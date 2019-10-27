Netflix Was Just Given A Huge Gift By Verizon And Disney

Apple is giving away Apple TV+ to potentially hundreds of millions of users. Netflix owes a thank you to Apple for helping customers to keep paying for its service.

Verizon is going to give Disney+ to its unlimited wireless subscribers and others. Does Verizon realize this is exactly what Netflix needed?

I’ll admit I’ve been what I would call ridiculously wrong on multiple occasions. I’m glad to know that I’m in good company given a few recent headlines. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) decided to offer Walt Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service to its unlimited wireless customers, as well as new Fios and 5G Home Internet customers. Another development is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is giving away a one-year subscription to Apple TV+, with the purchase of new iPhones, Macs, and Apple TV devices.

Naturally some analysts are coming out screaming about what terrible news this should be for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

At first, this was my reaction as well. However, this is a situation where reality isn’t quite as straightforward as the headlines. In fact, there is an argument that Verizon, Apple, and Disney just gift wrapped a huge present for Netflix. Investors who have been waiting on a recovery in Netflix stock, this may be the catalyst.

Verizon just made Disney+ less of a threat without even knowing it

At last count, Verizon had about 90 million postpaid accounts. The company has arguably the best network and generates tons of cash, so why did Verizon make this deal? Verizon has realized that having the best network, or having great customer service, may not be enough to keep growing. In Verizon’s last quarter, the company’s postpaid business seems to have plateaued. Postpaid subscribers increased less than 1% year-over-year.

The deal with Disney+ is exclusive to Verizon on mobile for a year. This particular detail could be a defensive move, to avoid allowing AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), or Sprint (NYSE:S) from getting their hands on this partnership. What seems odd about the deal is customers don’t seem to judge a carrier by its add-ons. Customers look for what matters… quality of service.

A buying guide to wireless service ranked performance as the number one reason to choose a provider. The other top reasons were things like plan choices, customer service and phone selection. One of the least important factors was special features. Not to be unkind, but who cares if you get a great add-on service if you can't make a call, or use data when you want to?

Roughly half of Verizon’s wireless subscribers are on an unlimited plan. This means about 45 million postpaid account holders would get Disney+. In a crazy twist, Netflix should be thanking Verizon for making this easy on its customers.

One of the issues when choosing a selection of streaming services is almost no one has an unlimited budget. With Verizon giving Disney+ away for free, this means tens of millions of Verizon customers can feel free to keep paying for Netflix while having access to Disney+.

This deal also seems questionable for Disney. If Disney+ is going to be such a great service, why not grow the service organically at the normal $6.99 per month price? Unfortunately for Disney shareholders, the company said Verizon would pay a wholesale rate for Disney+. Said a different way, Disney+ gets a bunch of customers that may or may not care about the service, and Disney gets less money per subscriber than it would through a traditional enrollment.

Verizon and Disney seem to have unwittingly saved Netflix from some real competition from Disney+ for at least a year. While not everyone that could sign up for Disney+ is a Verizon Wireless subscriber, Disney just effectively eliminated getting a full price subscription from tens of millions that might have paid for it. A year from November, some customers may have to choose between Disney+ and Netflix. However, that also means Netflix has another year to prepare its content library. This is anything but the dire straits that recent headlines are asking investors to believe.

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before

In Apple’s own way, Apple TV+ is also gift wrapping less competition and delivering it to Netflix. Apple will be giving away a year of Apple TV+ to purchasers of new iPhones, Macs and Apple TV devices starting November 1. It’s difficult to believe that customers looking at a $1,000 Mac or a $699 iPhone will honestly say, “hey look, I get a real bargain, I get Apple TV+ included!”

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before… what this strategy likely will do is give Apple tens of millions of subscribers who may or may not care about Apple TV+. What’s almost worse for shareholders is the company can tout millions of subscribers without knowing if they will stick around after the free year.

Apple generated just under 79% of its revenue last quarter from products, so it’s okay to try and drive more customers toward these purchases. With a reported budget of $6 billion for Apple TV+, the company would need 100 million paying subscribers just to cover its budget. It’s estimated that as many as 200 million people could upgrade their iPhone in the current cycle. What Apple just did is made sure that hundreds of millions of Apple buyers can stay with Netflix because Apple TV+ won’t cost them anything for the first year.

What’s next for Netflix?

