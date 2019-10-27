Summary

In an upset, JEDI is awarded to Microsoft instead of Amazon, surprising many. Microsoft should break out significantly.

Apple reports this Wednesday. Chances are Apple retreats, as it has run a bit too far.

Amazon will likely spend time in the lower level of its trading channel. For the medium term, I think Amazon recovers going into the holiday shopping season.

Alphabet reporting on Monday's close could shine. Market participants will laser-focus on the Google Cloud offering. If growth accelerates and the Ad business is good, Alphabet runs back to old highs and breaks even higher.