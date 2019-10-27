Why The Swedish Krona Is Rising

While it is possible that the central bank may be acting too optimistically in this regard, I see more upside than downside for the krona.

The Swedish krona is rising after the Riksbank indicated it will raise rates in December.

Last week, I made the argument that in spite of the excessive weakness we have been seeing in the Swedish krona, Q4 2019 could mark a turning point for the currency and we could see growth from here.

My reason for arguing this was that the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) could be posturing to raise interest rates at a time when central banks in other developed economies are lowering rates. This is due to the fact that quantitative easing is not particularly having positive effects on economic growth in Sweden, and the slowdown in inflation rates are deemed to be temporary.

After the recent meeting of the Riksbank – the central bank is set to abandon a negative rate policy by raising rates in December from -0.25% to 0%. Moreover, with Norway having raised its rate four times up to the current rate of 1.5 percent – it is likely that the Riksbank will seek to raise rates further in 2020 – there is little incentive to keep the krona excessively weak if Sweden’s neighbouring economies have higher rates on their currencies.

As a result of the recent rate hike, we see that the SEK/EUR has risen significantly back to its pre-October high:

Source: investing.com

That being said, the Riksbank’s approach is not without risk either. Indeed, Sweden did raise interest rates in 2008 only to cut them after the economic slowdown was deemed too severe. Should economic growth slow down to a greater extent than the central bank are forecasting, this could lead to weakness in the krona.

However, from a long-term standpoint, we see that the SEK/EUR is still at a long-term low against the euro:

Source: investing.com

Even if the central bank were to make a rate miscalculation at this point, I ultimately see more upside than downside in the SEK/EUR, and for this reason take a bullish view on the currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.