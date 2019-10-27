Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of October 2019

Lithium market news - Goldman Sachs - Investors "should dust off their lithium files and consider preparing for an upturn."

Welcome to the October 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020/21 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

October saw lithium prices move generally slightly lower. Analysts have begun calling the bottom as lithium prices approach the marginal cost of production. It was a very busy month for the juniors with a huge amount of news.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During October, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were not available (AsianMetal.com). Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.62%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.00/kg (US$10,000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$12.00/kg (12,000/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of October 2019" article. Highlights include:

Top producer says lithium prices to keep falling, prices to start recovering in 2021, but spodumene may take longer.

CATL shrugs off headwinds with plan for $1.4 billion EV battery plant in SW China.

Forbes reports "demand crash on the EV highway hits battery metals."

Battery costs have come down by more than 80% in nine years. And battery manufacturing capacity has increased more than 200-fold in 15 years.

Goldman Sachs - Investors "should dust off their lithium files and consider preparing for an upturn."

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On October 22 Yahoo Finance reported:

Rio to produce lithium in California, joining electric car battery race. Rio Tinto Group is starting pilot production of lithium in California and will consider an expansion to become the top domestic supplier in the U.S. A pilot plant being assembled at Boron -- about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles -- under a $10 million first phase will produce about 10 metric tons a year of lithium carbonate equivalent by chemically processing material from the pile of decades-old mining waste. Rio will next consider a $50 million investment to build an industrial-scale lithium plant with capacity for 5,000 tons a year (ramping to 15,000 tpa).

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On October 14 Bacanora Lithium announced:

Completion of strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium and Board changes. Bacanora Lithium plc, the London traded lithium company, is pleased to provide an update on the Strategic Investment by leading global lithium company Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. ("Ganfeng" or "GFL"). As announced on 28 June 2019, the signed Investment Agreement and Offtake Agreement, which together make up the Strategic Investment, were submitted to the relevant authorities in China for approval. Completion of the last of the relevant approvals has now been obtained and Bacanora has now received the £21,963,740 of funds from Ganfeng in exchange for a 29.99% equity interest in Bacanora Lithium PLC and a 22.5% JV investment directly in the Sonora Lithium Project ('Sonora'). It is expected that the 57,600,364 shares in Bacanora will be admitted to trading on or around 18 October 2019.

On October 21 Bacanora Lithium announced: "Audited annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.....Significant progress made in securing funding package for flagship Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico.

"....A long-term offtake agreement being signed with Ganfeng for 50% of Stage 1 production at the Sonora Lithium Project and up to 75% of Stage 2 production, both at a market-based price per tonne; and Ganfeng initiating a review of the engineering design and capital costs of Stage 1 with a view to optimising capital costs and timetable to construction.

US$150 million conditional senior debt facility secured with RK Mine Finance, a leading provider of finance for resources companies, in July 2018, to finance the development of the Sonora Lithium Project. The first tranche of US$25 million was drawn down in July 2018.

Bacanora's offtake partner, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") made an equity commitment of US$25 million as part of the Sonora Project financing package in July 2018."

"Work to complete the front-end engineering design ("FEED") has continued throughout the year. The pilot plant continues to operate to produce samples when required for potential clients and investors and act as a platform to optimise the FEED.

Unrestricted access to develop and operate the Sonora mine was secured following acquisition of the La Ventana and La Joya parcels of land in Sonora for US$2.9 million with the final consideration settled in August 2018."

Zinnwald Lithium Project, Germany ("Zinnwald") - Completed feasibility confirms commerciality of high value lithium project in Europe's industrial and automotive heartlands.........."

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019/20 - Further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinwald.

?2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On October 9 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Numerous high-grade spodumene drill intersections across Finniss Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Hang Gong: 4.8m @ 1.5% Li2O from 116.5m & 13.8m @ 1.3% Li2O from 127.9m (NMRD002). 13m @ 1.56% Li2O from 123m (NRC109)....."

On October 11 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New Lithium Project acquisitions in the NT." Highlights include:

"Core has entered into conditional agreements to acquire two new lithium pegmatite projects in northern Australia.

Soldiers Creek Project: Located near Core’s Finniss Lithium Project and Darwin Port. Multiple historic tin tantalum pegmatite mines similar to Finniss.

