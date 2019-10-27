The Yen Could Strengthen By The Month-End

Under this scenario, I expect the yen to strengthen against the greenback.

However, the Bank of Japan could decide on October 31 that further rate cuts are unwarranted.

The yen has seen some weakness against the greenback this month.

Back on October 10, I shared my view that the Japanese yen would stand to rise against the greenback, as the latter was likely to weaken due to growing recessionary fears.

However, over the course of this month, we have in fact seen the yen weaken after a brief climb:

With the Bank of Japan set to meet once again on October 31, speculation is mounting as to whether the central bank will choose to enact another rate cut or not.

In spite of the yen’s reputation as a safe haven, one growing trend is that lenders are increasing their exposure to U.S. loans as a result of low returns on domestic ones. Specifically, the ratio of overseas to domestic loans has now reached a record high, and should this trend accelerate – it may give central bank policy makers pause as to whether rate cuts will ultimately do more harm than good.

Ultimately, a balance has to be struck between boosting domestic growth while at the same time encouraging lending by financial institutions – which is becoming more and more difficult as negative rates are starting to erode profitability.

There is some speculation that the Bank of Japan will not deem current economic conditions severe enough to warrant a rate cut.

As we can see, inflation and GDP growth in Japan has been quite sluggish over the past couple of years – in spite of a prolonged period of negative rates:

GDP Growth

Inflation

In this regard, the Bank of Japan may in fact take the view that a further rate cut will not necessarily boost growth enough to warrant such action, and in this scenario the yen could see a boost if markets anticipate a slowing of quantitative easing in Japan.

To conclude, I am watching for the Bank of Japan’s next move at the end of the month – and should the central bank decide that a rate cut is unwarranted – then the yen could gain against the USD heading into November.

