iShares U.S. Energy ETF Is Significantly Discounted

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) owns a portfolio of giant and large-cap U.S. stocks in the energy sector. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. IYE has not performed well in the past year due to weak supply and demand imbalance in the energy sector. Fortunately, most of these stocks are large-cap stocks that have competitive advantages over its smaller peers. Stocks in IYE’s portfolio are now trading at P/E ratios much lower than its historical average. Given the strong cash flow generation of these stocks, we think the current risk and rewards profile is attractive. Therefore, we think investors should take advantage of the low valuation and invest in IYE.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

We like to highlight several points we think are important for readers to know about IYE. These points are as follows:

Energy sector is a highly cyclical sector

Energy sector is a cyclical sector. Its profitability heavily depends on the supply and demand imbalance. When demand exceeds supply, we will usually see improving profitability among companies in the energy sector. On the other hand, when supply exceeds demand, energy price will decline. Profitability for companies in the energy sector will usually decline as well. At the moment, demand outlook remains weak due to a slowdown in the global economy. Therefore, we believe we are currently at the low end of the energy cycle. As the global economy stabilizes, we believe the outlook for energy demand will improve and we may start to see multiple expansions in these stocks’ valuations.

Energy industry is not heading for a decline anytime soon

While oil demand growth is not strong, global oil consumption is not heading for a decline anytime soon. In fact, International Energy Agency still expects oil demand to grow by nearly 1 million barrels per day (year over year) in 2024 (see chart below). According to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, peak demand for oil is unlikely to materialize over the next 15 years. Although demand for crude by the automotive sector is likely to peak in the next 15 years due to the uptake in electric vehicles, crude will remain important and will find more use as feedstock in the manufacture of chemicals and refined products. In addition, aviation industry will also continue to rely on fossil fuels. While the market may be pessimistic about the energy sector due to the near-term global demand outlook, we think investors should not be overly concerned.

Source: IEA 2019

IYE’s shares are mostly companies with competitive positions

IYE’s top-10 holdings are mostly companies with competitive positions. As can be seen from the table below, 8 out of the top-10 holdings in VDE’s portfolio receive narrow moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These 8 stocks represent nearly 67% of IYE’s portfolio. These are companies that have either economies of scale, or hold important key infrastructure assets (e.g. pipelines, storage facilities) that are difficult for its smaller peers to replicate.

as of 10/17/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Exxon Mobil (XOM) Narrow 24.83% Chevron (CVX) Narrow 18.86% ConocoPhillips (COP) Narrow 5.21% Phillips 66 (PSX) Narrow 4.14% Schlumberger (SLB) Narrow 3.80% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Narrow 3.63% Kinder Morgan (KMI) None 3.37% EOG Resources (EOG) Narrow 3.34% Valero Energy (VLO) Narrow 3.22% Occidental Petrolum (OXY) None 3.11% Total: 73.51%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in IYE's portfolio are trading at significant discounts to its historical valuations

The energy sector has not done well in the past year. In fact, IYE’s fund price has decline by nearly 23% in the past 1 year. The worry of a global economic recession, coupled with the increased production of U.S. shale oils have weigh on crude prices globally. As a result, many of these energy stocks in IYE’s portfolio are trading at a significant discount to their historical averages. As can be seen from the table below, all 8 stocks in its top 10 holdings are trading at a low P/E valuation than their 5-year averages.

as of 10/17/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Exxon Mobil (XOM) 16.95 19.28 24.83% Chevron (CVX) 15.67 23.27 18.86% ConocoPhillips (COP)* 13.02 12.18 5.21% Phillips 66 (PSX)* 9.81 12.18 4.14% Schlumberger (SLB) 18.9 18.28 3.80% Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 9.33 12.41 3.63% Kinder Morgan (KMI) 18.48 24.83 3.37% EOG Resources (EOG)* 10.62 22.44 3.34% Valero Energy (VLO) 10 12.02 3.22% Occidental Petrolum (OXY) 19.65 36.64 3.11% Weighted Average: 11.22 14.57 * based on 2010~2014 average

Source: Created by author

Despite its discounted valuation, these stocks generate strong cash flow in the past year. In fact, stocks in IYE’s portfolio saw strong cash flow growth of 29% in the past year. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 13.32%. They are also trading at a very low price to cash flow ratio of 5.18x. This is significantly lower than S&P 500 Index’s 9.48x. Therefore, we believe IYE is currently trading at a significant discount.

IYE S&P 500 Index Cash Flow Growth 29.05% 13.32% Price/Cash Flow Ratio 5.18x 9.48x

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk for investors of IYE as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) represent about 43.7% of the total portfolio. Fortunately, these two companies are integrated oil and gas companies. They have operations that span the full energy supply chain and get to keep most of the profits that they would otherwise have to pay out to energy services companies or midstream companies. We also like the fact that both companies have solid balance sheets with investment grade credit ratings.

Investor Takeaway

While energy sector may not be fared well in the near-term due to negative market sentiment, we believe IYE is significantly undervalued based on our analysis especially consider the fact that these companies do generate strong cash flow. We see the current risk and reward profile as very attractive and believe it is a good time to invest in this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