Walabanba Project: Surrounded by Core’s Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium Project. Multiple historic tin tantalum pegmatite mines similar to Finniss.

New projects have strong synergies with Core’s existing lithium projects.

Excellent fit with Core’s objective to make Darwin and Core’s Finniss Lithium Project central processing and global lithium transport hub for northern Australia."

On October 14 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "High-grade intersections at BP33 to increase Ore Reserves."

On October 15 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Rights acquired to enable ancillary mineral lease."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On October 4 Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona advances engagement efforts as the Authier revised Definitive Feasibility Study nears completion." Highlights include:

"Sayona advances stakeholder engagement concerning the delivery of a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine at its Authier Lithium Project in Québec, Canada.

Revised Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] on track for release in November; environmental impact statement [EIS] adjusted to reflect community feedback.

Engagement efforts follows positive study concerning the future of Québec’s lithium strategy and amid Sayona’s expression of interest in helping turn around the mine of North American Lithium [NAL]."

On October 10 Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona assembles world‐class team to support bid for North American Lithium.....Synergies from combining established plant at NAL with Sayona’s nearby Authier Lithium Project provide further boost to project economics, delivering new jobs and investment for Québec and facilitating the Québec Government’s lithium hub strategy.

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On October 23 Critical Elements announced:

Critical Elements and Primero announce a guaranteed maximum price for engineering, procurement and construction of the Rose Phase I Spodumene Project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On October 16 Lithium Power International announced:

Environmental impact assesssment [EIA] update. Lithium Power International's Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, commented: "We expect an approval for our EIA to be granted in Q1 2020, at the completion of the Environmental Service's review process. This extension does not have any impact on the financial structuring process currently underway, nor does it impact the finalisation of the joint venture with CODELCO, which is simultaneously being worked on."

Investors can read my article: "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019/20 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Drill results from the Tabba Tabba Lithium Project.

2022 - Possible producer.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers and SQM, located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] recently acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

No lithium related news.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On October 7 Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. announces granting of Federal Fiscal Stability Certificate from the Government of Argentina......The granting of the Federal Fiscal Stability Certificate by the Federal Government of Argentina assures the tax and benefit terms under which Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A., the Millennial Argentine subsidiary, can operate a lithium carbonate production operation. The main aspect of the Federal Fiscal Stability Certificate is the confirmation of a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 25% as of January 1, 2020 and the Company will benefit from any further corporate income tax reductions. Millennial continues to advance our lithium project at Pastos Grandes with pilot plant construction underway and active pilot ponds and receipt of the Certificate continues to confirm our confidence that mining projects in Salta have the support of all levels of government.”

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On October 15 Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium and the Municipality of Fiambalá announce the creation of a Lithium Industrial Park." Highlights include:

"610 hectares of provincial land to be allocated for an industrial park near Fiambalá.

Neo Lithium will receive 349 hectares for constructing its lithium carbonate plant.

Solar power available in the immediate area will satisfy electricity requirements.

Fresh water well completed and donated by Neo Lithium to the municipality for the community's use.

Additional water well, currently under construction, will service the future lithium carbonate plant."

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

2019/20 - Project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On October 7 Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Goulamina Project risks significantly reduced by optimising key infrastructure." Highlights include:

"Water Licence received from Malian Authorities to pump from nearby Selingue Dam, de risking the project water supply.

Alternatives to diesel power generation on site confirmed, allowing for operational cost savings in the final Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

Opportunities to reduce road transport costs identified using a combination of shorter route to Port and backloading of product using empty trucks returning to Port from Bamako.

Project risks significantly reduced by confirming and optimising key infrastructure, which translates directly into reduced Operational Costs."

On October 21 Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Scoping study (commissioned) to investigate downstream lithium processing at Goulamina.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On October 1 AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ receives confirmation of increased equity stake in world-class Manono Project. AVZ Minerals Limited today confirmed an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dathcom Mining SA (“Dathcom”) has been convened and approved the sale to AVZ of a 5% equity interest in Dathcom –the holding company of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project (“Manono Project”). Under the terms of the Share Sale Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) announced on 24 June 2019, AVZ has now paid the first tranche of US$500,000 to Dathomir Mining Resources SARL (“Dathomir”), with US$5 million to be paid to Dathomir at any time within 36 months from the date of the agreement.

