelling investment opportunity for a patient value investor. The company has a number of catalysts and we see 47% upside. The firm has been able to navigate tariff pressure. GIII has a healthy wholesale business, which has more than offset weakness in the retail environment. GIII has a strong partnership with some of the largest global retail apparel brands and is benefiting immensely from them. It’s GIII’s competitive advantage in this tough retail environment. New product lines with these brands, especially in denim jeans, will continue to support revenue growth moving forward and the share price. We believe the market is overly pessimistic on GIII and you can benefit.

Catalysts

Tariffs

Some of the price pressure on GIII is related to the trade war between China and America. However, if we look at this closely, the tariffs will have little effect on GIII’s overall profitability. This is due to several factors. GIII has obtained higher inventory balances in advance from suppliers. GIII has also spoken to its Chinese vendors who are prepared to share the tariff costs. Any wholesale price increases will be added where appropriate and should affect demand minimally.

GIII is continuing to look at sourcing opportunities on a global scale. We believe that this gives GIII a better bargaining position when negotiating with suppliers. One of the core strengths for GIII is the strength in its global sourcing capabilities and strong relationships with vendors. This has led to the delivery of quality products, at good prices, delivered on time. The reliance on China has gone down as well. Four years ago, 80% of production was from China, while now it is below 50%. There are a lot of sourcing opportunities outside China going forward. This ensures that if the trade wars continue to go on in the long term, GIII won’t be affected as much. This could even give it a competitive advantage against competitors, which benefits GIII.

Wholesale vs. Retail

The wholesale business has been particularly strong for GIII. Compared to the 2nd quarter last year, net sales in wholesale were up 8% to $589 million. This more than offset the challenges in the retail operations.

Retail could be seen as particularly challenging and the main reason why GIII has sold off substantially. GIII has now removed 140 retail stores, down from 350 stores. This is a 40% decrease in the Bass and Wilsons stores. GIII positively is being aggressive at looking at a solution for the remainder of the retail stores. As they develop a clearer retail strategy, the depressed share price will be rewarded. Net sales from retail in the quarter were $84 million, 22% lower from last year at $107 million. This negative pressure was due to 55 stores closing in the past year. While Wilsons and Bass did bad, DKNY was up 3%. We believe that the market has priced in the risk from the retail operations, but is overlooking the strength of GIII’s other businesses such as wholesale. We see the selloff as overdone therefore.

Strong Brands Competitive Advantage

A huge positive for GIII that stands it out from its retail competitors is the globally impressive brands it works with.

GIII has an impressive partnership with PVH that it extended recently. However, we could question the risk that GIII has, if this partnership with PVH was to ever end. Although, we feel this is unlikely because both GIII and PVH bring competencies that help each other. GIII has the competitive advantages in design, merchandising, sourcing and selling, while PVH brings brand management and marketing capabilities to the table.

Calvin Klein is an example of a GIII and PVH partnership. Calvin Klein for GIII represents a big bet on women’s apparel, which saw another solid quarter of growth. GIII has developed a new CK Jeans product line that has led to significant interest and a strong initial order book. The lifestyle women’s CK Jeans business is seen to be able to grow and generate $250 million in annual sales over the next few years. We see this as a strong catalyst for increasing revenue, EPS and ultimately the depressed share price.

PVH marketing capabilities have made Tommy Hilfiger a strong global brand. GIII is benefiting with 30% sales growth from this brand compared to the 2nd quarter last year. GIII will bring in more revenue by looking at more Tommy Hilfiger products to appeal to a wider consume base. An example is GIII has increased distribution to Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) for Tommy Hilfiger’s Sportswear business. Tommy Jeans is another big opportunity. In the Spring 2020, GIII will bring out a new collection of jeans to be placed in department and specialty stores. This should reflect positively against GIII’s earnings and share price. The jeans will have multiple fits and washes with softer tops to appeal to both casual and younger customers.

GIII’s DKNY and Karl Largerfield stores have remained resilient. Even with the short-term headwind of reduced tourist figures, where the stores are located (high volume tourists areas), there was still low digital positive sales. GIII benefited from improved product and store design. DKNY Donna Karen brands saw 20% sales growth from the 2nd quarter last year. DKNY is a bright opportunity, as they have recently partnered with singer Halsey who has 36 million social media fans. Licensing DKNY is another opportunity to move globally further and move into new lifestyle product categories. This will be a positive catalyst for GIII moving forward.

DKNY is set to increase wholesale net sales by 25% for next year. This is based on work done so far and the current order book projections. Successful management, product development and distribution has set the stage for many years of DNKY brand growth. This will reflect in earnings going forward.

Diversification

As highlighted in the brands section. GIII is developing new products to increase diversification. Denim is a hot topic at the moment, which has led to a revival for the company Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), as an example. GIII will launch CK jeans, Tommy Jeans collection and a future launch of DKNY jeans. GIII will look to become an important player in the denim space. This movement to a growing category is a positive catalyst for earnings moving forward. Movement into the denim category with some of the world’s most recognised brands will allow GIII to dominate the category. The competitive advantage GIII has over competitors is the access to huge globally established brands. The market seems to be overlooking this though and just focusing on the retail component. GIII has a track record of moving into new categories, which is a positive. This includes previously in outerwear dresses, performance and women’s suits.

GIII has also diversified by expanding internationally, with stores in Spain, Portugal and in El Corte Ingles – one of Europe’s largest department stores.

Valuation

GIII has sold off and as a result is trading at a depressed valuation. The EPS for 2019 is expected to be $2.75, with net income of $138 million and net sales of $3.08 billion.

Based on the share price fall and low P/E multiple, you would expect GIII to be losing money next year. The firm is projecting EPS growth in 2020 to $3.1-3.2 per share, with net income of $154-159 million and net sales of $3.3 billion.

Based on the current share price of $25.64, GIII has a P/E multiple of 9.3 currently and Forward P/E of 8.14. This is a steep discount to the overall market. Also, the retail apparel average of 16.46. Historically, GIII has had an average P/E of around the current retail apparel average of 16.35. The recent price fall from $42 makes for a compelling entry point for a patient investor.

We believe the company, which has a range of catalysts and is growing earnings, should have a P/E of 12. Based on the forward multiple going to 12, we see upside of 47% from current levels over the next 12-18 months. This gives a price target of $37, below where it was trading at $42 only 6 months ago.

Conclusion

GIII has sold off substantially and now the rewards outweigh the risks in the share price. GIII has faced a tough retail environment, but it is well placed to navigate it. It has the leverage of strong global power brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. It also has the design and development capability to create great commercial products that will lead to new categories like Jeans and more revenue going forward. GIII continues to be and is growing as the supplier of choice for retail partners. Most importantly, it has the financial position to continue its solid growth over the coming years. This is a depressed company well worth looking for your portfolio. The selloff is overdone and we see market beating 47% upside over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.