Now that we know Netflix won’t have to worry as much about two of the newest entrants into the streaming wars, what is next for the company? Quite honestly, Netflix's business model is very straightforward. The domestic market is Netflix's cash cow. Though paid member growth has slowed dramatically, the company also posted one of the highest contribution margins in the last few years.

On the international front, Netflix is growing its paid subscribers at a 30%+ clip. To get a sense of the opportunity in front of the company, consider this: On the worldwide stage, Netflix’s less than 100 million paid members represent roughly 1.3% of the worldwide population outside of the U.S. By comparison, Netflix’s roughly 60 million domestic paid members represent about 18% of the total U.S. population. Clearly, Netflix isn’t going to hit a worldwide saturation point for many years.

Domestic revenue growth has been helped by price increases in the past, yet it’s not clear that Netflix can push forward future price increases. On the international front, Netflix paid memberships have been increasing by 30%+ for the last multiple quarters. In addition, international revenue has jumped from a 32.8% growth rate in the first quarter, to a near 40% growth rate in the most recent results. The company’s international contribution margin has been increasing as well, from single digits at the end of last year, to over 20% in the current quarter.

The net result is though Netflix will face new entrants into the streaming game, many of these services will start domestically. Netflix is willing and able to defend its turf at home, yet the company’s real growth comes from abroad.

One of the big questions surrounding Netflix is when does the company become self-funding. Much has been made of the company’s reliance on going to the bond market. However, investors know this can’t go on forever. If we look at Netflix content obligations and a few other numbers, it seems like 2021 is the year.

Netflix content obligations seem to finally be leveling off in the $18 billion to $19 billion range. On the domestic front, we’ve already seen that membership growth has slowed, yet the company is adding net new members each quarter. Internationally, growth is impressive and there is little reason to expect that facet of the business to change anytime soon.

If Netflix can grow its domestic paid membership by about 4% annually (roughly equal to next quarter’s projections), by the end of next year, the company would have about 63.7 million domestic subscribers. In the last quarter, 60.62 million paying members generated $2.413 billion in revenue for an average of $13.26 per month per member. Even at the most popular plan pricing of $12.99, the domestic business would generate about $2.48 billion in quarterly revenue by the end of 2020.

On the international front, Netflix has been growing paid subscribers by 30% or more for a while. If we assume the company generates 25% annualized growth, a year from now, Netflix would have about 130.89 million paid subscribers. In the last quarter, Netflix generated about $9.42 per month in revenue per international paid subscriber. At this revenue per subscriber, by the end of 2020, international would generate about $3.7 billion in revenue per quarter.

By the end of 2020, Netflix would have 194.59 million paid members. With an assumption of $19 billion in annual content obligations, this works out to $8.13 per month in content obligations per member. Just as a point of comparison, in the third quarter, Netflix obligations per month per member came out to just over $10. We can clearly see that as Netflix gains scale, the company can leverage its vast content spending across a wider base. Given the above numbers, and the fact that content makes up the lion's share of Netflix’s expenses, it seems likely 2020 will be a better cash flow year. Assuming consistent international growth, 2021 is the year Netflix may not need debt markets to fund its business.

The buying opportunity you’ve been waiting all year for

Given the recent worries about competition, Netflix's stock is within a few dollars of where it started the year. It’s hard to call Netflix cheap with a forward P/E of 49, yet the company’s annual EPS growth over the next five years is expected to grow by 42%. On a traditional PEG ratio, that means paying about 1.2 times earnings growth.

Looking at Disney, we get a much lower forward P/E ratio of about 23. However, analysts believe Disney’s spending on Disney+, and other factors, will lead the company to negative EPS growth for the next few years. Where Apple is concerned, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 19, yet analysts are calling for less than 10% annual EPS growth for the next five years, for a PEG of 1.9. I believe analysts are underestimating Apple, but Netflix could be the best value of the bunch.

The company is expected to post faster revenue growth than either Disney or Apple next year. In the last four quarters, Netflix beat estimates each time. Worries over new competition seem to be already baked into the shares. With most of these new services starting domestically, Netflix’s primary growth driver (international subscribers) should be relatively unaffected. Verizon and Disney are gifting Netflix less real competition in the next year. Apple’s attempt to jump start Apple TV+, should help keep Netflix insulated from the full brunt of competition here as well.

It’s possible near the end of 2020, Netflix could face some challenges. However, by then the company will have retooled its offerings and may be inching toward positive free cash flow. Investors who have been waiting on the time to buy are getting that chance, and Verizon, Disney, and Apple are partially responsible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.