On October 9 AVZ Minerals announced: "Update: Phases 1 & 2 metallurgical test work.....DMS250 crush results excellent fort in and tantalum recovery rates."

On October 11 AVZ Minerals announced: "Manono Lithium and Tin Project update." Highlights include:

"Positive engagement with Tanzanian Government agencies around the transport of Roche Dure concentrate via the port of Dar es Salaam.

Relevant Tanzanian Government agencies offer ‘every possible assistance’ to facilitate AVZ’s transport objectives.

Highly experienced Project Director Michael Hughes appointed to progress world-class Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Pit dewatering at Roche Dure progressing better than planned."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On October 1 ioneer Ltd announced: "Pilot plant and DFS developments." Highlights include:

The Pilot Plant facility at Kemetco Research in Vancouver, Canada has achieved its key objectives and provided the opportunity for process enhancements.

High-quality lithium and boron product samples from the Pilot Plant have been sent to thirty potential off-take partners.

Strategic and off-take partner discussions are progressing well with twenty potential partners having toured the Pilot Plant as part of their due diligence.

The Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] will be completed in Q1 2020 once process enhancements are incorporated into engineering design."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2019/20 - Off-take discussions.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On October 22 Advantage Lithium announced: "Advantage Lithium Corp. announces positive pre-feasibility study results for the Cauchari JV." Highlights include:

"Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.02Mt of LCE grading 480 mg/l Lithium sufficient to support 30 years of production.

Reserves and production plan derived from a Measured and Indicated mineral resource base of 4.8Mt LCE (April 2019) with appropriate modifying factors applied.

Reasonable prospects to convert 1 Mt of Inferred resources in the lower sand units of the salar into Measured and Indicated resources through recommended additional drilling and test work in the next phase of development.

Indicated Resources of 894,000t LCE in the West Fan Unit have not yet been included in reserve modelling.

US$ 671 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and after-tax IRR of 20.9 % based on a 25,000 tpa nameplate production facility of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate.

Pre-Production CAPEX estimate of US$ 446 million for a 25,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate operation including contingency at 20 %.

Average OPEX of US$ 3,560/tonne Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at steady state post ramp-up.

Processing facilities design based on proven solar evaporation technology and conventional lithium brine processing, leveraging and optimising JV partner Orocobre’s project experience."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Off take and funding announcements.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On October 1 Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Sigma Lithium announces a positive feasibility study with forecast LOM Net Revenue of US$1.4billion and EBITDA of US$690million for the high-grade, low-cost Xuxa deposit. Positive results confirman after tax NPV of US$ 249 million with cash operating costs for the Xuxa deposit of US$238 per tonne of battery grade 6% lithium oxide concentrate, amongst the lowest costs globally.

Highlights include:

"Forecastsa life-of-mine (“LOM”) revenue from the Xuxa Plant of US$1.4 billion and an EBITDA of US$690 million over an estimated LOM of 9.2 years, at an assumed 2021 nominal arms-length price of US$ 650 per tonne for 6% lithium oxide (“Li2O”) concentrate cost insurance and freight (“CIF”) at China port.

The FS envisages an average annual production rate at the Xuxa Plant of ~220,000 tonnes of coarse green and high-quality battery grade 6% lithium oxide concentrate with low impurities (“lithium concentrate”) at operating costs of US$ 238 per tonne and total cash cost CIF China of US$ 342 per tonne,which is amongst the lowest costs globally.

The estimated initial capital cost (“capex”) including 10% contingency of US$98.4 million results in an after-tax net present value of US$249 million at 8% discount rate (“NPV8%”) and US$299 million before-tax. The after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 43.2% and project payback period of 3.1years illustrate the Project’s compelling economics.

The Xuxa Plant will benefit from a unique feed of spodumene ore with large crystals, high grade and low impurities. The average grade of 1.46% over a 9.2 year mine life is amongst the highest globally. Impurities of iron oxide (“Fe₂O₃”) are below 1% and alkalines (sodium and potassium, respectively “Na₂O” and “K₂O”) are below 0.55% each.

