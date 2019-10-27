Hunting Presents A Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Hunting Group’s Recovery Is Not Far

Hunting Group (OTCPK:HNTIF) provides oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) products and services, including perforating guns and accessories, premium connections, OCTG (oil country tubular goods) equipment, drilling tools, and subsea equipment. In the short-run, the energy market drivers are not in favor of a rise in the stock price. It will require a more congenial environment for the natural gas price to move upwards and yield positive returns for the stock.

The primary challenges for the company include the excess natural production leading to low natural gas prices, low LNG prices, and the weakness in OCTG pricing. On the other hand, the Hunting Titan segment is expected to perform steadily in the second half of the year based on higher market share in the perforating gun systems sales, titanium stress joint sales, and a recovery in the offshore market. The company’s strong balance sheet also augurs well for a potentially steady recovery when the industry indicators start moving up.

Challenges For The Company

Before we find out what makes Hunting Group tick, it is noteworthy to discuss Hunting’s premier business and the challenges the company is about to face. A large part of Hunting’s Titan business is spread in the Haynesville, the Appalachian Basin, Marcellus, and Utica. From June 2018 to June 2019, the natural gas production growth in the Haynesville (27% up) exceeded the average natural gas production growth in the key shales (18% up).

In 1H 2019, the Permian Basin remained the largest completions market with 36% drilled wells, according to EIA’s data, as cited in the company’s 1H 2019 presentation. Although the producers, due to the strides made in drilling technology over the past years, can now produce at a much lower cost, excess production has weighed on natural gas pricing. A significant drop in the LNG pricing (60% fall in the past year) and a drop in shipments to China has reduced U.S.’s LNG exports out of the US. As a result of these factors, the nat gas price declined by 19% in the past year until June 2019.

With massive nat gas flowing, either from gas-directed wells or as an associate of crude oil production, will keep the price low in the coming months, which will keep Hunting Titan’s margin under pressure. As a result, in 1H 2019, the reported profit in the segment declined by 37% compared to a year ago. Investors may note that Hunting Titan and the U.S. together accounted for 74% of HNTIF’s 1H 2018 revenues. In the recent past, Hunting Titan and Hunting Specialty, in collaboration with Advanced Manufacturing Group, received orders for fully assembled integrated downhole tools.

You should also note that pricing in the oil country tubular goods (or OCTG) market went through a decline following a fall in the basic pipe prices. It is quite challenging to project pricing in this market, but we can expect the pricing to stay under pressure in 2H 2019. Although the company estimates that it sells around 17,000 or 18,000 tonnes of OCTG products, the market for such products is the U.S. is 6 million to 7 million tonnes. So the company believes that the potential to grow its business can be remarkable. The plug-and-play perforating guns system pricing is also likely to remain unchanged.

Finding The New Growth Drivers

Now some good news for the investors. HNTIF’s H-1 and H-2 perforating gun systems can recover shortly. The industry is increasingly shifting to the plug-and-play premium guns, and the company’s independent gun system fits the drillers’ needs. The company’s proprietary hydraulic fracturing perforating gun - the H-1 Perforating System enables upstream companies to reduce workforce requirements on the well pads. It reduces operating costs as well as increases the safety and reliability factor in drilling. In Q4 2018, the company’s perforating gun system sales fell. Since then, it has improved by the end of the second quarter of 2019. In May, revenues from gun sales reached $40 million, which was one of the highest ever. The company’s management expects the trend to continue, although the production mix will affect future sales.

Hunting has been investing in its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Milford and Pampa. Hunting Titan, HNTIF’s largest segment by revenue share, is currently in collaboration with ExxonMobil (XOM) for building an autonomous cutting tool. The company’s other advanced technology-based products like EQUAfrac shaped charge, Magnetic Orientating Tool, and a new Electronic Release Tool are expected to be commercialized in 2019.

The other product lines where HNTIF is currently focusing on are titanium stress joints (or TSJ), connection thread forms, ballistic release downhole tools, and power charge product line. Typically, titanium has better corrosion capabilities. In 1H 2019, total savings in a project identified using titanium stress joints, was $13 million as determined by the company. The company estimates that ~60 FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) projects in deep and ultra-deepwater around the world would require TSJ. The product, besides having the size advantage (small size), also has a long life span, thus reducing operating costs. So the projected market size for the product should be sufficient to drive growth for the company.

What Are The Current Drivers?

HNTIF’s revenues increased by 16% in 1H 2019 compared to 1H 2018. Most of the sales growth emanated from non-Titan businesses in the U.S. and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Revenues from the Asia Pacific region, too, increased significantly in the past year. The company’s U.S. business benefited from exports of completions equipment to Brazil, Guyana, and also in the Gulf of Mexico.

The OCTG contracts came through in 1H 2019, which helped turn previous losses into profits. The OCTG and Premium Connections saw a 50% jump in sales due to strong demand in the U.S., EMEA and the Asia Pacific. Although the U.S. drilling market has been subdued following the on-going energy price volatility, the Advanced Manufacturing (or AMG) remained steady, mainly due to stable Dearborn and Electronics business sales. As of August 28, it had an order book of CAD 70 million in the AMG business.

However, the company’s operations in Canada continued to incur losses due to the systematic challenges in the Canadian energy industry, including pipeline constraints and the government’s interference with the production limit. However, the Canadian rig count has made robust recovery since the end of June, which may go on to improve the performance in the second half of the year.

Low Debt And Cash Flow Improvement

Led by a 15% increase in revenues in the first half of 2019 over the same period in 2018, the company’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased remarkably in 1H 2019. In 1H 2019, working capital did not change much year-over-year. However, the noticeable change reflected in the lower inventory balance as the company pushed the excess perforating guns out of the inventory pile.

HNTIF’s balance sheet has low leverage. Its debt-to-equity is nearly zero. While Subsea 7 S.A.’s (OTCPK:SUBCY) debt-to-equity was also very low (0.05x) as of June 30, SBM Offshore N.V.’s (OTCPK:SBFFY) leverage was contrastingly high (1.9x). In 2018, the company paid $0.09 annual dividend per share, which translates into a 1.67% dividend yield. With strong cash flows and nearly zero repayments, Hunting Group’s balance sheet exhibits sufficient strength to withstand any potential long-term weakness in the energy market.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Hunting Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.3x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.5x. Between Q1 2018 and Q2 2019, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~13.8x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-quarter average.

Hunting Group’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers’ (SUBC, SBFFY, and RES) average of 7.5x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Thomson Reuters, nine sell-side analysts rated HNTIF a “buy” by the end of September 2019 (includes “strong buys”), while five recommended a “hold.” Only one sell-side analyst recommended a “sell.” The mean target price is $7.9, which at the current price, yields ~52% returns.

What’s The Take On HNTIF?

Hunting Group has been investing in technologies and production capacity enhancement to maintain its growth. I expect the Hunting Titan segment to perform steadily in 2H 2019 based on higher market share in the perforating gun systems sales, titanium stress joint sales, and a recovery in the offshore market. The company is also utilizing its local insourcing and manufacturing facilities to keep costs down.

On the other hand, the completions activity slowdown in North America, excess natural production leading to low natural gas price, low LNG prices, and the weakness in OCTG pricing are the major headwinds. However, the balance sheet is strong because of nearly zero debt. With positive free cash flow coming in 1H 2019, its relative valuation multiples can improve in the face of adverse situations compared to some of its overly leveraged peers. In the short-run, the energy market drivers are not in favor of a rise in the stock price. It will require a more congenial environment for the natural gas price to move upwards, and yield positive returns for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.