The Xuxa Mine will produce an “environmentally responsible” lithium concentrate. The Xuxa Plant will be powered by Brazil’s clean and low-cost hydroelectricity. More than 90% of the water used in the processing will be recycled and the Xuxa Plant tailings will be managed using dry-stacking technology."

Catalysts include:

2022 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On October 15 Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals signs Memorandum of Understanding with Uranium One Group. The MOU provides for the acquisition (the “Proposed Transaction”) by U1G of up to a 51% ownership interest in the Company’s Atacama lithium project (the “Atacama Project”)......Such development is expected to include, among other things, the application of U1G’s ecologically friendly sorption lithium extraction technology.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On October 17 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals provides update on administrative appeals. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. reports that in adherence to the 90-day deadline prescribed by the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Peru (“MINEM”), the Company’s subsidiary, Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. (“Macusani”), has commenced the judicial process (Demanda Contencioso Administrativa) to overturn the Mining Council’s decision to support INGEMMET’s resolution that deemed 32 mineral concessions invalid for late good standing fee payments.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On October 21 Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Cypress Development receives $817,199 from exercised warrants."

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On October 8 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont accelerating lithium hydroxide strategy." Highlights include:

"Strong customer interest driving accelerated timeline. Piedmont in discussions with numerous prospective lithium hydroxide customers. Lithium hydroxide demand projected to grow 35% per annum through 2025. Customers aggressively seeking ex-China supply. Piedmont uniquely positioned to supply US and European markets.

Piedmont project to be developed on an integrated basis targeting commissioning in H2 2022. Mine and concentrator permitting ongoing with federal permits expected in Q4 2019. Lithium hydroxide testwork and chemical plant permitting to commence in Q4 2019. Chemical Plant PFS expected in Q2 2020 prior to integrated DFS. Offtake agreements for lithium hydroxide expected to underpin project financing."

On October 23 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont and AMCI to Partner to Market By-Products."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/2020 - Permitting approvals and DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On October 8, Liontown Resources announced:

Strong start to new phase of resource expansion drilling at Kathleen Valley as high-grade intercepts extend mineralised system 400m north. Thick, high-grade lithium mineralisation now intersected over a strike length of 1.4km, with the mineralised trend still open to the north-west and up-and down-dip.

Highlights include:

"29m @ 1.3% Li2O from 256m [KVRC0136A], including: 13m @ 1.8% Li2O from 261m. 16m @ 1.9% Li2O from 294m [KVRC0264], including: 8m @ 2.2% Li2O from 294m and 2m @ 2.3% Li2O from 305m....."

On October 22, Liontown Resources announced: "September 2019 quarterly activities report. $18m capital raising sets strong foundation for Liontown as a next-generation WA lithium producer."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2019 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On September 24 Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium intersects 231m of 1.61% Li₂O suring phase II drilling of the spark pegmatite.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF)

On September 30 E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals receives TSXV approval for joint development agreement with Livent Corporation.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On September 30 Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One receives $1,181,944 from SDTC.....This amount represents the final payment for Nano One’s Demonstration Pilot Plant Project and initial payment toward the recently launched Scaling Advanced Battery Materials project.

On October 21 Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One adds another US battery materials patent to its growing IP portfolio.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

October saw lithium spot prices generally slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Goldman Sachs - Investors "should dust off their lithium files and consider preparing for an upturn."

Rio to produce lithium (5,000 tpa ramping to 15,000 tpa) in California from tailings at their Boron plant.

Bacanora Lithium announces the completion of strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium.

Core Lithium acquires two nearby lithium pegmatite projects in Northern Territory.

Sayona Mining assembles world‐class team to support bid for North American Lithium. DFS due in November 2019.

Neo Lithium will receive 349 hectares for constructing its lithium carbonate plant.

Advantage Lithium PFS results - After-tax NPV8% of US$ 671m and after-tax IRR of 20.9 % based on a 25,000 tpa production. CapEx $446m.

Sigma Lithium FS results - After tax NPV8% of US$ 249m and after tax IRR of 43.2% based on 220,000 tpa spodumene production. CapEx US$98.4m.

Wealth Minerals signs MOU with Uranium One to acquire up to a 51% ownership interest in the Company’s Atacama lithium project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

